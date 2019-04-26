The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Reel Big Fish's Aaron Barrett

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's Reel Big Fish vocalist Aaron Barrett, prior to his band's set at Back To the Beach this weekend...

The best concert I ever saw was The Aquabats performing on Halloween night on the Warped Rewind Cruise. The whole band dressed as Robert Smith from the Cure and they called themselves "The Smith's" but only played covers from the Cure. They actually sounded really good and played all my favorites Cure songs. I was sipping champagne, dressed as a vampire while cruising in the middle of the Caribbean on Halloween. It was quite an unforgettable experience!

Back To the Beach takes place at Huntington State Beach on Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28. Go here for more info.