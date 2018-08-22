Stars Turn Out (Again) to Pay Tribute to Johnny Ramone

The Ramones will always be inextricably linked to New York. To the punks and Bowery dwellers, Da Bruddas are as iconic in their city as the Statue of Liberty, Times Square or the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree.

And yet, from 1996 until his death in 2004 at the age of 55, guitarist Johnny Ramone (real name Cummings) lived in Los Angeles with his wife, Linda, whom he had married in ‘94. The pair moved west a couple of years after the Northridge earthquake; Linda Ramone says that people told them they were crazy, but Johnny would answer, "What are the chances that there’ll be another one?"

“Oh God, we lived in a one-bedroom [in New York],” Linda says. “We come out here, and the first house we visit that we’re gonna look to rent, it had a pool. The Ramones never really made a lot of money. The idea that we could have a house — we couldn’t believe it. And the weather. We came out in October, and you could go swimming. The whole thing is crazy, because Johnny was the happiest he’d ever been. He retired, and everybody wanted to be friends with Johnny because he didn’t need anything from anyone. From day one, he always talked about retiring. He thought The Ramones would be the biggest band in the world, he’d make a lot of money, retire and make B-movies. But it never happened that way — he never could retire from The Ramones. He never made enough money.”