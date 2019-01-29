The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Janiva Magness

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a new weekly column, which will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week, it's beloved blues artist Janiva Magness.

Otis Rush

In the winter of 1971, seeing Otis Rush would wind up becoming a touchstone of the life I lead today. It awakened something I didn't even know was inside me. Watching Otis and his band perform connected me to the human race, even if the feeling was fleeting at that time. Seeing him pour so much of his heart and all of his soul into that performance at a seedy nightclub in Middle America on some random night on the calendar gave me something that still resonates strongly today. Otis showed me the power of being able to connect with other people through music that is sent into the world with skill, passion and, above all, honesty. This has become the goal for all artists that I know: connection.