The Best Gig I Ever Saw: John5

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's guitarist John5, who is currently performing solo shows but also has played with Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson.

Best gig I ever saw was probably my first show in 1980 at the Pontiac Silverdome, Michigan. It was Iggy Pop, Santana and The Rolling Stones — 80,000 people on the Tattoo You tour. I’ve never been so excited in my life and so terrified by Iggy Pop. I was 10 years old and I can remember every detail of seeing The Rolling Stones run around on that huge stage playing every single song I knew — it was by far the best concert I’ve ever seen.

John5 plays with Jared James Nichols and Dead Girls Academy at 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the Whisky A Go Go.