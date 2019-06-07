Ten Musicians Appearing at LA Pride 2019

This week, we chatted with L.A.-based pop artist Troye Sivan about his Go West Fest party that he has curated as part of this year's LA Pride festivities, but there's a lot more musical goodness going on. Here are some of the highlights...

1. Paula Abdul

Performing a 60-minute set at the opening ceremony on June 7 in West Hollywood, Paul Abdul's pop-R&B is surely the ideal way to open this year's Pride. "Straight Up," "Opposites Attract" — there's so much to love. Rumors that MC Skat Kat will be making an appearance have yet to be confirmed.

2. Meghan Trainor

Grammy winner Trainor will co-headline this year's main event. You just know that the streets will bounce for "All About That Bass."

3. Years & Years

The other co-headliner is London synth pop outfit Years & Years, who have two albums under their belt at this stage, and an arsenal of infectious tunes.

4. Ashanti

Since bursting onto the scene in '97, Ashanti has proven that she can do it all. From acting in Army Wives and John Carter Must Die (among many other things), to putting out quality pop R&B like "Foolish," she's a national treasure.

5. The Drums

Indie pop band The Drums formed in NYC in 2008, but it's pretty much been whittled down to one member now — mailman Jonny Pierce. No matter — he's holding down the fort and still putting out excellent tunes like "Body Chemistry."

6. Cristian Castro

A Mexican pop singer with a voice like silk, eyes that stun, and 16 studio albums to pull from. He's also a huge fan of metal bands such as Amon Amarth, which is weirdly awesome.

7. Pabllo Vittar

Brazillian drag queen Vittar has been wowing TV and club audiences since 2013, and this year sees the release of her third album, 111. You can expect a real performance from this excellent singer and songwriter.

8. The Veronicas

Australian pop duo The Veronicas are twin sisters Jessica and Lisa Origliasso. Their debut album The Secret Life Of... went four times platinum in their home country, and they're long time supporters of Pride as well as other causes including PETA. Enjoy!

9. Kodie Shane

Rapper Kodie Shane is proudly young, black and queer, and she's ready to bring it at Pride. Expect big tunes and plenty of 'tude.

10. Cupcakke

Bringing your kids to Pride is cool and all, but maybe avoid Cupcakke's set. If you're not with kid, make sure to be there. Rap anthems such as "Deep Throat," "Vagina" and "Spiderman Dick" are the perfect adult party anthems.

For more information about LA Pride, visit lapride.org.