The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Robert Cardenas of Possessed

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's Robert Cardenas of Possessed.
Remembering all the shows I've been to and pick out the best one? It's really hard to pick out one of the best metal concerts I ever attended. So many all over Los Angeles from 1983 to 2018. I recall flashes of great shows out in Riverside from a venue called Spanky's, and seeing great bands like Entombed, Unleashed and Morbid Angel — the year was 1991. San Fernando Valley's the Country Club with Metallica, Armoured Saint and Abattoir was one to remember. I was 16 years old and was already trying to learn playing the bass and was (and still am) a big Steve Harris fan (Iron Maiden), and thinking he was the best, then getting schooled by witnessing the legendary Cliff Burton just feet away from me. Damn, such a great performance.
The Reseda Country Club was a special place in metal history which is at the top of my list in great metal venues of the past. I saw so many great bands there. I remember seeing Sepultura's Beneath the Remains and Obituary touring to support the album Cause of Death. Also legendary band Death with Carcass and Pestilence in '93, also with Napalm Death, Noctunus AD and Godflesh. A great venue which held great performances of musicians long gone. What great times.
Bolt Thrower touring Warmaster in Pomona needs to be mentioned. How about Metallica at the Troubadour right before Monsters of Rock, or Scorpions and Iron Maiden with Foreigner and Loverboy at Anaheim Stadium, in 1983. I could remember great shows at a place called the Waters Club in San Pedro, like Malevolent Creation or Candlemass and Atheist, the last show with bassist Roger Patterson, who was killed in transit after their performance.
Let's not leave out the great Whisky A Go Go when I was blessed to attend Lemmy's birthday party with Metallica and backstage with all those great icons. Now that one was a trip. I also recall one more great performance, which was the infamous US Festival with Quiet Riot, Mötley Crüe, Triumph, Ozzy, Judas Priest, Scorpions and Van Halen. I still think till this day no festival will ever top the great US Festival of ’83.
