The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Robert Cardenas of Possessed

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's Robert Cardenas of Possessed.

Remembering all the shows I've been to and pick out the best one? It's really hard to pick out one of the best metal concerts I ever attended. So many all over Los Angeles from 1983 to 2018. I recall flashes of great shows out in Riverside from a venue called Spanky's, and seeing great bands like Entombed, Unleashed and Morbid Angel — the year was 1991. San Fernando Valley's the Country Club with Metallica, Armoured Saint and Abattoir was one to remember. I was 16 years old and was already trying to learn playing the bass and was (and still am) a big Steve Harris fan (Iron Maiden), and thinking he was the best, then getting schooled by witnessing the legendary Cliff Burton just feet away from me. Damn, such a great performance.