The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Jason Ross

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a new weekly column, which will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week, it's progressive house/trance DJ Jason Ross.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Above & Beyond
The best set I’ve ever seen has to be Above & Beyond at Electric Daisy Carnival in 2010, at the Los Angeles Coliseum. It was the last year that EDC was in L.A., before moving to Las Vegas, and it was just around the time that I was getting more into dance music and seeing its explosion here in the States. The lineup was full of massive acts like Swedish House Mafia, Deadmau5, Kaskade, Armin Van Buuren (and the list goes on), but Above & Beyond are what really did it for me.
I remember clearly, they opened with one of their songs titled "Good for Me," a very emotional, tear-jerker of a track, and I’d never had anything resonate so deeply. Every song following just kept hitting me and hitting me, in a way that no other set had before. I was hooked. This is what really sparked me to get more into producing, and, four years later, I had my first release on their label, Anjunabeats. It was that set that made my vision clear on what I wanted to pursue. Fast-forward to today, I’m a mainstay on the label, and it all stemmed back to that moment with Above & Beyond in the Coliseum.
Jason Ross performs with No Mana at 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25, at the Exchange.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!