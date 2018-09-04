Suicidal Tendencies: Still Cyco, Still Punk, Still Heavy as Fuck

It’s 2018, 38 years after Venice hardcore/thrash crossover titans Suicidal Tendencies formed, and frontman Mike Muir still doesn’t give a shit about what anybody thinks he should be doing. This is a band that has bounced around genre boundaries like a rottweiler puppy since the release of the groundbreaking ’83 self-titled debut album and the accompanying “Institutionalized” single. Band members have come and gone with alarming regularity, but with Muir at the helm, the band still exists and, against all odds, they're still metaphorically busting heads.

Sept. 7 sees the release of a new album, Still Cyco Punk After All These Years. It’s an interesting project — the title is a play on Still Cyco After All These Years, the ’93 album that was filled with re-recordings of early material. This new one sees the current ST lineup re-recording the tracks from Muir’s ’96 solo album, which was released under the name Cyco Miko and called Lost My Brain! (Once Again). It all comes back to Muir doing whatever he wants.

“Nowadays, when music really doesn’t sell, you don’t have any excuse to worry about what other people think,” he says. “When you do something, a re-recording, people go, ‘Why would you do that?’ For us, it started with Dave Lombardo [Slayer drummer, now with ST as well as The Misfits and Dead Cross]. The way he plays drums. It starts off with the fact that, when I actually first did the record, it was basically at a point in my life where I wanted to do something that was the reason I got into music. What I would like and what was important to me, and to get away from some of the pressure that we were having with Suicidal at the time. The way that the band was, that wasn’t a record that we could do. Which is kind of ironic in a way. Now it’s gone full circle, where it’s a record that we could do, and we had the opportunity to do it.”