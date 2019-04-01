Stephen Bishop Is a Walking Hollywood Soundtrack

Singer-songwriter Stephen Bishop has been active since 1975, and has seen his songs appear as the main theme in movies as iconic as Tootsie, Animal House and Arthur. He's also released a string of quality albums, showcasing his wry, quirky view of life, the most recent being 2016's Blueprint. He has a new one on the way, and he's performing at the Coach House this week, so we chatted.

L.A. WEEKLY: What can we expect from the set at the Coach House?

STEPHEN BISHOP: Well, I’ve been on the road a lot lately. I’m used to doing shows, and I’ve gotten five standing ovations in the last month. Mostly Florida, Michigan, all over.

And the set list?

I have some new material. I’m doing an album called We’ll Talk About It Later in the Car — it’s coming out in July, I think, on BMG. I’m excited about that because I’ve been working on this album all year. I do songs from that album, I do songs people are not used to hearing from me. I do a Jimmy Webb song, “Someone Else.” I use this little Q chord gizmo, and I wrote a song on there called “New York in the ’50s,” so I usually do that in the middle somewhere.