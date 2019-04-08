The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Christine & the Queens

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's French singer, songwriter and producer Christine & the Queens, often known as Chris, who will be performing at Coachella this weekend and next.

The best gig I ever witnessed was probably Anohni at the Philarmonie in Paris.

She performed her record in its entirety, and every choice was incredibly powerful, emotional and political at the same time. It was a performance that questioned what it meant to be an artist, when the record itself was about all the noises and inner monologues of a tormented world. She arrived onstage with her face covered, and sang just this way, swaying her hands, sometimes crouched, sometimes raised toward the sky, in front of an LED screen that projected behind her several faces, filmed up close. The faces were lip-syncing her words.