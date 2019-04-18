The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Deep Dish's Dubfire

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's Dubfire of reunited electronic trailblazers Deep Dish, who will be performing at Coachella this weekend.

While it’s virtually impossible to isolate that one special gig in the span of my lifetime constantly going to shows, a recent one that comes to mind is certainly the intimate Nine Inch Nails/Jesus & Mary Chain show I was lucky enough to attend at the Palladium in December.

Having seen both bands numerous times in the '80s and '90s, I was eagerly counting down to this show to see how their material and stage performance had evolved. Though I am, by all accounts, a massive J&M Chain fan, their live shows have always been a bit sloppy and sonically underwhelming. Not this time. The Palladium never sounded so pristine, and the perfectly executed lights and smoke added to the near-perfect performance.