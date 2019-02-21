The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Gen of the Genitorturers

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's Gen, frontwoman with fetish-themed industrial band The Genitorturers, currently on tour with Lords of Acid.

David Bowie and Nine Inch Nails, 1995

I did a lot of soul-searching on this one. I guess it’s because our first album came out in ’92. We were getting ready to go out with KMFDM in ’95, and we shared a producer, Dave Ogilvy from Skinny Puppy. He called me to come up — he was out with Nine Inch Nails because he did a lot of work on that Bowie/NIN collaboration. I went up and got to actually sit at the soundboard.