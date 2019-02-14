The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Engelbert Humperdinck

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week, it's Engelbert Humperdinck, currently on tour.

It’s been nearly 50 years since I saw the best gig of my lifetime... and that’s a lot of years! Elvis at the Hilton in Las Vegas was the show I will never forget and that influenced my soul as a performer. As soon as the signature intro began, it was like being transported to another world. The anticipation of him walking onstage was electric. Last-minute big shots and their girlfriends handed maître d's thick tips to get close.