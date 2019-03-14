The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Steve Stevens

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's longtime Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens.

Sheila E. with Prince at the Ritz, New York, 1984.

The best gig I ever saw didn’t even advertise the guy that blew the roof off the mofo, but word on the street was strong that the Purple One would show that night. It was actually Sheila E.’s night, an NYC stop on her Glamorous Life tour. Now, it would have been damn near impossible for a mere mortal to upstage Sheila and her amazing band, but we are talking Prince. Not just Prince, but Prince two months after the film release of Purple Rain and months before his own tour.