The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Dennis Quaid

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's beloved actor Dennis Quaid, who performs at the Mint with his band The Sharks on Saturday, March 9.

The most memorable concert I ever attended was Bob Dylan, The Band and Neil Young at a theater on Wilshire Boulevard. Dylan was at the height of his powers as a performing artist. He was mesmerizing. The Band were uniquely connected to American music in an emblematic way; from coolest hipster New York rock to reddest-neck, backwoods country. And Neil Young — he's still the king of songwriting. It was electric, intimate in its setting and everyone there knew we were seeing something special; a time and place that was passing.

Dennis Quaid and the Sharks play with Natalie Gelman at 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 9, at the Mint.