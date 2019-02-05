The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Shaggy 2 Dope of Insane Clown Posse

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week, it's Shaggy 2 Dope of Insane Clown Posse, currently on a solo tour.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Rage Against the Machine
The first real concert that turned me out was Rage Against the Machine. Now, I’ve seen a lot of rap shows in my life coming up, but holy shit! When I saw Rage Against the Machine, it put my wig on the floor. I had a job at Saint Andrews Hall (Detroit concert venue) when I was 17 or 18. They sent me to the State Theater (another Detroit venue) with one other guy to flier the afterparty, which was for a House of Pain show. The benefit of doing that was, they let us up into the show for free … and HOLY FUCK!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Rage Against the Machine were opening up for House of Pain. I’ve never seen a man with a mic put it down like Zack [de la Rocha]. Not only the singer but the whole band put it out the park. Since that day, I’ll never treat a show while I'm onstage like a hoe. I’ll respect the stage, because when I saw them that day, they sawed the stage in half! They killed it that hard, and since then I’ve tried to forward the energy they put out that night whenever I’m onstage.
Shaggy 2 Dope plays with Ouija Macc, Still Not Dead, Hexxx, Luna 13, TZK, Chuckklez, Dat Killa Chris and Mikey Boohyeah at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 9, at the Whisky a Go Go.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!