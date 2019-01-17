The Best Gig I Ever Saw: Josh Todd of Buckcherry

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a new weekly column, which will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week, Josh Todd, frontman with local rockers Buckcherry.

Iron Maiden

I lived close to Irvine Meadows Amphitheater when I was a kid in Orange County — before I saw shows there, I had only seen punk-rock shows at Fenders Ballroom in Long Beach. Iron Maiden was playing this particular night and there was a way for us kids to rush the security fence at Irvine Meadows, jump it and go through the wooded area of the park (outdoor venue) to see shows for free.