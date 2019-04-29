Tech N9ne Is Overwhelmed By Reaction To New Album

Kansas City rapper producer, songwriter and co-founder of the Strange Music record label Tech N9ne is best known for the "chopper" style of rap he popularized, hence his name which refers to the TEC-9 semi-automatic handgun. His most recent effort, N9na, literally just dropped this month and it’s a typically intense affair. The video for the title track sees an animated Tech N9ne playing superhero, and that feels appropriate too. We chatted with the main man prior to his Novo show...

L.A. WEEKLY: Are you happy with the way the new album, N9na, turned out and the way it’s been received?

TECH N9NE: Even more than I expected. The overwhelming love of this record, comparing it to my first works that people hold so high — I was trying to do something completely different. In trying to do that, worrying about what my fans would think, they compare it to the greatest albums from back in my day. It’s so crazy.

As an artist, when you put the finishing touches to the album, did you feel like you’d done something special?

I know I did. I started recording them in America then I went to Europe for 28 dates and recorded there and right from Europe I went to Canada, so I recorded in three countries, and it came out really cohesive. I felt it.