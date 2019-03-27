The Best Gig I Ever Saw: HR

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's former Bad Brains frontman HR.

Fishbone at Riot Fest, Chicago

We just did a show at the Kung-Fu Necktie [a Philadelphia venue] and that really went off — it was a smashing success. For the last couple of years, I can't remember much other than HR shows. There was a show during the Riot Festival in Chicago that went off pretty well. Fishbone was there that year. I like Angelo [Moore] a lot — they've got a really groovy sound and a lot of soul. I also saw them at the Underground Arts [Theater] here in Philadelphia and I did one song with them. That went off real great.

HR plays with Downtown Brown at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 27, at the Whisky A Go Go.