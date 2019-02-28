The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Juliette Beavan of 8MM

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's Juliette Beavan of L.A.-based trip-rockers 8MM.

Rush, UNO Lakefront Arena, New Orleans

Live music seems to get woven into your life when you grow up around New Orleans. My earliest, most exciting memories are of the brass and marching bands in Mardi Gras parades ... my sisters and I running as fast as we could to make it to the route in time. The sound of fire trucks signaling the parade approaching … we couldn’t miss the bands. They were exhilarating. The whole scene an expression of abandon, joy and the bittersweet.

When I moved from Louisiana and realized that everyone didn’t know Professor Longhair’s “Go to the Mardi Gras,” my heart sank. How could someone survive without that “holiday classic” in their childhood repertoire? C’est la vie, I suppose.