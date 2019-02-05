The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Shaggy 2 Dope of Insane Clown Posse

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week, it's Shaggy 2 Dope of Insane Clown Posse, currently on a solo tour.

Rage Against the Machine

The first real concert that turned me out was Rage Against the Machine. Now, I’ve seen a lot of rap shows in my life coming up, but holy shit! When I saw Rage Against the Machine, it put my wig on the floor. I had a job at Saint Andrews Hall (Detroit concert venue) when I was 17 or 18. They sent me to the State Theater (another Detroit venue) with one other guy to flier the afterparty, which was for a House of Pain show. The benefit of doing that was, they let us up into the show for free … and HOLY FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!