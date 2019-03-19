The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Skylar Stecker

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's R&B-pop singer-songwriter Skylar Stecker.

The best show I’ve ever been to would be Bruno Mars at the Forum in Los Angeles. As an artist myself, I’ve been to so many concerts. It makes for great inspiration. Seeing Bruno live was at the top of my list! The whole ’90s R&B throwback feel of the show was such a great fit for not only his latest era of music but also showcasing his many talents.

From his insane dancing to playing every instrument imaginable, he really is the definition of a “true artist.” And his band, The Hooligans, are beyond phenomenal. I'm too young to have ever seen Prince or Morris Day and The Time live but I imagine The Hooligans come pretty close. It's that same energy that I try to bring to every performance.