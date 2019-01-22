The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Jason Ross

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a new weekly column, which will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week, it's progressive house/trance DJ Jason Ross.

Above & Beyond

The best set I’ve ever seen has to be Above & Beyond at Electric Daisy Carnival in 2010, at the Los Angeles Coliseum. It was the last year that EDC was in L.A., before moving to Las Vegas, and it was just around the time that I was getting more into dance music and seeing its explosion here in the States. The lineup was full of massive acts like Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Armin Van Buuren (and the list goes on), but Above & Beyond are what really did it for me.