L.A. Weekly's Summer Festival Guide 2019

ACOUSTIC CAFFEINE

When: May 22, July 24 & Sept. 25 (12-1 p.m.)

Where: Bank of America Plaza, 333 S. Hope St., Los Angeles, CA 90071

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/Acoustic-Caffeine-2019

What: Acoustic Caffeine is the perfect musical buzz to compliment your afternoon cup of coffee. This free monthly music series is presented by Arts Brookfield and features live performances from local musicians. Invigorate your day with warm coffee provided by Starbucks and inspiring sounds.

Who: The Hart Quartet, Kaleidoscope Trio, Trio Dinicu, Esther Anaya

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages. Free coffee served from 12-1 p.m.

ANGEL CITY JAZZ

When: June 26, Aug. 28 & Oct. 23 (12-1 p.m.)

Where: Bank of America Plaza, 333 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90071

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/Angel-City-Jazz-2/2019-04-24

What: Enjoy a lunchtime concert filled with culture every other month on the fourth Wednesday at Bank of America Plaza! Curated by Angel City Jazz, this series brings talent from the LA jazz scene to you! Angel City Jazz is a music presenting non-profit organization dedicated to revitalizing jazz culture in LA by presenting live concerts by established and emerging jazz innovators who have achieved exceptionally high levels of musicianship.

Who: Nick Mancini Quartet, Lauren Baba Small Ensemble, GF3, New West Guitar Group

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages. Free food by Convene served from 12-1 p.m.

ART LABOE SHOW LIVE

When: Sept. 7

Where: Glen Helen Amphitheater, 2575 Glen Helen Pkwy., Devore, CA 92407

Who: Zapp, MC Magic, Amanda Perez, Lisa Lisa, Rose Royce, and more.

Tickets: On sale soon.

ARTsea

When: May 18 & 19

Where: Marina Beach, 4101 Admiralty Way, Marina Del Rey, CA 90292

Web: VisitMarinadelRey.com/events/Art-Sea

What: Come enjoy art, dance, music, food and more at Marina del Rey’s party on the beach!

Who: Full line-up to be announced at time of writing. SATURDAY, MAY 18: LOT 10 - MAIN STAGE: DJ - Venice Beats, DJ - Raul Campos, Bollywood Step Dance with Yogen, Moonsville Collective, La Chamba, Dengue Fever LOT 11: DJ - Glenn Red, Caribbean Dance JAM Session with Betty Rox MARINA BEACH: Kayamanan Ng Lahi SUNDAY, MAY 19: LOT 10 - MAIN STAGE: DJ - Glenn Red, Jazzy Ash and The Leaping Lizards, JAM Session and Performance with CONTRA-TIEMPO, Georgia Anne Muldrow & Dudley Perkins aka Declaime ft. special guest DJ Battlecat, Boogaloo Assassins LOT 11: DJ - Novena Carmel, Caribbean Dance JAM Session with Betty Rox, Afro-Cuban Dance JAM session with Kati Hernandez

Tickets: FREE admission!

Know Before You Go: Just a 10-minute drive from LAX!

BET EXPERIENCE

When: June 20-23

Where: STAPLES Center (1111 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015), Microsoft Theater (777 Chick Hearn Court, Los Angeles, CA 90015), L.A. LIVE, and The Los Angeles Convention Center (1201 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90015)

Web: BET.com/BETExperience

What: Bringing together hundreds of thousands of fans, celebrities and thought leaders, BET Experience and the BET Awards are a whirlwind celebration of culture. As we head into the seventh year of the BET Experience, this exciting multicultural music and entertainment festival will continue to focus on the millenial experience while providing loyal fans with the opportunity to touch the brand and its culture in an active and experiential way.

Who: June 20: Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., Summer Walker, Queen Naija, Bri Steves. June 21: Meek Mill, YG, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Blueface. June 22: Cardi B, Migos, Lil Yachty, Lil Baby, City Girls, Trippie Redd.

Tickets: AXS.com/BETExperience

Know Before You Go: BET Experience VIP packages are the only way to receive exclusive insider access to everything that’s happening around BET Awards weekend. Packages are the number one way to purchase tickets to the BET Awards – Diamond, Platinum, Gold Plus, and Gold packages include the best seats at STAPLES Center shows. Diamond VIP packages also include a BET Awards Red Carpet experience, VIP entrance to all events, after-parties and much more! Purchase packages here: AXS.com/BETExperienceVIP

CATALINA ISLAND CONCERT SERIES

When: Select dates throughout the spring and summer.

Where: Wrigley Stage, Avalon, Catalina Island, CA 90704

Web: CatalinaChamber.com/concerts

What: Brought to you by the Catalina Island Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, the Catalina Island Concert Series brings together locals and visitors for some of the greatest dance-along, sing-along, family-fun music in Southern California. The concert series takes place on Wrigley Stage, an outdoor performance venue in the heart of the quaint village of Avalon with the dramatic beauty of Avalon Harbor as its backdrop.

Who: March 16 - Humble Hooligans presented by The Perfect Event, 7 p.m.; May 11 - Yacht Blooded presented by The Perfect Event, 7 p.m.; July 13 - ABBA presented by The Xceptional Music Company, 7 p.m.; August 17 - Woodstock presented by The Xceptional Music Company, 7 p.m.; September 1 - Queen Nation presented by The Xceptional Music Company, 7 p.m.

Tickets: All of the Summer Concert Series performances are presented free of charge and are appropriate for all ages.

Know Before You Go: A beer garden for those over 21 will be available during each Xceptional concert. Additional concerts may be added as the season progresses.

CITY BEATS

When: 2nd Wednesdays, April – Sept. (11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.)

Where: The Gas Company Tower, 555 W. 5th St., Los Angeles, CA 90013

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/City-Beats-3-2/2019-04-10

What: A fresh addition to the Bunker Hill scene, the monthly City Beats shows are curated by local radio personality Anthony Valadez. The series, which runs every 2nd Wednesday, April through September, provides a colorful, sonic snapshot of up-and-coming musicians. Genres include R&B, hip-hop, new jazz, Latin and indie, appealing to the eclectic palette and diverse backgrounds of LA music fans. Grab lunch, sit back, and enjoy the show!

Who: June 12: Jungle Fire; July 10: Boogaloo Assassins; Aug. 14: Brainstory; Sept 11: Special Guest

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages.

CULVER CITY'S BOULEVARD MUSIC SUMMER FESTIVAL

When: Thursdays, July 11 – Aug. 15 (7-9 p.m.)



Where: City Hall Courtyard, 9770 Culver Blvd., Culver City CA 90232

Web: BoulevardMusic.com



What: Featuring high-energy artists performing the best of world music and choice American sounds.



Who: July 11, Ryan Shupe and the Rubber Band; July 18 Los Pinguos and the Bonedaddys; July 25, Ricardo Lemvo; August 1, George Kahn Jazz & Blues Review, a Tribute to Aretha Franklin, Big Surf feat. a tribute to Dick Dale and the Beach Boys; August 8, Jim Curry presents the music of John Denver; August 15, The Pine Mountain Logs

Tickets: Free. Also 100 prime seats right up front available to purchase from Boulevard Music: (310) 398-2583

Parking Tips: One-hour free parking in three accessible parking structures. A limited amount of spaces are available below Culver City City Hall.

Know Before You Go: Plenty of restaurants in downtown Culver City.

DALE FUEGO FEST

When: Aug. 10

Where: Queen Mary Park, 1126 Queens Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90802

Web: DaleFuegoFest.com

What: Goldenvoice’s fourth festival at the Queen Mary Events Park this year. This urban Latin fest features performances headlined by Anitta and Ozuna, who just hit a record for the most 1-billion-views videos on YouTube. The event will also feature performances from Brytiago, Darell, Khea, Alex Sensation, Rauw Alejandro, Lary Over, Malu Trevejo and more.

Who: Ozuna, Anitta, Brytiago, Darell, Khea, Alex Sensation, Rauw Alejandro, Lary Over, Malu Trevejo and more.

Tickets: DaleFuegoFest.com/pass-details

Know Before You Go: Venue opens at 12 p.m. All ages. No ins/outs. There is no parking on site – all festival parking will be off site and serviced by free shuttles (more info here: DaleFuegoFest.com/getting-here).

24th ANNUAL DIA DE SAN JUAN FESTIVAL

When: June 2

Where: Rainbow Lagoon Park, E. Shoreline Dr., Long Beach, CA 90802

Web: Fiestalegre.com

What: An all-day cultural family event that includes live salsa music, dancing, food and souvenirs for purchase, all celebrating Puerto Rican culture and heritage!

Who: Mambo Legends Orquestra, Grammy Winner New Swing Sextet, Angelo Pagan y su Candela, Son Mayor, MC Phil Robinson, DJ Rumbero

Tickets: Adv. General $35 / Advance VIP $70. Door prices: VIP $80 - General 15 and over $45 - Senior 62 & up $25 - Age 11-14 $15 - 10 & under free.

Know Before You Go: Park across the street at Marina Green on Shoreline between Pine & Linden.

ECHO PARK RISING

When: Aug. 15-18

Where : Liberty Street and in the local businesses of Echo Park.

Web: EPR.la

What: Returning once again to overflow the streets of Echo Park with an eclectic mix of music and comedy, seasoned performers and emerging homegrown talent coming together to celebrate the spirit of music, art and local businesses in the community of Echo Park. Echo Park Rising creates an opportunity to showcase a wide variety of music throughout the neighborhood for all ages, all cultures and social backgrounds.

Who: Stay tuned for the upcoming lineup announcement!

Tickets: All free and all ages!

Know Before You Go: The festival will also feature craft beer gardens, vendors, food trucks. All Echo Park shops and businesses will be open and welcoming all festival attendees to help celebrate the vibrant neighborhood.

EMERGE

When: May 31 & June 1

Where: Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, 4455 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Web: EmergeLV.com

What: The intersection of social justice, art and music, Emerge is a community rooted in an annual gathering where inspired change makers are entertained and engaged through programming that moves them to imagine and create a better world. Join Emerge in Las Vegas for two days of exploration through live music, passionate storytelling, progressive art, crafted parties, and immersive experiences.

Who: AlecWithPen, Ana Tijoux, Andrew Bird, Bedouine, Big Freedia, Bishop Briggs, Cherry Glazerr, Culture Abuse, David Miles Hogg, Dessa, Doja Cat, Emma Gonzalez, Hobo Johnson & the Lovemakers, J.I.D., Jonathan and Paula Williams, Jose Antonio Vargas, Junglepussy, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Ladies of LCD Soundsystem, Laura Jane Grace, Le1f, Leikeli47, Marian Hill, Nahko, Patrisse Cullors, Swsh, Talib Kweli, Tank and the Bangas, Tasha, Tayla Parx, Weldon Angelos, Yoke Lore, plus more to be announced.

Tickets: EmergeLV.com/buy-tickets

Know Before You Go: Scheduled with no overlapping showcases, an Emerge ticket – there are no VIP sections or velvet ropes – allows access to all shows, speeches, lounges, parties, pools and showcases.

FRIDAY NIGHT MUSIC AT THE ORIGINAL FARMERS MARKET

When: Fridays, May 31-Aug. 30, 7-9 p.m.

Where: The Original Farmers Market, 6333 W. 3rd St., Los Angeles, CA 90036

Web: FarmersMarketLA.com

What: Make the most of LA’s warm summer nights by enjoying live music every week at the Farmers Market. Open and free to the public, the West Patio will come alive every Friday night to feature a range of musical genres from jazz to salsa, rock & roll to reggae and much more.

Who: Confirmed acts include: The 4 Fabs (Beatles tribute band); Deke Dickerson & The Whippersnappers (rockabilly/hillbilly/alt country); Elliot Caine (straight-head/Latin jazz); Rick Whitfield Band (Motown/hits); Blue Hawaiians (surf rock) and more.

Tickets: Open and free to the public

Know Before You Go: The Friday Night Music Series at the Original Farmers Market is free and begins at 7 p.m. The Market’s grocers, restaurants, shops and bars are open for business throughout the concerts. Parking is free for 90 minutes with a Market validation, available with a purchase from any merchant; two-hour validation is offered from select market grocers. One hour free parking is available in the Grove parking structure. Complete series schedule available at FarmersMarketLA.com.

FIGFest

When: June 7, 14, 21, 28 (6-11 p.m.)

Where: FIGat7th Plaza, 735 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90017

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/FIGFest-2019/2019-06-07

What: Celebrating its seventh year as one of DTLA’s best free music series, FIGFest will energize the city this June with eclectic sounds and fun summer nights at Downtown LA’s premier shopping destination, FIGat7th. Spaceland Presents has collaborated with Arts Brookfield to curate the lineup. The outdoor plaza at FIGat7th will be transformed into an urban concert venue and dance floor brought to life with performances by leading R&B, hip-hop, pop, soul, dance, and electronic artists. FIGFest is one of the only free concert experiences in Los Angeles. Summer happens here!

Who: Cherry Glazerr, Liily, Oddisee, Sudan Archives, STRFKR, De Lux, and more!

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages.

Know Before You Go: Parking available in the FIGat7th parking garage for $6 with validation after 4 pm on weekdays.

FISHFEST 2019

When: June 1

Where: FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618

Web: TheFishOC.com/content/station-events/Fishfest

What: Fishfest is Southern California’s premier one-day Christian music festival, bringing together 15,000+ people each year for a day of music, encouragement and fun. Produced by Transparent Productions, this festival provides a place for the community to come together and worship at the FivePoint Amphitheatre with opportunities to participate in the outdoor festival area, play games, meet the best artists in Christian Music, win prizes and so much more.

Who: TobyMac, Zach Williams, Jordan Feliz, Social Club Misfits, Land of Color, Genessis & Nikki and Kim Walker-Smith from Jesus Culture

Tickets: Starting at just $9.59! TheFishOC.com/content/station-events/Fishfest

FREESTYLE EXPLOSION

When: July 27

Where: Honda Center, 2695 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Web: HondaCenter.com/events/Freestyle-Explosion

Who: Stevie B, Exposé, Seduction, Cover Girls, Linear, The Jets, Debbie Deb, George Lamond, Nu Shooz, Connie

Tickets: HondaCenter.com/events/Freestyle-Explosion

Know Before You Go: Event starts at 7:30 p.m. General parking $20; preferred parking $25

GO COUNTRY 105’s GO FEST

When: Aug. 10

Where: FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618

Web: GoCountry105.com

What: Gathering the brightest stars and up-and-comers in modern country music, the Go Fest is a celebration of the genre from California’s largest country radio station, Go Country 105. Two stages of live music, plus radio contests and local vendors.

Who: Chris Young, Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen + many more

Tickets: GoCountry105.com

HARD Summer Music Festival

When: Aug. 3 & 4

Where: The Speeedway in Fontana, 9300 Cherry Ave., Fontana, CA 92335

Web: HARDSummer.com

What: Throughout its 12-year legacy, HARD Summer has cemented itself as a curatorial beacon for what’s next in modern music. It is this vision and innovative approach that has made it one of the nation’s most cutting-edge music festivals. As a platform for the streaming stars of the moment and those about to break, HARD is a destination for artists looking to showcase industry leading performances at the highest level.



Who: HARD Summer will once again welcome some of electronic music’s most momentous acts, including multi-genre supergroup Major Lazer, HARD favorite Dillon Francis, a special back to back set from future house icons ZHU and Tchami, and the similarly massive pairing of dubstep giants Excision and NGHTMRE. Bass music continues its triumph with sets by Alison Wonderland, RL Grime, Flosstradamus x 4B, and What So Not, followed by a showcase of leading House selectors like DIRTYBIRD boss Claude VonStroke, Grammy nominated producer Duke Dumont, and Ibiza legend Loco Dice.

Urban music stands at the core of HARD Summer’s 2019 lineup, featuring Kanye collaborator and rap titan Kid Cudi, streaming sensation Juice WRLD, GOOD and Cactus Jack mainstay Sheck Wes, rising YSL talent Gunna, hip-hop wonderkid Lil Mosey, production icon DJ Mustard, plus the chart topping anthems of Soulja Boy, JPEG Mafia and more.

Tickets: HARDSummer.com/tickets



Know Before You Go: Plenty of FREE parking! Upgrade to VIP on site to get access to VIP amenities such as a pool, designated dance areas, dedicated VIP bars, slushies and more.

HEAD IN THE CLOUDS

When: Aug. 17

Where: LA State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Web: 88rising.com

What: 88rising — the pioneering music and arts collective who have the most groundbreaking artists from Asia bridging Eastern and Western youth culture — announced their first-ever music festival, Head In The Clouds, last year. Co-produced by Live Nation, Head in the Clouds’ lineup features 88rising’s all-star roster with more surprises to be announced in the near future.

Who: HigherBrothers, Joji, Niki, Rich Brian + more TBA

Tickets: FrontGateTickets.com/festivals/Head-In-The-Clouds

Know Before You Go: VIP tickets available.

THE HIDDEN HILLS MAGAZINE HOOTENANNY

When: May 18

Where: King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas, CA 91302

Web: HHMHootenanny.com

What: A food, spirits and music festival benefiting the Kevin Cordasco Something Yellow Foundation to further their mission of improving lives and supporting cancer research with the hope of finding cures for childhood cancers.

Who: The Dirty Knobs with Mike Campbell, Robby Krieger and Friends, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Chris Stills, Sara Rogo, Sir Please, Fraker, Aaron Burch and the Band Of One Another, and more.

Tickets: HHMHootenanny.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Every ticket includes food, wine, craft brew, spirits – and music!

29th ANNUAL HIGH SIERRA MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: July 4-7

Where: Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds, 204 Fairground Rd., Quincy, CA 95971

Web: HighSierraMusic.com

What: High Sierra Music Festival returns for its 29th edition with its trademark sense of community and annual traditions among festival goers and music lovers. The picturesque location (nestled in the quaint town of Quincy, CA at 3,500 feet), the wide variety of artists, the unique musical settings at affordable prices all combine to make High Sierra the ultimate, intimate festival experience and premier four-day camping and music event in North America.

Who: Dispatch, Umphrey’s McGee, Greensky Bluegrass, Jim James (full band), St. Paul & The Broken Bones, Galactic, Dawes, The Del McCoury Band, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe presents Eat a Bunch of Peaches, Steel Pulse, The Marcus King Band, Leftover Salmon, Mandolin Orange, Del & Dawg (Del McCoury/David Grisman Duo, ALO, The Polish Ambassador, The New Mastersounds, Manic Focus, Pnuma (live), The Travelin’ McCourys, Stanton Moore and Skerik’s Emerald Quintet feat. Scott Metzger, Robert Walker and Chris Stillwell, Sisters of the Strawberry Moon feat. Luther Dickinson, Birds of Chicago and Sharde Thomas, Too Many Zooz, The Nth Power (Marvin Gaye Tribute), The Lil Smokies, TAUK, Big Something, Jennifer Hartswick Band, Shook Twins, Natalie Cressman, Andy Frasco & The U.N., John Kadlecik’s Fellowship of the Wing feat. Jay Lane, Reed Mathis and Todd Stoops, Reid Genauer & Folks feat. Scott Metzger, Lebo, Jay Lane, Danny Eisenberg, John Leccese and Dave Diamond, Songhoy Blues, Star Kitchen, Gaby Moreno, Joe Craven & The Sometimers, Cris Jacobs Band, Amo Amo, Chi Wa, Ron Artis II & The Truth, Midnight North, Gene Evaro Jr., Royal Jelly Jive, Rainbow Girls, The Suitcase Junket, Marty O’Reilly & The Old Soul Orchestra, Mapache, Valley Queen, Templo, Diggin Dirt, Let’s Be Leonard, More Fatter, Eric Long.

Artist-at-large: Lebo - Skerik - Jennifer Hartswick - Natalie Cressman

Tickets: HighSierraMusic.com

Know Before You Go: Don’t forget to bring sleeping bag, warm clothes (nights can be cool), flashlights, sunscreen, hat, shades, acoustic instruments for campsite jams, portable radios to tune in to Grizzly Radio, water bottles, swimsuit (community pool next to festival), plastic bags for trash and recycling, festive clothing and fun costume wear. Great food and drinks from the region's best will be readily available. The Festival features intimate artist “playshops,” an interactive Family Area, daily parades, fabulous food with no waiting lines, yoga, Pilates and dance classes.

HUCK FINN JUBILEE

When: Sept. 27 & 28

Where: Cucamonga-Guasti Regional Park. 800 N. Archibald Ave; Ontario, CA 91764

Web: HuckFinn.com

What: A memorable experience for adults and children alike, now in its 42nd year, Huck Finn is a safe space to come together and enjoy music that lights a fire within us. Enjoy virtuosic musicianship, great food, beautiful park amenities, music education, camping, fishing and family fun – and leave feeling more connected, more unified and more grateful than when you arrived.

Who: HuckFinn.com/lineup

Tickets: HuckFinn.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Camping packages and 2-day or individual day passes available.

IPALPITI FESTIVAL

When: July 7-20

Where: Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall; Greystone Mansion; City of Beverly Hills Municipal Gallery; UCLA Powell Library; Encinitas Public Library; St. Andrew’s Church, Encinitas; Rolling Hills United Methodist Church.

Web: iPalpiti.org/iPalpiti-Festival-2019

What: iPalpiti’s 22nd annual festival - reviewed as “the highlight of the summer [in Los Angeles]”- will feature 24 prize-winning musicians from 20 countries. Under the direction of Maestro Eduard Schmieder, this acclaimed ensemble of soloists is often referred to as the “United Nations of Classical Music.”

Who: July 10-12 @ Encinitas Library: iPalpiti Virtuosi I,II,III. July 13 @ St. Andrew’s Church, Encinitas: Double Feature: Violin Extravaganza & iPalpiti Orchestra. July 14 @ Rolling Hills United Methodist Church: iPalpiti Soloists & Orchestra. July 16 @ UCLA Powell Library: iPalpiti Soloists. July 17 @ Greystone Mansion: iPalpiti Soloists and Trio Zadig. July 18 @ City of Beverly Hills Municipal Gallery: Composer-in-Residence Franghiz Ali-Zadeh/Master Class & Performance. July 20 @ Music Center’s Walt Disney Concert Hall:iPalpiti Orchestra/Eduard Schmieder, conductor.

Tickets: FREE -$180!

Know Before You Go: For individual program details/tickets visit iPalpiti.org/iPalpiti-Festival-2019.

KCRW’s FREE “SUMMER NIGHTS” MUSIC SERIES

When: Throughout the summer

Where: KCRW HQ, Santa Monica College’s CMD Campus * Chinatown’s Central Plaza, Downtown L.A. * One Colorado, Old Pasadena * Hammer Museum, Westwood * CAAM – California African American Museum, Exposition Park

Web: KCRW.com/SummerNights

What: KCRW’s signature outdoor event series returns for its 10th anniversary season. The public radio station partners with a number of distinguished cultural organizations to bring a wide range of artist performances and DJ sets to neighborhoods across Southern California. The free, all-ages series gives KCRW DJs a chance to bring their eclectic musical tastes directly to the community from June through August.

Who: The best emerging bands and your favorite KCRW DJs.

Tickets: All of KCRW’s “Summer Nights” events are free, all ages, and open to the public.

KCRW’s WORLD FESTIVAL at the HOLLYWOOD BOWL

When: June 16, July 7 & 21, Aug. 4, Sept. 15 & 29

Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068

Web: HollywoodBowl.com

What: Presented by the Los Angeles Philharmonic in partnership with the tastemaker public radio station, KCRW’s World Festival is comprised of six specially curated programs reflecting a broad range of musical traditions.

Who: Chromeo, Toro y Moi, Noname, and Ian Isiah, hosted by Jason Bentley (June 16); Reggae Night XVIII featuring Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Third World, and Kabaka Pyramid, hosted by Garth Trinidad (July 7), Natalia Lafourcade and Gustavo Dudamel with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, hosted by Madeleine Brand (July 21); Lord Huron, Shakey Graves and Yola, hosted by Anne Litt (Aug. 4); Café Tacvba hosted by Raul Campos (Sept. 15); Gary Clark Jr. and Michael Kiwanuka hosted by Aaron Byrd (Sept. 29)

Tickets: Tickets for the Hollywood Bowl 2018 Summer Season are currently available at HollywoodBowl.com; via phone at (323) 850-2000; or in person at the Hollywood Bowl Box Office. For more information please call (323) 850-2000. KCRW subscribers get 20% off selected seats for KCRW’s World Festival series as part of the Frige Benefits program.

KJAZZ 88.1 BLUES BASH

When: Sept. 20

Where: Wilshire Ebell Theatre, 4401 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, CA 90005

Web: KKJZ.org/BluesBash

What: KJAZZ’ Blues Bash returns with another line-up of nuthin’ but the blues!

Who: Featuring Robben Ford, Sugaray Rayford and Deb Ryder.

Tickets: Starting at $51.00 on Eventbrite. VIP tickets, $410 per pair. KKJZ.org/BluesBash

KNOTFEST ROADSHOW

When: July 27

Where: Glen Helen Amphitheater, 2575 Glen Helen Pkwy., Devore, CA 92407

Web: Concerts1.LiveNation.com/KLOS-Whiplash-presents-Knotfest-Roadshow-featuring-San-Bernardino-California-07-27-2019/event/0900565BAADB2572

Who: Slipknot, Volbeat, Gojira, Behemoth, and more.

Tickets: On sale now.

LA COUNTY FAIR

When: Aug. 30 – Sept. 22

Where: Fairplex, 1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA 91768

Web: LACountyFair.com

What: The End of Summer Concert series, presented by Chevrolet, features 13 nights of the best in classic rock, soul, Latin and country music. New this year are Festivals in the Infield, plus entertainment stages throughout the grounds. This year the LA County Fair celebrates LA Pop-Culture with food that is deep-fried, ooey gooey and on a stick, the fastest carnival thrill rides around, art, agriculture and so much more.

Who: The LA County Fair features a variety of entertainment from local high school bands to Top 40 artists. (More information coming soon.)

Tickets: LACountyFair.com/buy-tickets

Know Before You Go: Fair admission is included in the price of paid concert tickets. Visit LACountyFair.com for more information to plan your day and experience the LA County Fair natural high.

LA PRIDE FESTIVAL

When: June 8 & 9

Where: West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Web: LAPRIDE.org

What: LA PRIDE Festival is a series of events celebrating the accomplishments of the LGBTQ community and shedding light on its continued struggle for equality taking place in the City of West Hollywood, CA. The two-day festival brings with it a lineup of the hottest music acts of today along with activations, and food and drink from local eateries. The theme for this year’s festival is #JUSTUNITE and features an all-inclusive celebration of the LGBTQ community and their supporters.

Who: Meghan Trainor, Years & Years, Ashanti, Amara La Negra, Dej Loaf, Greyson Chance, MNEK, Pabllo Vittar, Ah-Mer-Ah-Su, plus more to be announced.

Tickets: LAPRIDE.org

Know Before You Go: In the lead up to the LA PRIDE Festival, there are numerous events throughout “Pride Week”. Visit LAPRIDE.org regularly to see the latest updates to the calendar of events. For the first time, the LA Pride Festival is expanding onto Santa Monica Blvd. with “Pride on the Boulevard,” a free block party that will allow guests to gather and watch local performers on both Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9 from 12 p.m. – 7 p.m. The block party will be located on Santa Monica Blvd. between San Vicente and Robertson Boulevards, and is accessible to everyone as a great way to unite and celebrate together.

LIFE IS BEAUTIFUL

When: Sept. 20-22

Where: Downtown Las Vegas, Nevada

Web: LifeIsBeautiful.com

What: Life Is Beautiful was born in 2013 as part of the major transformation of Downtown Las Vegas as a cultural hub. During the three-day event, the best music acts, artists, thinkers, culinary talent and festival-goers flow into the urban streets of DTLV. What started as an event has become something more …

Who: Post Malone, Chance The Rapper, The Black Keys, Billie Eilish, Vampire Weekend, Zedd, Lil Wayne, Portugal. The Man, Janelle Monae, RÜFÜS Du So,l Louis The Child, Of Monsters and Men, Rae Sremmurd, WALK THE MOON, Tash Sultana, Lord Huron, Die Antwoord, Maggie Rogers, Phantogram, TOTO, Sheck Wes, Carly Rae Jepsen, Gryffin, King Princess, JAUZ, BANKS, Gunna, Slushii, Hot Chip, Shoreline Mafia, Whethan, Oliver Heldens, Oliver Tree, A R I Z O N A, Chelsea Cutler, NERVO, Conan Gray, Shallou, Lewis Capaldi, Bea Miller, Gallant, Kasbo, Masego, Pink Sweat$, Jonas Blue, Durand Jones and The Indications, Polo & Pan, SAINt JHN, Lost Kings, Cautious Clay, Maxo Kream, Space Jesus, Taylor Bennett, flora cash, Madison Beer, 070 Shake, BAYNK, MUNA, Phantoms, The Aces, OOKAY, The Funk Hunters, Anthony Russo, Crooked Colours, Tyla Yaweh, Yung Bae, The Regrettes, DROELOE, bülow, morgxn, Hermitude, Cub Sport, The Teskey Brothers, ViVii, Ryland James, Zack Gray, House of Yes, Pod Save America, Desus & mero, Jonathan Van Ness, Cirque Du Soleil

Tickets: LifeIsBeautiful.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Bundle tickets and a hotel room for the ultimate value and convenience. There are many Downtown Las Vegas hotels located within walking distance of the festival or the Strip is just a few minutes drive from DTLV.

LIVE @ SUNSET MARQUIS

When: Select Friday evenings, June – Sept.

Where: Sunset Marquis, 1200 Alta Loma Rd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Web: LiveAtSunsetMarquis.com

What: For over fifty years, Sunset Marquis has served as a home-away-from-home for incredible musicians like Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Blondie, Black Sabbath, The Killers, Slash, Chris Cornell, Green Day, Aerosmith, Jason Aldean, Lady Antebellum, Kings of Leon and many, many more. The music industry has played a significant role in securing this serene garden oasis its iconic status. To pay homage to those roots, Sunset Marquis continues its tradition this summer with its poolside acoustic music showcase.

Who: TBA

Tickets: TBD

Know Before You Go: These intimate performances will be held on the Villa Pool Deck and will hold a maximum of 200 attendees. Doors open at 7 p.m. with performances from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

MAIN STREET SUMMER SOULSTICE

When: June 23

Where: Main Street, Santa Monica

Web: MainStreetSM.com/Summer-SOULstice



What: The most popular live music event on the Westside, Summer Soulstice is a street-wide festival featuring six stages and new activation areas, with live performances, beer and wine garden, Rock Star Pet Party, 100+ vendors, and more. For the first time, Main Street will be completely closed to cars for one-mile long.

Who: North Side Stage by McCabe’s Guitar Shop & Cedars-Sinai: TBD. Bike Shop, Dolcenero Dance Party: DJ Andy. Edgemar Stage: DJMP, Creedence Concert Revival, Dr. Wu. Victorian Stage. La Vecchia Wine Garden Stage: Rich Sheldon, The Black Stripes, Cardiac Arrest. Ashland Hill Stage: Ruled by Venus, Westener, Weekend Celebrity. Enterprise Fish Co. & T-Mobile Stage: Petty Theft. Kid’s Stage: Kristin Cook, The Beatbuds, Baila Baila, Dill Kids Live. *Additional activations & bars: Adult Playground Fitness Park & Bar, Brick+Mortar Backstage Bar, Nameless Bar at the Victorian Stage, LaVecchia Wine Garden, Firestone Walker Official Beer Garden, Ashland Hill Cocktail Bar. Apartments.Com Rockstar Pet Party, Southland Credit Union Community Garden, Maser Condo Sales Summer Grill Out, Apex Hemp Oil Cannabis Garden.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Event runs 1–7 p.m.

MAMMOTH FESTIVAL OF BEERS AND BLUESAPALOOZA

When: Aug. 1-4

Where: The Woods at Mammoth Lakes, on Minaret Rd. between Main St. & Meridian Blvd, Mammoth Lakes, CA

Web: MammothBluesBrewsFest.com

What: Outdoors among the pines in Mammoth Lakes – four days of incredible music on two stages and the best craft breweries in the country (150+ craft beers and ciders). This is Mammoth Lakes’ biggest event—the best party of the summer!

Who: Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Buddy Guy, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Charlie Musselwhite, Jimmie Vaughan, Sugaray Rayford, Emily Wolfe, Popa Chubby, Mindi Abair & The Boneshakers, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Southern Avenue, King & Associates, The Sextones, Shamarr Allen & The Underdawgs, Sal’s Greenhouse, Dirty Cello, Katie Henry Band, Chris Pierce, Reverend Tall Tree & The Blackstrap Brothers, Katie Knipp, The Bald Eagles

Tickets: MammothBluesBrewsFest.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Parking is limited, so taking the free shuttle, riding a bike (bike parking available) or walking if you’re staying near the festival site is encouraged. There is free parking at Eagle Lodge parking lot on Meridian Road and free shuttle buses to and from The Woods at Mammoth Lakes from the lot (check website for up-to-date info). Open to all ages (ages 10 and under are free with paid adult).

MARINA DEL REY’s FREE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

When: July-August

Where: Burton Chace Park, 13650 Mindanao Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292

Web: beaches.LACounty.gov/concerts/

What: Now in its 19th year, the Marina del Rey Summer Concerts present exciting symphonic & pop concerts at beautiful Burton Chace Park. Enjoy a serene sunset by the water & brilliant music under the stars... for free!

Who: SYMPHONIC CONCERTS: Thursday, July 11: La Boheme & Lon Chaney’s The Phantom of the Opera. Thursday, July 25: Sights, Sounds & Dance in America: An American in Paris & more! Thursday, August 22: Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate (staged). Saturday, August 24: Cole Porter’s Kiss Me, Kate (staged). POP CONCERTS: Saturday, July 20: Rickie Lee Jones. Saturday, August 3: Jon Batiste. Thursday, August 8: Kronos Quartet. Saturday, August 17: Leela James. Saturday, August 31: Jenny & The Mexicats

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Seating is festival style on the park lawn and available on a first come, first served basis. Bring your own blanket or a low-back beach chair. No tents or umbrellas. There is no reserved seating for the public allowed. For FAQs & more info, visit beaches.LACounty.gov/concerts/.

METRO ART PRESENTS at UNION STATION

When: All summer long!

Where: Union Station, 800 North Alameda Street, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Web: UnionStationLA.com/happenings

What: Metro Art Presents showcases an exciting array of arts and cultural events at historic Union Station. From music and dance performances, film screenings and poetry readings to experimental and mixed-media presentations, the programs creatively activate downtown’s primary transportation hub. The series is part of Metro’s art program, which enhances the transit customer experience with innovative visual and performing arts programming. A diverse range of site-specific artworks are integrated into the growing Metro system, improving the quality of transit environments and creating a sense of place. From photography installations to onboard posters, art tours and live performances, these multi-faceted arts programs add vibrancy and engage communities throughout Los Angeles.

Who: Check UnionStationLA.com/happenings for up-to-date concert and event details. More info at metro.net/art.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: The recipient of numerous awards, Metro Art has been recognized for its varied approaches to integrating the arts into the transit experience, and for engaging artists at all levels of their careers.

NORTHERN NIGHTS MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: July 19-21

Where: Cook’s Valley Campground, 83950 Road 442E, Piercy, CA 95587

Web: NorthernNights.org

What: Now in its 7th year, Northern Nights is a premier camping festival set in the majestic Redwoods on the Eel River at the Mendocino/Humboldt County Line.

Who: Big Wild, Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds, Marbs, Rybo, Lubelski, Alix Perez, CharlestheFirst, Con Brio, Crooked Colours, Noodles, Odie, PLS&TY, Sacha Robotti, Shades, The Funk Hunters, Xiuhtezcatl, Casmalia, DJ Dials, Guidance, Jay EV, Juice Crew, Magic Murph, Michael Bricker, Rhizae, Sean Fadden, Smoakland, Submerged Sessions, That’s Coolface, Torie, Zandro, Zordon

Tickets: NorthernNights.org/tickets

Know Before You Go: At the end of cannabis prohibition in the State Of California, Northern Nights has teamed up with The Emerald Cup to make this year even more exciting. Buy tickets in advance! Northern Nights will sell out. Music is only the beginning of the NNMF experience: from floating lazily along the South Fork Eel River and engaging in jaw-dropping art activations, to mindful yoga in the redwoods and rejuvenating hot cedar showers, this festival offers a plethora of adventures and creature comforts to fit any of your “in the moment” needs.

OC FUNKFEST

When: Aug. 3

Where: Anaheim Convention Center 800 W Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92802

Web: Curious-Ent.com

What: The OC Funk Fest is the largest funk music festival around. This year the event returns to Anaheim Convention Center for its 5th anniversary.

Who: Rick James’s Stone City Band and friends, Midnight Star, Fat Back, Brass Construction, Chocolate Milk, Ameega, Brick, Chemise, Tom Browne ft. Slapbak, Yardbrough & Peoples, Whodini, Carmen and Magic Girl.

Tickets: Curious-Ent.com

Know Before You Go: Doors at 3 p.m. Show starts at 5 p.m. All ages. Fully stocked bars for 21+.

OFF THE 405

When/ Who: May 18: Sasami; June 22: L’Rain; July 6: Cate Le Bon; July 27: Lala Lala; Aug. 24: San Cha; Sept. 14: Ex Hex

Where: Getty Center, 1200 Getty Center Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90049

Web: Getty.edu/360

What: OFF THE 405 is the Getty Center's annual outdoor summer concert series, bringing some of today's most exciting bands to the stage for a memorable experience amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunset views.

Tickets: Free.

Know Before You Go: All concerts are free and take place in the Museum Courtyard from 6–9 p.m. No tickets or reservations required. Parking at the Getty Center is $20 and reduced to $15 after 3:00 p.m. For evening events and on Saturdays, parking is $10 after 6:00 pm.

OHANA FESTIVAL

When: Sept. 27-29

Where: Doheny State Beach, Dana Point, CA 92675

Web: Ohanafest.com

What: This year marks the fourth edition of the three-day Ohana music festival at Doheny Beach in Dana Point. In addition to offering a three full days in the sun with a diverse music lineup, Ohana will donate a portion of proceeds to the San Onofre Parks Foundation. Festival general admission allows roaming throughout the lush grass areas of Doheny State Beach, right off the shore of the Pacific Ocean, touching the sand.

Who: Friday: The Strokes, Tash Sultana, LP, Devendra Banhart, White Reaper, Sunflower Bean, Dustin Kensrue, Jesse Jo Stark, L.A. Witch, Fontaines D.C. Saturday: Eddie Vedder, Incubus, Glen Hansard, Mudhoney, Donavon Frankenreiter, Benjamin Booker, Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers, The Messthetics, Madison Ryann Ward, Paul Cauthen, Erin Rae, Jonny Roundhouse. Sunday: Red Hot Chili Peppers, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Jenny Lewis, Jacob Banks, Lukas Nelson & The Promise of the Real, Poolside, Mt. Joy, Lewis Capaldi, Las Cafeteras, Jack Irons, Henry Jamison, John Craigie, Gretta Ray

Tickets: OhanaFest.FrontGateTickets.com

Know Before You Go: A portion of proceeds from Ohana ticket sales will be donated to California State Parks, Doheny State Beach Interpretive Association and the San Onofre Parks Foundation, all of which are focusing efforts toward enhancing and maintaining beach access for the people of California. The Ohana Festival is dedicated to assisting in generating funds which will support the efforts of keeping California state parks beautiful and maintaining coastal access for Orange County’s state beaches.

ONCE UPON A TIME IN THE LBC

When: July 27 & 28

Where: Queen Mary Events Park, Long Beach, CA

Web: OnceUponATimeInTheLBC.com

What: Once Upon a Time in the LBC is a single day festival taking place on Saturday, July 27. and Sunday, July 28 (same lineup performs on both dates).

Who: Snoop Dogg, YG, The Game, DMX, Bone Thugs-n-Harmony, Warren G, Keith Sweat, Too Short, Blueface, Brenton Wood, Zapp, Barbara Mason, Ginuwine, NB Ridaz, Lil Rob, Baby Bash, Psycho Realm, RJ, Kamaiyah (Sunday only), O.T. Genasis, Mary Jane Girls, Lisa Lisa, The Dramatics, The Intruders, Jon B, Amanda Perez, King Lil G, The Persuders, Trish Toledo, DJ stes by Funk Freaks and Scam & Jam

Tickets: OnceUponATimeInTheLBC.com/pass-details

Know Before You Go: A separate ticket is required for each of the two days.

PALMDALE AMPHITHEATER CONCERT SERIES

When: June, July & August

Where: Palmdale Amphitheater, 2723 Rancho Vista Blvd., Palmdale, CA 93551

Web: PalmdaleAmphitheater.com

What: The Palmdale Amphitheater at Marie Kerr Park is the Antelope Valley’s premier outdoor entertainment venue, providing audiences with a blend of high energy concert performances and community-based programming. Its convenient location, great sight lines and comfortable, grassy seating areas are complemented by concerts and Family Movie Nights presented during summer months.

Who: Freedom Celebration & Fireworks featuring Petty & The Heartshakers, Saturday, June 29; TLC, Saturday, July 13; Queen Nation + Joey Reidel’s Elton John Experience, Saturday, July 20; Martina McBride, Friday, Aug. 2; Bjorn Again, Saturday, Aug. 10.

Tickets: Online at PalmdaleAmphitheater.com and Facebook.com/ThePalmdaleAmphitheater, or cash at the door.

Know Before You Go: General admission ticket holders, bring a lawn chair or blanket. Preferred tickets include theater-style seating. VIP tickets are standing only, front of stage. Box office opens 4 pm on show days (cash only). Parking is free. Food and wine/beer are available for purchase. Outside food and beverages are not permitted.

PASADENA POPS 2019 SIERRA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

When: Select dates, June 22 – Sept. 14

Where: Los Angeles County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, CA 91007

Web: PasadenaSymphony-POPS.org

What: Join Principal Pops Conductor Michael Feinstein and the Pasadena POPS for their one-of-a-kind summer concert series – the best outdoor dinner party in town! Bring a picnic, grab a table or a spot on the lawn and say hello to summer with this not-to-be-missed lineup.

Who: June 22: The Great American Songbook: Icons From Tin Pan Alley, Broadway & Hollywood. July 13: Rhapsody In Blue. Aug. 3: Michael Feinstein Sings Cole Porter. Aug. 24: Music Of Elton John Starring Michael Cavanaugh. Sept. 14: MGM Movie Classics: Wizard Of Oz 80th Anniversary.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at PasadenaSymphony-POPS.org or by calling the box office at (626) 793-7172.

Know Before You Go: Gates open at 5:30 p.m. for picnicking, with concerts starting at 7:30 p.m.

PERSHING SQUARE DOWNTOWN STAGE

When: Select dates, July 13 – Aug. 17



Where: Pershing Square, 532 S. Olive St., Los Angeles CA 90013



Web: LAParks.org/PershingSquare

What: Saturday night concerts hosting a combination of both legacy and contemporary artists.



Who: TBA



Tickets: Downtown Stage events are free and open to the public. This year, Pershing Square will be using Eventbrite for quick and safe access into the venue for all Saturday Night Concerts. Guest with Eventbrite passes will have priority access into the venue.



Know Before You Go: Doors open at 7 p.m. The Pershing Square Downtown stage is part of the City of Los Angeles Department of Recreation and Parks. Drinking of alcoholic is prohibited outside of the designated areas. Smoking of any kind is prohibited. Only service animals are aloud at Saturday night concerts. Guests may not bring audio or video recording devices into the venue. We suggest you read all venue rules located on the Pershing Square web site.

PLAYBOY JAZZ FESTIVAL

When: June 8 & 9

Where: Hollywood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90068

Web: HollywoodBowl.com/events/festivals/30/

What: Debuting in 1979, The Playboy Jazz Festival is an annual event sponsored by Playboy Enterprises to celebrate jazz as well as feature both established and up and coming musicians of the genre.

Who: Artists scheduled to perform include Angélique Kidjo, Boz Scaggs, The Maceo Parker Big Band, Sheila E., Béla Fleck and The Flecktones, Harold López-Nussa, Sona Jobarteh, and Benny Golson’s 90th Birthday Quartet, plus many more! Hosted by George Lopez.

Tickets: HollywoodBowl.com/events/performances/628

POWERHOUSE: LIFTOFF EDITION

When: May 18

Where: FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618

Web: Power106.com/Liftoff

What: The Liftoff features 2 stages and a festival area. The Liftoff New Music Stage features live performances from hot new emerging hip-hop artists. The festival area offers graffiti artists, body art, lawn games, food trucks, and lifestyle activities.

Who: Main Stage (5-10 p.m.): Mustard and Friends, G-Eazy, Tyga, French Montana, Blueface, T-Pain, O.T, Genasis, A-Trak, Roddy Ricch. Liftoff New Music Stage (2-5 p.m.): Gashi 1TakeJay, Rucci, $tupid Young, Yella Beezy, Kalan.frfr, DDG, Sneakk, Lul G, TJ Porter

Tickets: Power106.com/Liftoff

Know Before You Go: Doors open at 2 p.m.

PROJECT Z

When: July 6, 2019

Where: Glen Helen Regional Park, 2555 Glen Helen Pkwy, San Bernardino, CA 92407

Web: ProjectZFest.com

What: @Bassrush & @Basscon team up to bring you the biggest bass & hard dance event in North America! #PROJECTZ



Who: 2019 lineup to be announced.



Tickets: bssrush.co/ProjectZ19

THE QUEEN MARY’S ALL-AMERICAN 4th OF JULY CELEBRATION

When: July 4

Where: The Queen Mary, 1126 Queens Hwy, Long Beach, CA 90802

Web: QueenMary.com/events/July-Fourth/

What: Let freedom ring and celebrate Independence Day aboard the majestic Queen Mary with a full day of live entertainment, delicious food, family-friendly activities including: strolling performers, carnival activities, arts and crafts activities, and more on Thursday, July 4 from 3 - 10 p.m. The red, white and blue celebration is a ship-wide event, culminating with one of SoCal’s top 4th of July fireworks display above one of America’s shining seas. Dubbed SoCal’s best display, the Queen Mary’s 15-minute long firework show will take place at 9 p.m. off the stern of the ship in-sync to patriotic, upbeat music.

Who: A full day of live entertainment.

Tickets: Adult GA is $49 pre-sale, $59 day-of. The VIP-Patriot pass is $119 pre-sale and $129 day of, for ages 4+, and includes Queen Mary celebration bag, additional access to the main stage platform, Britannia Deck, Britannia Salon. and premium firework viewing. Children GA (4-11) is $29 pre-sale, $39 day of.

REAL STREET FESTIVAL

When: Aug. 10 & 11

Where: Honda Center Grounds, Anaheim, CA

Web: RealStreetFest.com

What: Presented By Real 92.3, Real Street is a brand new, immersive hip hop lifestyle event. A collaboration between Synergy Global Entertainment (SGE), iHeartMedia’s REAL 92.3, and Honda Center, this massive festival will be the largest hip hop event in Orange County this year. Honda Center will be transformed into a hip hop spectacular, celebrating music, street art, and lifestyle. Real Street will feature three stages – two massive main stages as well as an underground stage –and a number of immersive, interactive experiences, including massive art installations and live murals. Attendees will also have the chance to hang out in Big Boy’s Neighborhood, with a West Coast Customs car show, barber shop, nail salon, live interviews, and more, inside the air conditioned Honda Center.

Who: A$AP Rocky, Future, Migos, 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Meek Mill, Miguel, Rae Sremmurd, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Jay Rock + SiR + Reason + Zacari, Kid Ink, Lil Baby, SuperDuperKYLE, Rich The Kid, Sheck Wes, Trippie Redd, Blueface, Casanova, Doja Cat, Flipp Dinero, Kid Buu, Roddy Ricch, Saweetie, YBN Cordae, Zoey Dollaz, DaniLeigh, Gashi, Maxo Kream, Megan Thee Stallion, Yung Pinch, and more to be announced.

Tickets: On sale now at RealStreetFest.com. Early bird single day general admission tickets start at $89.00 (plus fees) and early bird weekend general admission tickets start at $159.00 (plus fees), while supplies last.

Know Before You Go: Layaway plans are available. General Admission and VIP packages are all ages, table service is for those at least 21 years of age.

REDONDO BEACH PIER SUMMER OF MUSIC FESTIVAL

When: July 4 – Aug. 31

Where: Redondo Beach Pier, 100 Fisherman's Wharf, Redondo Beach, CA 90277

Web: RedondoPier.com/events

What: For over 20 years, the Redondo Pier Association has sponsored the biggest free summer concert series in the South Bay. Summer of Music, featuring 20 bands, is a free, all-ages concert series open to the public, with its main stage is located at the end of the historical Redondo Beach Pier. A variety of food and beverages are available for take-out to enjoy during the concerts at over 30 restaurants on the pier, International Boardwalk, and adjacent Redondo Beach Marina.

Who: July 4: Big Mess; July 6: Hamish Anderson; July 11: King Chris; July 13: CC Stugino; July 18: Reno Divorce; July 20: iLocks Walker & the Souls of Love; July 25: The 131ers; July 27: Ghost in the Machine; Aug. 1: Professor Colombo; Aug. 3: 1969; Aug. 8: The BeaTunes; Aug. 10; Franks & Deans; Aug. 15: Live From Earth; Aug. 17: Polymorph; Aug. 22: Like Zeppelin; Aug. 24: The Morning Yells; Aug. 29: 4 Alarm; Aug. 31 Dark Desert Highway.

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Concerts happen 6 – 8 p.m. All ages. Bring a beach blanket or low-back chair.

THE 10th ANNUAL REGGAE ON THE MOUNTAIN

When: Aug. 17 & 18

Where: King Gillette Ranch, 26800 Mulholland Hwy., Calabasas, CA 91302

Web: ReggaeOnThemountain.com

What: L.A.'s premier Reggae Festival returns for its 10th anniversary edition with not only world-class reggae music, but also camping, yoga, wellness, food and vendors.

Who: Lineup TBA.

Tickets: ReggaeOnTheMountain.com

Know Before You Go: Note new venue.

ROCKSTAR ENERGY DRINK DISRUPT FESTIVAL

When: July 20

Where: FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618

Web: LiveNation.com/events/1052828-jul-20-2019-Rockstar-Energy-Drink-Disrupt-Festival

What: A new music festival experience, Rockstar Energy Disrupt gathers some of the biggest names in rock, as well as the genre’s rising stars. Fans will be immersed into a full-day interactive experience where they will not only be able to hear some of their favorite bands, but also be exposed to the latest in lifestyle brands and pop-up activiations. Unlike most other festivals, there will only be one band performing at a time, avoiding conflicting set times and allowing fans to experience the full lineup on one rock-filled day.

Who: Thrice, Circa Survive, Sum 41, Atreyu, Sleeping With Sirens, Andy Black, Four Year Strong, Memphis May Fire, Juliet Simms, Hyro The Hero

Tickets: On sale now.

Know Before You Go: VIP passes also available.

SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL

When: Aug. 3

Where: City National Grove of Anaheim (outdoors), 2200 E Katella Ave, Anaheim, CA 92806

Web: AXS.com/events/371848/Sad-Summer-Festival-tickets

CityNationalGroveOfAnaheim.com/events/detail/Sad-Summer-Festival

What: Sad Summer Festival is thrilled unveil its inaugural lineup and run of nationwide dates! Set to feature headliners The Maine, Mayday Parade and State Champs with support from Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic and Just Friends. Each of the headliners has shared their excitement for putting together the first ever run of Sad Summer Festival, which brings together longtime friends and past tour mates onto one massive festival-style bill.

Who: The Maine, Mayday Parade, State Champs, Mom Jeans, Stand Atlantic, Just Friends

Tickets: Online at AXS.com or venue box office

Know Before You Go: Festival will be outdoors. Tickets are on sale now.

SAN FRANCISCO’S OUTSIDE LANDS MUSIC & ARTS FESTIVAL

When: Aug. 9-11

Where: Golden Gate Park, Fulton at 36th Ave./Lincoln at 41st Ave., San Francisco, CA 94122

Web: SFOutsideLands.com

What: The Outside Lands Music & Arts Festival features over 100 bands, comedians and attractions. From singer-songwriters to DJs, indie acts and cutting edge rock bands, all major music movements are celebrated alongside a host of local musicians, major comedians, food and beverage vendors and visual artists representing San Francisco's vibrant cultural community. The world’s original gourmet music festival, Outside Lands 2019 will once again offer ticket-holders a wide array of culinary options, including access to more than 80 Bay Area restaurants, 40+ wineries, nearly 30 West coast breweries, and a collection of the region’s best cocktail bars. The Outside Lands 2019 food and drink lineup will be announced shortly at SFOutsideLands.com/experience/food-and-drink/



Who: Paul Simon, Childish Gambino, Twenty One Pilots, The Lumineers, Flume, blink-182, Kygo, Anderson.Paak & the Free Nationals, Leon Bridges, Kacey Musgraves, Lil Wayne, RL Grime, Hozier, Ella Mai, Counting Crows, Flying Lotus 3D, Alina Baraz, Mavis Staples, Bebe Rexha, Sheck Wes, The Neighborhood, Santigold, Better Oblivion Community Center, Toro y Moi, Denzel Curry, Lauren Daigle, San Holo, Judah & the Lion, Big Wild, Bob Moses, Edie Brickell & New Bohemians, Wallows, Yaeji, Masego, Phosphorescent, Tierra Whack, DJ Koze, NoMBe, Bea Miller, Aurora, Nahko And Medicine For The People, Justin Martin, Dean Lewis, Shallou, Luttrell, The California Honeydrops, Cautious Clay, half•alive, The Marías, Brasstracks, CupCakKe, Cherry Glazerr, P-Lo, Caamp, Weyes Blood, PJ Morton, The Funk Hunters, Still Woozy, Taylor Bennett, MorMor, Miya Folick, ALLBLACK, SYML, Leven Kali, Alex Lahey, Jupiter & Okwess, Delacey, Altin Gün, Grateful Shred, Amo Amo, Boyfriend, The Seshen, Rainbow Girls, Sandy’s.

Tickets: SFOutsidelands.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: The festival takes place in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park, in and around the Polo Field, Speedway, and Lindley Meadows. An exact map of the grounds (including entrance and exit points), along with other FAQ’s, travel and transportation info can be found at SFOutsideLands.com/info/

SPLASH HOUSE

When: June 7-9 + Aug. 9-11

Where: Palm Springs, CA

Web: SplashHouse.com

What: Pool-filled fun and funky house beats under the Palm Desert sun is what Splash House is all about. This summertime festival has two sets of dates in June and August, with differently stacked lineups. With three hotels providing the space to throw the ultimate pool party, things are about to get pretty wet over the weekend. After the poolside delight in the day, After Hours at the fabled The Air Museum.

Who: Coming soon.

Tickets: SplashHouse.com/tickets/ $120-$155

SKIRBALL CULTURAL CENTER SUMMER CONCERTS - SUNSET CONCERTS AT THE SKIRBALL SPONSORED BY THE BILGER FAMILY

When: July 18 – Aug. 22 (Thursday evenings)

Where: Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90049

Web: Skirball.org

What: Presented every summer since 1997 in the Skirball’s picturesque hillside setting, Sunset Concerts features both emerging and established talents, drawing music fans from across greater Los Angeles.

Who: Gaby Moreno (July 18); Río Mira (July 25); The Klezmatics (Aug. 1); Cha Wa (Aug. 8); Tamar Ilana & Ventanas (Aug. 15); and Josef Limberg (Aug. 22).

Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Shows begin at 8 p.m. Grab-and-go light fare, full bar service, and specialty food items will be available for happy hour and throughout the show. Guests may bring their own food. No outside alcoholic beverages or chairs are permitted.

SMOOTH SUMMER JAZZ

When: Aug. 18

Where: Hollwood Bowl, 2301 Highland Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90068

Web: HollywoodBowl.com/events/performances/539/2019-08-18/Smooth-Summer-Jazz

What: An annual mini-festival of the finest smooth jazz artists, presented by Hollywood Bowl.

Who: Dave Koz & Friends, The Commodores, Hiroshima the 40th Anniversary, Adam Hawley

Tickets: HollywoodBowl.com/events/performances/539/2019-08-18/Smooth-Summer-Jazz

Know Before You Go: Purchase a 5-or-more ticket package and save.

SOUND AND FURY FESTIVAL

When: July 12 & 13

Where: The Belasco Theater, 1050 South Hill St., Los Angeles, CA 90015

Web: SoundAndFury.la

What: Born in a Ventura skatepark in 2006, Sound and Fury now calls Downtown L.A. home.

Who: Fri. 7/12: Antagonize, Basement, Dare, Dead Heat, Diztort, Firewalker, Fury, Have Heart, Initiate, One Step Closer, Three Knee Deep. Sat. 7/13: Despise You, Drain, Ekulu, Fiddlehead, Incendiary, Inclination, Never Ending Game, Power Trip

Tickets: SoundAndFury.la

Know Before You Go: Aftershows downstairs at the Belasco (Fri.) and at the Lodge Room, Highland Park (Sat.)

SUMMER ON THE PLAZA

When: Every 3rd Wednesday, June – August (12:30 – 1:30 p.m.): June 19, July 17 & Aug. 21

Where: Figueroa at Wilshire, 601 S. Figueroa St., Los Angeles, CA 90017

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/Summer-on-Plaza/2019-06-19/

What: Soak up the sun and enjoy a lunchtime concert every 3rd Wednesday on the outdoor plaza at 601 S Figueroa St! Summer on the Plaza features music by the next wave of up and coming singer-songwriters. Enjoy a special discounted menu by Two Guns Espresso while you rejuvenate with stellar sounds. Counter Culture Group is a music agency that takes a major approach with an independent mindset, focusing on creative services, management, and more.

Who: Xinxin, Chrisol, Aolani

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages.

SUN SOAKED

When: July 13 & 14

Where: Alamitos Beach, Long Beach, CA

Web: SunSoakedFest.com

What: Kasdade returns to Long Beach with his Sun Soaked festival on Los Alamitos Beach July 13 & 14. Plus, a series of free community events & kids beach days for ticketholders and the general public run all week leading up to the festival from July 8-14, including yoga classes, pro skateboarding, sand castle building and much more.

Who: Kaskade plus special guests to be announced.

Tickets: SunSoakedFest.com

Know Before You Go: 18+. Entry at 2 p.m., music ends at 10 p.m. Stay hydrated.

SURF RODEO MUSIC & SURF FESTIVAL

When: July 13 & 14

Where: Ventura Pier, Ventura, CA 93001

Web: SurfRodeo.org

What: This year Surf Rodeo will bring together thousands of people to the iconic Ventura Pier for some classic summer excitement. Upholding an 11-year tradition, Surf Rodeo is a 2-day surf and music festival for everyone to enjoy California’s relaxed and positive vibes where fun always comes first. In the spirit of celebrating fun, Surf Rodeo will feature the world's largest Cornhole competition on the beach, a Surf competition and the Bikini Cowgirl and Cowboy contest. It's a full-on Music Festival with 30+ bands and performers as well as a Kid’s Corral including Rodeo games and a Mechanical Bull ride. There's an outdoor street fair with over 60 vendors and Food Trucks. Be sure to enjoy the Cantina on the beach serving cold Pacifico! Whether drawn by the surf, the sounds or just the overall spectacle, Surf Rodeo is for all ages to enjoy and has something for everyone.

Who: Over 30 bands including RADKEY, Yächtley Crëw, Highway Starr, Sir, Please, Rob Leines, James Kaye, Paige Peel, Cydeways, Stoneflys, Shaky Feelin, Sitting On Stacy, Hannah Jobus, Danielle Stacy, Kings Revenge, Zepp Heads, Jumpstart, Hy Brasil, Bad Leaf, Wordsauce, Honey Owl.

Tickets: SurfRodeo.org

Know Before You Go: After 11 years of partying on Pierpont and Seaward, Surf Rodeo has moved just down the road to the Ventura Pier.

TAILGATE FEST

When: Aug. 17 & 18

Where: Leal Ranch, Eastvale, CA

Web: LATailgateFest.com

What: The first country music festival that caters to the fans who show up hours before the concert to pop a top, drop a tailgate and turn the parking lot (or, in this case, hundreds of acres of lush green grass) into the party. Tailgate Fest brings the stages outside to the tailgate, and tailgating can continue throughout the fest (with General Admission Stage-side, Pit Passes and even a side-stage pool viewing platform also available). Further setting Tailgate apart are its World Cornhole Championships, Jacked-Up Truck Competition, Two-Step Honkey Tonk, Morning Bloody Brunch (on day two), and acoustic Tailgate Unplugged performances by local artists.

Who: Brantley Gilbert, Brett Eldredge, Lee Brice, Clint Black, Tyler Farr, Big Boi, Lindsey Ell, LoCash, Raelynn, Hardy, and King Calaway

Tickets: LATailgateFest.com/tickets

Know Before You Go: Note new location.

TWILIGHT ON THE PIER

When: Aug. 21 & 28, Sept. 4, 11, 18 & 25

Where: Santa Monica Pier (Colorado at Ocean) on the Parking Deck, Santa Monica, CA 90401

Web: SantaMonicaPier.org

What: Six FREE concerts on the Santa Monica Pier: Great music, great vibes, fun, dancing, get your groove on, debuts; the most happening music festival of its kind!

Who: With a focus on “local meets global”, the series spotlights the best and brightest SoCal has to offer, and unique sounds from around the world.

Tickets: Concerts are open to the public and admission is FREE!

Know Before You Go: Twilight On The Pier is as iconic as the pier itself. Now in its 35th year, the series has expanded to a pier-wide festival, with music on multiple stages, an art walk, beer garden and more.

UNIQUELY LA

When: First Wednesdays, Mar. – Oct. , 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. (no show in July)

Where: For Five Coffee at Wells Fargo Center, 333 S. Grand Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90017

Web: ArtsBrookfield.com/event/Uniquely-LA-with-Aaron-Byrd-2

What: Presenting unique experiences in unexpected places, Arts Brookfield invites you to take a break from the daily grind and join us for an array of live experiences that incorporate spoken word, music, and even magic in a quintessentially LA way. Curated by local DJ, music mastermind, and event producer, Aaron Byrd, this series will include a free coffee for all attendees as well as a 10% discount on any lunch food item purchased at For Five Coffee during the performance.

Who: June 5: Axon Orchestra; Aug. 7 - Chris Pierce; Sept. 4 - Erez Sivan; Oct. 2 - Andreas Kapsalis

Tickets: Free and open to the public. All ages. Free coffee from 12-1 p.m.

VANS WARPED TOUR 25th ANNIVERSARY

When: July 20 & 21

Where: Shoreline Amphitheatre, 1 Amphitheatre Pkwy., Mountain View, CA 94043

Web: VansWarpedTour.com

What: One of just three anniversary fests marking 25 years of this legendary and increasingly diverse punk rock tour. Includes several stages, a skate ramp, freestyle motocross, wrestling, a human cannon ball, and the Lisa Johnson-curated Warped Museum.

Who: Day 1 (July 20): Anti-Flag, The Aquabats, Ariana And The Rose, August Burns Red, Bad Religion, Chali 2NA & Cut Chemist, Face To Face, Fea, Fishbone, Frank Iero & The Future Violents, Good Charlotte, I The Mighty, Lagwagon, Less Than Jake, Meg & Dia, Off!, The Offspring, ONE OK ROCK, Ozomatli, Plague Vendor, Save Ferris, Set It Off, Set Your Goals, Silent Planet, Silverstein, Simple Plan, Skating Polly, Travie McCoy (Gym Class Heroes), The Vandals, Wage War, We The Kings, The World Over. Day 2 (July 21): The All-American, Rejects, Andrew W.K., Andy Black, Atreyu, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, Circa Survive, Confide, Dance Gavin Dance, The Dollyrots, Elder Brother, Four Year Strong, Go Betty Go, Hyro The Hero, Jawbreaker, Juliet Simms, Man Overboard, Memphis May Fire, NOFX, Quicksand, Shiragirl, Sleeping With Sirens, The Starting Line, The Story So Far, Street Drum Corps, Sum 41, Teenage Bottlerocket, Thrice, Tsunami Bomb, Twiztid, The Used, Vigil Of War, Whitney Peyton, YUNGBLUD

Tickets: fanlink.to/VWT-25thAnniversary

Know Before You Go: Make sure to wear sunscreen and drink a lot of water.

VENICE BEACH MUSIC FEST 14

When: July 20 & 21



Where: Windward Plaza Park, Venice, CA 90291



Web: VeniceFestivals.com Facebook.com/VeniceBeachMusicFest



What: A free outdoor festival featuring music, art, and dance at world famous Venice Beach boardwalk. Two full days of world-class musical and dance entertainment, a large art show, fun attractions, food, book signings, hula hoops, and more!



Who: A full day of art, music, and dance, featuring top-tier local and international talent. A samba parade, community outreach, hula hoops, and lots more.



Tickets: Free

Know Before You Go: Windward Plaza Park is located between the boardwalk and the bike trail at the west end of Windward Ave. in Venice.

YOLA FEST

When: June 8

Where: Los Angeles State Historic Park, 1245 N Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Web: YOLAFest.com

What: A new festival in celebration of the arts, culture and music by today’s women.

Who: Lykke Li, Chari XCX, Cat Power, Courtney Love and the Chateau Band, Cupcakke, Megan Thee Stallion, Ambar Lucid. More artists to be announced.

Tickets: YOLAFest.FrontGateTickets.com

Know Before You Go: Strictly 21+. Box office opens 2 p.m.; festival starts at 3 p.m. Limited paid parking spots adjacent to the park (Spring St.) on a first-come, first-serve basis. Free street parking is also available nearby.