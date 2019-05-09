The Best Gig I Ever Saw: ASHRR's Josh Charles

"The Best Gig I Ever Saw" is a weekly column that will see us ask a musician to chat about their favorite concert thus far. This week it's Josh Charles, artist/producer with synth-rock band ASHRR, who are about to drop a new album...

It's difficult to list the best gig I ever saw, since I've been lucky enough to see thousands of shows since I was 10. Each of them have their place in my memory, even the "bad" ones. However, the one that instantly comes to mind as the best is U2's Joshua Tree at Kemper Area in Kansas City, 1987.





I was 13 at the time, and it was my first time seeing U2. Being the music-obsessed kid that I was, I'd camped overnight on the sidewalk in front of Streetside Records for a chance to buy tickets — the good ol' days when seeing your favorite band meant hardcore dedication, rather than the click of a mouse. Despite rumors swirling about whether the show would even happen given Bono had broken his arm a few nights earlier, the show — as they say — indeed went on.