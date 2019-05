L.A. Weekly's Summer Concert Guide 2019

MAY

THURSDAY, MAY 16

1720 – FARTBARF, SLUT ISLAND, MELTED BODIES, CHUM OUT!

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – THE DANDY WARHOLS

Bootleg Theater – CARSIE BLANTON

The Canyon @ The Rose – JAMES BROWN TRIBUTE by KING JAMES BROWN

Coach House – FOREVER ROD

The Echo – LUCKY DAYE

El Rey Theatre – ARI LENNOX

Fonda Theatre – THE STRUMBELLAS

The Forum – PENTATONIX, RACHEL PLATTEN

Grand Park – LUNCH À LA PARK SPRING CONCERTS: LOS ANGELES COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL FOR THE ARTS

Greek Theatre – THE CHEMICAL BROTHERS, THE BLACK MADONNA

Hi Hat – DINERS, MO TROPER, BELLY BELT, AARON RICE

Lodge Room – STEPHEN MALKMUS

Microsoft Theater – JUNTOS POR ÚLTIMA VEZ: ALBERTO VÁZQUEZ, ANGÉLICA MARIA, CÉSAR COSTA Y ENRIQUE GUZMÁN

The Moroccan Lounge – SONGHOY BLUES

The Novo – HONORING MACKLEMORE w/KESHA, MARY LAMBERT, FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS

Orpheum Theatre – TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

Regent Theater – JESSE

Saint Rocke – LEILANI WOLFGRAMM

The Satellite – DESERT WEATHER, MY BABY

Shrine Auditorium - GARBAGE

Troubadour – MATT MAESON

Vitello's – DISCOVER THE MUSIC

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – JIMMY ANGEL

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE, PRO JAZZ JAM

Whisky A Go-Go – RIFF RAFF

FRIDAY, MAY 17

1720 – 8 KALACAS

Academy LA – WOLFGANG GARTNER

Avalon Hollywood – GASOLINA PARTY

Belasco Theater – JOHNNY ORLANDO

The Canyon Agoura Hills – PUDDLES PITY PARTY

The Canyon Montclair – YOUNG DUBLINERS

The Canyon @ The Rose – BERLIN

The Canyon Santa Clarita – TRIBUTES TO RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE & LINKIN PARK

Coach House – COWBOY JUNKIES

Coffee Gallery Backstage – LAURENCE JUBER

The Echo – POW!

The Echoplex – HELLOGOODBYE

El Rey Theatre – JAKE MILLER, LOGAN HENDERSON, JUST SECONDS APART

Exchange LA – CHARLOTTE DE WITTE & ENRICO SANGIULIANO

Fonda Theatre – YACHT ROCK REVUE

Fox Theater Pomona – BLACK STAR feat. TALIB KWELI & YASIIN BEY

Garden Amp – BURRITOS, CALIFA, SOLUTION

Hi Hat – CHIDO/CHEVERE/COOL feat. THE ALTONS AND ANCHOR, THE MAMMOTH

Hollywood Bowl – DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

Hollywood Palladium – SANTIGOLD

Lodge Room – WILD BELLE, TERRI TERRI

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JOHN HAMMOND (8 p.m. & 10 p.m.)

Microsoft Theater – ALEJANDRA GUZMÁN

The Moroccan Lounge – ELYSIAN FIELDS (early show)

The Moroccan Lounge – DIJON

The Novo – NINA SKY

Orpheum Theatre – TEDESCHI TRUCKS BAND

Regent Theater – BRUNO MAJOR

The Roxy – BOOGIE

Saint Rocke – RUMOURS

Santa Barbara Bowl – KALI UCHIS, JORJA SMITH

Staples Center – ERIC CHURCH

Teragram Ballroom – SHY GIRLS

Troubadour – THE SCORE

Viper Room – THE DICKIES, THE WRAITH, THE COCKS

Vitello's – DEAR AMY: A TRIBUTE TO AMY WINEHOUSE

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND

Walt Disney Concert Hall – LA PHIL: GUSTAVO DUDAMEL, LANG LANG

Whisky A Go-Go – LITA FORD

SATURDAY, MAY 18

1720 – ROB VICIOUS

Academy LA – WHAT SO NOT

Alex Theatre – LOS ANGELES CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: BACH, HANDEL, MOZART & HAYDN

Bootleg Theater – LAURA STEVENSON, COMPLETIONS

The Canyon Agoura Hills – OINGO BOINGO FORMER MEMBERS

The Canyon Montclair – LITA FORD

The Canyon @ The Rose – PUDDLES PITY PARTY

The Canyon Santa Clarita – EROTIC CITY

Coach House – THE 5th DIMENSION

Coffee Gallery Backstage – COCO DOLENZ (matinee)

Dolby Theatre – BANDITS OF THE ACOUSTIC REVOLUTION ORCHESTRA feat. STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

The Echo – DUM DUM ZINE

The Echoplex – NICOLA CRUZ

Exchange LA – GORGON CITY, DOM DOLLA

FivePoint Amphitheatre – POWERHOUSE: LIFTOFF EDITION (seee Festival Guide)

Fonda Theatre – TR/ST

The Forum – PEDRO FERNÁNDEZ, LUPITA INFANTE

Garden Amp – DRAMARAMA

Getty Center – SASAMI

Hi Hat – ARLINGTON, MODERN MAPS, GARDENSIDE

Hollywood Bowl – DISNEY'S THE LITTLE MERMAID

McCabe's Guitar Shop – FREEBO & ALICE HOWE

Microsoft Theater – LA ADICTIVA BANDA SAN JOSE DE MESILLAS

The Moroccan Lounge – CASSIAN, MILD MINDS

The Novo – BLACK STAR feat. TALIB KWELI & YASIIN BEY

The Roxy – THE TEA PARTY

Saint Rocke – THE SPAZMATICS

Staples Center – ERIC CHURCH

Teragram Ballroom – HOLLY HERNDON

Troubadour – LUMIN

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), KING COTTON (8.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIRTEEN GUITAR RUMBLE / LINK WRAY TRIBUTE (3 p.m.), JENERATORS (7.30 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – LA PHIL: GUSTAVO DUDAMEL, BEATRICE RANA, CONRAD TAO

Whisky A Go-Go – DEATH ANGEL

SUNDAY, MAY 19

1720 – OZI

Alex Theatre – GLENDALE YOUTH ORCHESTRA

Belasco Theater – HILLSONG

Bootleg Theater – IRONTOM & THE UNLIKELY CANDIDATES

The Canyon Montclair – BRUNO & THE HOOLIGANS

The Canyon Santa Clarita – SO PETTY

City National Grove of Anaheim – TOBIAS SAMMET'S AVANTASIA

Coffee Gallery Backstage – INCENDIO

The Echo – CALE TYSON

FivePoint Amphitheatre - JUANES

Fonda Theatre – COWBOY JUNKIES

Garden Amp – COREY TAYLOR AND FRIENDS

Glass House – CHELSEA GRIN, SLAUGHTER TO PREVAIL, TRAITORS, BODYSNATCHER

Hi Hat – NOBLE

House of Blues Anaheim – JOHNNY MARR

McCabe's Guitar Shop – LISA SANDERS w/KAREN "BROWN SUGAR" HAYES

Microsoft Theater – JOJO SIWA

The Moroccan Lounge – GARY WILSON, JAMES V, JONNY KOSMO

The Novo – THE EXPLOITED, D.I., TOTAL CHAOS

Saint Rocke – JOSH HEINRICHS

Vitello's – REVEREND TALL TREE'S BLUES OPERA

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – THE FLAW (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – SCHOOL OF ROCK (3 p.m.), DEBRA LEE & TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – LA PHIL: GUSTAVO DUDAMEL, LANG LANG

MONDAY, MAY 20

Coffee Gallery Backstage – BACH 'AN ALL (matinee)

Coffee Gallery Backstage – GONZALO VERGARA

The Echo – BALTHAZAR

The Echoplex – CAPYAC

The Roxy – BOOGIE

Troubadour – THE WAR AND TREATY

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BROMBIES

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Coffee Gallery Backstage – FORT DEFIANCE

The Echo – SPIRIT ADRIFT

Fonda Theatre – LOVELYTHEBAND, FLORA CASH, JAGWAR TWIN

Ford Theatres – JOHNNY MARR

Greek Theatre – EROS RAMAZZOTTI

Hi Hat – PEARL EARL

Lodge Room – KIRIN J CALLINAN

The Mint – NIKKI GLASPIE & THE HOMIES

The Moroccan Lounge – CHARLIE BURG (early show)

The Moroccan Lounge – ADAM MELCHOR, JOSHUA SPEERS

Regent Theater – HIGHER BROTHERS

Teragram Ballroom – JOHN KADLECIK'S FELLOWSHIP OF THE WING

Troubadour – KEVIN GARRETT

Vitello's – PATRICK BARNETT feat. THE PAUL McDONALD BIG BAND

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

The Wiltern – SNOW PATROL, BILLIE MARTEN, RYAN McMULLAN

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – MAVIS & FRIENDS

Bootleg Theater – LISTENER, BIRDS IN ROW, QUENTIN SAUVÉ

Coach House – WILLIE K

The Echo – OCEAN ALLEY

El Rey Theatre – BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

Fonda Theatre – IDLES

Hi Hat – TV BROKEN 3RD EYE OPEN, DECHAMBO, INTREPID FOLLOWERS

La Cita Bar – BLACK SABBITCH

McCabe's Guitar Shop – RIDERS IN THE SKY

The Mint – ERIC McFADDEN

The Moroccan Lounge – JARED & THE MILL, WILDERMISS

Regent Theater – PUNCH UP THE JAM

The Roxy – JULIA JACKLIN, BLACK BELT EAGLE SCOUT

Shrine Auditorium – LIL PUMP & LIL SKIES

Teragram Ballroom – SKELETONWITCH

Troubadour – KEVIN GARRETT

Vitello's – JASON OBERMAN QUINTET

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – DANNY WORSNOP

THURSDAY, MAY 23

1720 – HOODBOI, PAT LOK

Alex Theatre – ANAHIT NERSISYAN

Bootleg Theater – KNIFE KNIGHTS, LANDO CHILL

The Canyon Agoura Hills – THE WAY YOU MOVE feat. MJ ULTRA w/HOUSE OF VIBE

Coach House – PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Coffee Gallery Backstage – SALTY SUITES

The Echoplex – JONY J

El Rey Theatre – BLACK LABEL SOCIETY

Exchange LA – BASSRUSH & RESPECT

Fonda Theatre – WALLOWS

Glass House – INNER WAVE

Grand Park – LUNCH À LA PARK SPRING CONCERTS: CSARTS-SGV CLASSICAL, CONTEMPORARY AND COMMERCIAL DANCE

Hi Hat – CANDACE, STOREFRONT CHURCH

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – MAHALIA

Microsoft Theater – BETHEL MUSIC'S HEAVEN COME CONFERENCE 2019

The Moroccan Lounge – SONGHOY BLUES

The Novo – YOUNG NUDY, DRAKO

The Roxy – KILLING JOKE, THE PINK SLIPS

The Satellite – THE AGGROLITES

Teragram Ballroom – JULIA JACKLIN

Troubadour – THE TESKEY BROTHERS

Vitello's – ASHLEY PEZZOTTI

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KEN BAUER BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – DEAD BOYS

The Wiltern – BRINGING DOWN THE HOUSE – 2019 LIVE SHOWCASE

FRIDAY, MAY 24

1720 – SECRET GUESTS

Academy LA – EDX

Avalon Hollywood – MYRNE

The Canyon Agoura Hills – BERLIN

The Canyon Montclair – BLIND MELON

The Canyon @ The Rose – FAST TIMES

The Canyon Santa Clarita – PUDDLES PITY PARTY

Coach House – OINGO BOINGO FORMER MEMBERS

Coffee Gallery Backstage – TAYLOR MADE

Dolby Theatre – BEN PLATT

The Echo – PINK $OCK

The Echoplex – THE EXPANDERS

El Rey Theatre – EMOTIONAL ORANGES

Fonda Theatre - WALLOWS

Greek Theatre – EL GRAN FESTIVAL DE MUSICA CUBANA

Hi Hat – SLIME GIRL, RIVER GODS, LOVE UNDER THE SUN, GUPPY

Hollywood Palladium – GRITS AND BISCUITS

Honda Center – NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, SALT-N-PEPA, NAUGHTY BY NATURE, TIFFANY, DEBBIE GIBSON

Lodge Room – KLAUS JOHANN GROBE, VINYL WILLIAMS, LITRONIX

McCabe's Guitar Shop – NOEL PAUL STOOKEY

Microsoft Theater – BETHEL MUSIC'S HEAVEN COME CONFERENCE 2019

The Novo – TOMORROW X TOGETHER

Regent Theater – DREAD MAR-I

Saint Rocke – EROTIC CITY

Teragram Ballroom – THE LEMONHEADS

Troubadour – KOE WETZEL

Vitello's – LISA DONAHEY

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – RIO BRAVO

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), JANICE JOHNSON ROCK'N RETRO (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – SPONGE

The Wiltern – FALLING IN REVERSE, ICE NINE KILLS, FROM ASHES TO NEW, NEW YEARS DAY

SATURDAY, MAY 25

Academy LA – PATRICK TOPPING & MELE

Avalon Hollywood – HERNAN CATTANEO

Belasco Theater – IAMX

Bootleg Theater – PAIGE STARK, ALLIE CROW BUCKLEY, LAEL NEALE, BRIDEY ELLIOT

The Canyon Montclair – PUDDLES PITY PARTY

The Canyon @ The Rose – BLIND MELON

The Canyon @ The Saban – LITTLE FEAT

The Canyon Santa Clarita – BERLIN

Coach House – A BENEFIT FOR GUITAR LEGEND DICK DALE

Dolby Theatre – CHRISTIAN NODAL

The Echo – SUPERSUCKERS

Exchange LA – RL GRIME

Fonda Theatre – HUNTER HAYES

The Forum – WISIN Y YANDEL

Greek Theatre – WAR, KC AND THE SUNSHINE BAND, TIERRA, EL CHICANO

Hi Hat – GEORGI KAY, DYLLAN, MOLLY MOORE

McCabe's Guitar Shop – CHERYL WHEELER, KENNY WHITE

Microsoft Theater – BETHEL MUSIC'S HEAVEN COME CONFERENCE 2019

The Mint – COWBOY MOUTH

The Moroccan Lounge – THE BRIGHT LIGHT SOCIAL HOUR & SWIMM

The Roxy – SYLAR, CANE HIL, BLOODLINE, VARIALS

Teragram Ballroom – RIOT! AT THE DISCO

Troubadour – TEENAGE BOTTLEROCKET

Vitello's – STEPHANIE SPRUILL

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), CATAHOULA (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – M-SQUAD, 3 BALLS OF FIRE, STINGRAYS (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – OINGO BOINGO FORMER MEMBERS

SUNDAY, MAY 26

1720 – HYDE

Academy LA – REDLIGHT & OFFAIAH (1 p.m.)

Alex Theatre – REGINE AT THE MOVIES

Bootleg Theater – SUMO PRINCESS, POPPY JEAN CRAWFORD

The Canyon Montclair – BOOGIE KNIGHTS

The Canyon @ The Rose – THE B.I.G. BAND

The Canyon Santa Clarita – MISSUS JONES

Coach House – BLIND MELON

Coffee Gallery Backstage – YORK SINGS DYLAN

The Echoplex – THE AVENGERS

Hi Hat – EAGLE ROCK GOSPEL SINGERS, BALTO, MALACHI HENRY & THE LIGHTS

Hollywood Bowl - NEW KIDS ON THE BLOCK, SALT-N-PEPA, NAUGHTY BY NATURE, TIFFANY, DEBBIE GIBSON

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JOHNETTE & SCOTT'S SWAMP ROMP (morning show)

McCabe's Guitar Shop – SLAID CLEAVES

The Moroccan Lounge – TRADE WIND (early show)

Regent Theater – NANA PANCHA

The Roxy – CRIME IN STEREO

Saint Rocke – SAVED BY THE 90s

Viper Room – CROBOT, THEM EVILS, TIJUANA BULLFIGHT, RAISING THE FLAME

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – LYNN KELLER QUARTET (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), LAURA PURSELL (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – HE IS LEGEND

MONDAY, MAY 27

The Echo – CAPYAC

Saint Rocke – TRES HOMBRES

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, MAY 28

Bootleg Theater – VEERS, HAPPY HOLLOWS

The Echo – THE JUNGLE GIANTS

Fonda Theatre – PINK SWEAT$

Fox Theater Pomona – THE HIVES, REFUSED

Glass House – RIVERSIDE

Hi Hat – LIV SLINGERLAND, CHEEKFACE, CUFFED UP

House of Blues Anaheim – THE SPECIALS

Lodge Room – ROBERT KELLY, JOE DEROSA, AARON PUTNAM

The Roxy – 88GLAM

Troubadour – DEADLAND RITUAL

Viper Room – RADKEY, THE SAHNS, J AND THE 9s

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 29

The Echo – EARTH

Fonda Theatre – PINK SWEAT$

Hi Hat – AIRPLANE MODE feat. THE GASLAMP KILLER, ABJO, DJ MAMABEAR, PARTYWAVE

The Novo – DABABY

Regent Theater – THE STRANGLERS

The Roxy – ALIEN WEAPONRY

The Satellite – WEAR YOUR WOUNDS, AUTHOR & PUNISHER, XASTHUR

Vitello's – CORTES ALEXANDER

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – MAC MALL

THURSDAY, MAY 30

Bootleg Theater – APEX MANOR

City National Grove of Anaheim – THE WINERY DOGS

Coach House – LITTLE RIVER BAND

Fonda Theatre – PALAYE ROYALE, WEATHERS

Grand Park – LUNCH À LA PARK SPRING CONCERTS: TBD

Hi Hat – LUKE SWEENEY, HEALING GEMS (DJ sets)

Lodge Room – XIU XIU

The Moroccan Lounge – MOGLI

The Roxy – SKEGSS

The Satellite – WYO, NICOLE KIKI JAFFE, MADISON MALONE

Teragram Ballroom – THE TWILIGHT SAD

Troubadour – HEY VIOLET

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – AIN'T NOTHING LIKE THIS BAND, DEBBI LAND (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE PR JAZZ JAM (9 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – LA PHIL: GUSTAVO DUDAMEL

Whisky A Go-Go – TIM BOND & JEFF GOLD

FRIDAY, MAY 31

Academy LA – BLASTERJAXX

Alex Theatre – HRAG-HAYEROV

Avalon Hollywood – JARON, LUUDE

Bootleg Theater – HALEY BLAIS

The Canyon Montclair – LITTLE RIVER BAND

The Canyon @ The Rose – QUEEN NATION

The Canyon @ The Saban – THE WINERY DOGS

The Canyon Santa Clarita – HERMAN'S HERMITS starring PETER NOONE

Coach House – YOUNG DUBLINERS

Coffee Gallery Backstage – BEATUNES

The Echo – EARTH

The Echoplex – THE UNDERTONES

Exchange LA – GOLDROOM

Fonda Theatre – CITIZEN, KNUCKLE PUCK, HUNNY, OSO OSO

Hi Hat – TRINIDAD CARDONA, LA QOOLSIDE, CHAD TEPPER, FAT PIMP, TYSON TAE

Lodge Room – WAVVES

McCabe's Guitar Shop – CLAUDIA LENNEAR & THE NEW ASH GROVE PLAYERS, JANILEIGH COHEN

The Moroccan Lounge – SEGO, HATE DRUGS, LENS MOZER

Orpheum Theatre – SNARKY PUPPY, ROOSEVELT COLLIER

Regent Theater – SACRED REICH

The Roxy – DAISY

Saint Rocke – LED ZEPAGAIN

Shrine Expo Hall – JAI WOLF

Teragram Ballroom – ROYAL TRUX

Viper Room – BLACKBOARD JUNGLE, JETBOY, SWINGIN THING, LEATHER DUCHESS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – VIVA LOS TRIO (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), MASTERS OF THE PAST (8.30 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – LA PHIL: GUSTAVO DUDAMEL

The Wiltern - FONSECA

JUNE

SATURDAY, JUNE 1

Academy LA – JSTJR

Avalon Hollywood – SUPER 8 & TAB

The Canyon Agoura Hills – LITTLE RIVER BAND

The Canyon Montclair – P.O.D., ISLANDER, NONPOINT

The Canyon @ The Rose – VENICE

The Canyon @ The Saban – HERMAN'S HERMITS starring PETER NOONE

The Canyon Santa Clarita – FAST TIMES

Coach House – DESPERADO

Coffee Gallery Backstage – SLIGO RAGS

The Echo – HOWE GELB

Fonda Theatre – STRANGE 80s III

Fox Theater Pomona – MC MAGIC, BABY BASH, LIL ROB

Hi Hat – PLASTIC CACTUS, EASY LOVE, CHELSEA ROSE, THE SOB SONNETS, COSMONAUTS DJ sets

Hollywood Bowl – KIDZ BOP

Lodge Room – WAVVES

McCabe's Guitar Shop – THE SUITCASE JUNKET

The Mint – GUITAR SHORTY

The Moroccan Lounge – TIM ATLAS

The Novo – THE SPECIALS, L.A. SALAMI

Orpheum Theatre – DEREK HOUGH

Saint Rocke – YOUNG DUBLINERS

Teragram Ballroom – PRIMITIVE MAN

Troubadour – BRIAN BUCKLEY BAND

Viper Room – BLACKBOARD JUNGLE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), DEANNA DAMICO-WHITE (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KAREN VOLPE COMEDY & MUSIC HOUR (7 p.m.), JONNY WALKER AND THE WHISKEY SHOOTERS (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – HOLLYWOOD ROSES

The Wiltern – JOSÉ LUIS RODRIGUEZ

SUNDAY, JUNE 2

Academy LA – BIJOU, ANGELZ, CODES, BLOSSOM (1 p.m.)

Belasco Theater – HILLSONG

Bootleg Theater – SAM WEBER, TENNESSEE KAMANSKI, ABBY LITMAN, DREW TAUBENFELD

The Canyon Agoura Hills – HERMAN'S HERMITS starring PETER NOONE

The Canyon @ The Rose – LITTLE RIVER BAND

Coach House – SERPENTINE FIRE

Coffee Gallery Backstage – LEGENDS OF THE CANYON (matinee)

Coffee Gallery Backstage – DEJAVUE

Hi Hat – ROYAL THUNDER, DEAD NOW, THIS WHITE LIGHT, STYGIAN CROWN

Lodge Room – AZIMÜTH

McCabe's Guitar Shop (morning) – MISTA COOKIE JAR

The Moroccan Lounge – AUSTIN WARD, JEAN CARTER, RETT MADISON

Viva Rancho Cantina (patio) – FIDDLE JAM (10 a.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – THE FLAW (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), M-SQUAD (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – DEBRA LEE AND TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – LA PHIL: GUSTAVO DUDAMEL

Whisky A Go-Go – ESHAM

MONDAY, JUNE 3

The Echoplex – CHURCH OF MISERY

Fonda Theatre – J.I.D.

Hi Hat – SLOW CAVES, MIGHTY

Hollywood Bowl – DEAD & COMPANY

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – MONO, EMMA RUTH RUNDLE

The Mayan – HARUOMI HOSONO

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BROMBIES

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – TAYDBB

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

The Wiltern – ANDREW BIRD, MADISON CUNNINGHAM

TUESDAY, JUNE 4

Bootleg Theater – LULUC

The Echo – MATTIEL

The Echoplex – THE SKINTS

Fonda Theatre – J.I.D.

Hi Hat – SPIRIT AWARD

Hollywood Bowl – DEAD & COMPANY

Lodge Room – CONNAN MOCKASIN, MOLLY LEWIS

The Moroccan Lounge – CIRCA WAVES, OMW2HEAVEN

Regent Theater – MARIANAS TRENCH

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO GUITAR NIGHT

Walt Disney Concert Hall – THE MUSIC CENTER'S SPOTLIGHT GRAND FINALE PERFORMANCE

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 5

1720 – RAVE OF THRONES feat. KRISTIAN NAIRN

Belasco Theater – STICKY FINGERS

Bootleg Theater – PURE BATHING CULTURE, BIG SEARCH

Fonda Theatre – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

Hi Hat – THE DANGEROUS SUMMER, HAVE MERCY, MODERN CHEMISTRY, SORRY

Lodge Room – CONNAN MOCKASIN, MOLLY LEWIS

The Mint – CRIS JACOBS

The Moroccan Lounge – MAKING MOVIES

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLT. 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – SERGIO MICHEL

THURSDAY, JUNE 6

1720 – BLU & EXILE

Avalon Hollywood – BRO SAFARI

Belasco Theater – STICKY FINGERS

Bootleg Theater – SPIRAL STAIRS, HUMAN BARBIE

The Canyon @ The Rose – DJ QUIK

Coffee Gallery Backstage – GINGER COWGIRL

The Echo – LITTLE PEOPLE

The Echoplex – AMERICAN AQUARIUM

Fonda Theatre – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

Hi Hat – THE SPIRIT OF THE BEEHIVE

Lodge Room – CONNAN MOCKASIN, MOLLY LEWIS

The Roxy – SEBODAH, FLOWER

Saint Rocke – THE SKINTS

The Satellite – ACID TONGUE, YIP YOPS, HAWK PERCIVAL AND FRIENDS

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KEN BAUER BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – JOHN CORABI

FRIDAY, JUNE 7

Academy LA – SIMON PATTERSON vs. JOHN ASKEW

The Canyon Agoura Hills – EAGLES TRIBUTE by THE LONG RUN

The Canyon Montclair – WILSON PHILLIPS

The Canyon @ The Rose – DSB

City National Grove of Anaheim – DJ QUIK, SCARFACE

Coach House – ASIA ft. JOHN PAYNE

El Rey Theatre – LEE FIELDS & THE EXPRESSIONS

Fonda Theatre – BROKEN SOCIAL SCENE

The Forum – JENNIFER LOPEZ

Hi Hat – SHINIGAMI, FAMILYPET, GUARDIN, 93FEETOFSMOKE, FATS'E

Lodge Room – FROTH, ADULT BOOKS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JOHN GORKA

The Moroccan Lounge – GREG HOLDEN (early show)

The Moroccan Lounge – SAM TSUI, KAYA STEWART

Regent Theater – TOGETHER PANGEA

The Roxy – XUITCASECITY

Saint Rocke – ATOMIC PUNKS

Santa Barbara Bowl – FATHER JOHN MISTY, JASON ISBELL & THE 400 UNIT, JADE BIRD

Teragram Ballroom – CULTURE ABUSE

Troubadour – THE WILD REEDS

Vitello's – CHRISTINA BIANCO

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), SANDRA PILLER BAND (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – LIL DEBBIE

The Wiltern – RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, THE GREETING COMMITTEE

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

1720 – PRESCRIBED TRAX, NATALINO NUNES, TYKER ROUSE, MICHAEL CERDA, JONNY MAVEN

Academy LA – MAKJ

Bootleg Theater – AARON EMBRY, ETHAN GRUSKA, HARRISON WHITFORD, JOHANNA SAMUELS

The Canyon Agoura Hills – ASIA feat. JOHN PAYNE

The Canyon Montclair – DSB

The Canyon @ The Rose – WILSON PHILLIPS

Coach House – BRETT DENNEN

Coffee Gallery Backstage – LICATA BROTHERS

Dolby Theatre – KINGDOM HEARTS ORCHESTRA, WORLD OF TRES

The Echo – BLACK JOE LEWIS

The Echo – SOAK

El Rey Theatre – CHON, DOMi

Exchange LA – HEADHUNTERZ

FivePoint Amphitheatre – BRAD PAISLEY, CHRIS LANE, RILEY GLEN

Fonda Theatre – INNER WAVE

The Forum – JENNIFER LOPEZ

Garden Amp – WAILING SOULS, THE ITALS

Hi Hat – OPUS VITAE, TRAPDOOR SOCIAL, HOT SQUEAK, COBY BROWN

Hollywood Bowl – PLAYBOY JAZZ FESTIVAL (see Festival Guide)

Inner City Arts – BEST COAST

Lodge Room – TTNG ANIMALS, THE KRAKEN QUARTET, STANDARDS

Los Angeles State Histoic Park – YOLA FEST (see Festival Guide)

McCabe's Guitar Shop – MEREDITH AXELROD

The Mint – KATE CASTRO, ADANNA DURU

Regent Theater – AMERICO

Saint Rocke – CUBENSIS (3 p.m.)

Saint Rocke – NATTALI RIZE (9:30 p.m.)

Staples Center – PEPE AGUILAR

Teragram Ballroom – PRINCESS

Vitello's – JUDY WHITMORE & BILLY GRUBMAN

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), JUDE CICCOLELLA (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THE SPOT LA (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – THE ATARIS (day show)

Whisky A Go-Go – LOVEDRIVE (night show)

The Wiltern – RAINBOW KITTEN SURPRISE, THE GREETING COMMITTEE

SUNDAY, JUNE 9

Academy LA – NOIZU (1 p.m.)

Belasco Theater – HILLSONG

Bootleg Theater – DIZZY WRIGHT, DEMRICK

The Canyon Agoura Hills – LIAM MOGAN

The Canyon @ The Rose – P.O.D., NONPOINT, ISLANDER

Coffee Gallery Backstage – IKE'S CREEK

Dolby Theatre – FINAL FANTASY VII

Hi Hat – I'M GLAD IT'S YOU, MASCEAL

Hollywood Bowl – PLAYBOY JAZZ FESTIVAL (see Festival Guide)

Lodge Room – JOÃO DONATO

McCabe's Guitar Shop – McWORLD MUSIC FEST CONCERT

The Moroccan Lounge – FIELD MEDIC (early show)

The Moroccan Lounge – KARI FAUX

Regent Theater – YELLOWMAN, ALBOROSIE

The Roxy – MKTO

Saint Rocke – STRUNZ & FARAH

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BLUEGRASS GHOSTS (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), LAURA PURSLL (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – AARON CARTER

The Wiltern – RICH THE KID, QUANDO RONDO, YUNG BINO, 83 BABIES

MONDAY, JUNE 10

Hi Hat – ETHER FEATHER, EMPTY PALACE, CLEAR

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – KISHI BASHI – OMOIYARI

The Moroccan Lounge – SUZI WU

Teragram Ballroom – SAN CISCO

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – TAYDBB

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JUNE 11

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – PATTY GRIFFIN

City National Grove of Anaheim – RAIN – A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES

Coach House – JOHN PAUL WHITE AND HIS BAND

Dolby Theatre – ASSASSIN'S CREED SYMPHONY

The Echo – KID CONGO POWERS

The Echoplex – GREAT GOOD FINE OK

Fonda Theatre – BEAR'S DEN

Hi Hat – TAYLOR PHELAN, ALESSIO PECK

Lodge Room – ROLLING BLACKOUTS COASTAL FEVER, RVG

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – KISHI BASHI – OMOIYARI

The Moroccan Lounge – V?X, VIAA

The Roxy – YBN CORDAE

Santa Barbara Bowl – TRAIN, GOO GOO DOLLS, ALLEN STONE

The Satellite – JOHN EARLY, THEDA HAMMEL, VICKY WITH A V

Staples Center – HILLSONG UNITED

Teragram Ballroom – FOXWARREN

Troubadour – PARACHUTE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 12

The Echo – THE MYSTERY LIGHTS

Fonda Theatre – LEWIS CAPALDI

Hi Hat – MERCHANTS, VICE VERSA

Lodge Room – THE BABE RAINBOW, PAINT

The Mint – CONRAD SEWELL

Regent Theater – DESORDEN PÚBLICO, QUINTO SOL

The Roxy – BLITZ VEGA

Troubadour – PARACHUTE

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLT. 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – MUSIC OF COBRA KAI – LIVE

The Wiltern – ALEXISONFIRE, DRUG CHURCH

THURSDAY, JUNE 13

1720 – MY LIFE WITH THE THRILL KILL KULT

Bootleg Theater – PILE, STATE CHAMPION, CLEAR CAPSULE

The Canyon Agoura Hills – ELTON JOHN TRIBURE: JOEY RIEDEL AS THE ROCKETMAN

Coffee Gallery Backstage – HAWAIIAN ROADHOUSE

The Echo – LITTLE SIMZ

The Echoplex – THE RED PEARS

El Rey Theatre – DUFF McKAGAN feat. SHOOTER JENNINGS

Fonda Theatre – ALEX AIONO, 4th AVENUE, AJA9

Greek Theatre – IMOGEN HEAP, GUY SIGSWORTH

Hi Hat – YOUNG NUT

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – SEA WOLF

The Mayan – AVATAR

The Moroccan Lounge – BEDOUINE

Regent Theater –

Saint Rocke – GARY HOEY

Teragram Ballroom – OPERATORS

Troubadour – WEYES BLOOD

Viper Room – IVY WOOD, RIVERS AND SUNS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – LYNN KELLER QUARTET (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE PRO JAZZ JAM (9 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FLOTSAM & JETSAM

The Wiltern – ALEXISONFIRE, THE DIRTY NIL

FRIDAY, JUNE 14

1720 – GLORYHAMMER, AETHER REALM

Academy LA – COONE

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – JOHNNYSWIM

The Canyon Agoura Hills – BONFIRE, MASTER OF PUPPETS

The Canyon @ The Rose – ASIA feat. JOHN PAYNE

The Canyon Santa Clarita – ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE: JOEY RIEDEL AS THE ROCKETMAN

Coach House – GARY HOEY

The Echo – RAMONDA HAMMER

Exchange LA – BENNY BENASSI

Fonda Theatre – FRENSHIP

Garden Amp – AC/DC, GUNS N' ROSES, SCORPIONS & LYNARD SKYNARD TRIBUTES

Greek Theatre – THIRD EYE BLIND, JIMMY EAT WORLD, RA RA RIOT

Hi Hat – WORRIERS, WARM THOUGHTS, HAY BABY, ROSIE TUCKER

Lodge Room – BILL CALLAHAN

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – SEA WOLF

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DAVE ALVIN, GREG LEISZ, CHRISTY WILSON

The Moroccan Lounge – THE HIGGS, VIMANAS

Regent Theater – JUNKO, SILENT SERVANT, VATICAN SHADOW, BECKA DIAMOND, CLAY RENDERING, LINEKRAFT, ALBERICH, LUSSURIA

The Roxy – OSBS

Saint Rocke – MUSTACHE HARBOR

Staples Center – ENANITOS VERDES & HOMBRES G

Teragram Ballroom – DIANE COFFEE

Troubadour – JOHN PAUL WHITE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – PLAY'N LUCKY (8 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), APRIL JAYNE AND THE PLAYERS (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – L.A. GUNS

The Wiltern - ULVER

SATURDAY, JUNE 15

1720 – DEVASTATION ON THE NATION, INCANTATION, HATE, VALE OF PNATH, NIGHTMARER

Academy LA – SALVATORE GANACCI

The Canyon Agoura Hills – EROTIC CITY

The Canyon Montclair – WHICH ONE'S PINK

The Canyon @ The Rose – ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE: JOEY RIEDEL AS THE ROCKETMAN

The Canyon Santa Clarita – ASIA feat. JOHN PAYNE

Coach House – DSB

Coffee Gallery Backstage – SAUSAGE GRINDER

Exchange LA – ACE VENTURA & CAPTAIN HOOK

Fonda Theatre – BETTY WHO

Ford Theatres – TAIKOPROJECT presents RHYTHMIC RELATIONS 2019

Garden Amp – JOURNEY, FLEETWOOD MAC & STEVE MILLER TRIBUTE NIGHT

Greek Theatre – THE CULT, PRAYERS, ZOLA JESUS, VOWWS

Hi Hat – CONVEY

Hollywood Bowl – OPENING NIGHT AT THE BOWL w/JOHN LEGEND

Lodge Room – BILL CALLAHAN

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DAN NAVARRO

The Mint – SHRED IS DEAD

Saint Rocke – MAC SABBATH

Shrine LA Outdoors – YELLOW CLAW

Viper Room – WARNER DRIVE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), LEE/FOLEY BAND & ZAGTIME (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KING COTTON (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – L.A. GUNS

The Wiltern - ANBERLIN

SUNDAY, JUNE 16

1720 – MACHINE GIRL, DELI GIRLS, GIRL PUSHER

Academy LA – JODY WISTERNOFF & MARTIN ROTH (1 p.m.)

Belasco Theater – HILLSONG

The Canyon Montclair – "DAD'S A ROLLING STONE" BRUNCH (11 a.m.)

The Canyon Montclair – FATHER'S DAY DINNER: ELTON JOHN TRIBUTE (9 p.m.)

Coach House – BEE GEES GOLD

Dolby Theatre – LOS GRANDES DEL AYER

FivePoint Amphitheatre – TRAIN, GOO GOO DOLLS, ALLEN STONE

Fonda Theatre – BETTY WHO

Hollywood Bowl – KCRW'S WORLD FESTIVAL (see Festival Guide)

Lodge Room – ARTHUR VEROCAI

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DAVE ALVIN, GREG LEISZ, CHRISTY WILSON

Santa Barbara Bowl – REBELUTION, PROTOJE, DURAND JONES & THE INDICATIONS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – THE FLAW (12 p.m), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – DEBRA LEE AND TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 pm)

MONDAY, JUNE 17

Bootleg Theater – THE FELICE BROTHERS, JOHNATHAN RICE

Hi Hat – GRAVEYARD CLUB, JOHNNY GOTH, TIGER CLUB

Lodge Room – THE COMET IS COMING

The Moroccan Lounge – FINN ANDREWS (early show)

Regent Theater – DURAND JONES

Troubadour – JAMESTOWN REVIVAL

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BROMBIES (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – TAYDBB (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JUNE 18

The Echo – DEAD MEADOW

Greek Theatre – ROB THOMAS, ABBY ANDERSON

Hi Hat – BATTLE OF THE BREWERY BANDS

Hollywood Bowl – ANDREA BOCELLI

Teragram Ballroom – ALLAN RAYMAN

Troubadour – HOUNDMOUTH

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

The Wiltern – NICK MURPHY fka CHET FAKER

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 19

City National Grove of Anaheim – MACHINE GUN KELLY

The Echo – SLOWTHAI

El Rey Theatre – LION BABE

Hi Hat – NO WIN, LATE BLOOMER, JANELANE, OKAY EMBRACE

Hollywood Bowl – ANDREA BOCELLI

The Moroccan Lounge – GEOGRAPHER, MANATEE COMMUNE

The Roxy – YUNGBLUD, SAINT PHNX

Teragram Ballroom – THE HEAVY

Troubadour – HOUNDMOUTH

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLT. 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – VICIOUS RUMORS

THURSDAY, JUNE 20

The Canyon @ The Rose – GARY HOEY

FivePoint Amphitheatre – SANTANA, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Glass House – GRAPETOOTH, IAN SWEET, JAMES SWANBERG

Honda Center – JEFF LYNNE'S ELO, DHANI HARRISON

Lodge Room – JR JR

The Moroccan Lounge – ONA

The Novo – XAVIER WULF, BEAU YOUNG PRINCE, MARTY GRIMES, RECOHAVOC

The Satellite – SUMMER CANNIBALS, BLUSHH

Staples Center – BET EXPERIENCE (see Festival Guide)

Teragram Ballroom – PUP

Troubadour – JAMESTOWN REVIVAL

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – JIMMY ANGEL (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KEN BAUER BIG BAND (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – CANCERSLUG

The Wiltern – JONATHAN VAN NESS

FRIDAY, JUNE 21

Academy LA – MONXX

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – AMERICA

Bootleg Theater –TEAM DRESCH

The Canyon Agoura Hills – JOHN HIATT

The Canyon Santa Clarita – GARY HOEY

City National Grove of Anaheim – ERIC B & RAKIM

Coach House – CASH'D OUT

Dolby Theatre – ENCHANTING CHINA

The Echo – ...AND YOU WILL KNOW US BY THE TRAIL OF DEAD

The Echoplex – GRAPETOOTH

El Rey Theatre – JAMILA WOODS

Exchange LA – NORA EN PURE

Hi Hat – AS CITIES BURN, ALL GET OUT, MANY ROOMS

Lodge Room – MATTSON 2

McCabe's Guitar Shop – CARSON McHONE

The Moroccan Lounge – VINCENT

The Roxy – LINIKER E OS CARAMELOWS

Saint Rocke – PINE MOUNTAIN LOGS

Staples Center – BET EXPERIENCE (see Festival Guide)

Teragram Ballroom – PUP

Troubadour – JAMESTOWN REVIVAL

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – JANICE JOHNSON ROCK'N RETRO (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES GIG BAND (1 p.m.), RIO BRAVO (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – Y&T

SATURDAY, JUNE 22

Academy LA – SNAKEHIPS

Avalon Hollywood – DANNIC

Bootleg Theater – KATIE TOUPIN

The Canyon Montclair – BERLIN

The Canyon @ The Rose – JOHN HIATT

City National Grove of Anaheim – XAVIER WULF, BEAU YOUNG PRINCE, RECO HAVOC, MARTY GRIMES

Coach House – Y&T

The Echo – HEART ATTACK MAN

Exchange LA – PAUL VAN DYK

Fonda Theatre – THE DRIVER ERA

Hollywood Palladium – LOCAL NATIVES, MIDDLE KIDS

Getty Center – L'RAIN

Lodge Room – FRUIT BATS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – CRYSTAL BOWERSOX

The Moroccan Lounge – MATTHEW LOGAN VASQUEZ (acoustic), PR NEWMAN (early show)

The Moroccan Lounge – MATTHEW LOGAN VASQUEZ (full band show), WALKER LUKENS

The Roxy – JENNY & THE MEXICATS

Saint Rocke – ELECTRIC BLUE

Staples Center – BET EXPERIENCE (see Festival Guide)

Starlight Bowl – ALABINA feat. ISHTAR & LOS NINOS DE SARA

Teragram Ballroom – MYSTERY SKULLS

Troubadour – BAILEN

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), JIMMY HARRIS BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STEVE WADDINGTON AND THE RETRO ROCIN' ALLSTARS (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ATOMIC PUNKS

SUNDAY, JUNE 23

Belasco Theater – HILLSONG

The Canyon Agoura Hills – AUSTRALIA'S THUNDER FROM DOWN UNDER

The Canyon Montclair – GARY HOEY

Coach House – JOHN HIATT

Coffee Gallery Backstage – BEATUNES

Dolby Theatre – MATUTE, CALO

FivePoint Amphitheatre – HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH, BARENAKED LADIES

Ford Theatres – ELEMENT BAND, MIQAYEL VOSKANYAN

Lodge Room – LIMINHA

McCabe's Guitar Shop – HEATHER MAE & CRYS MATTHEWS

The Roxy – TWIN TEMPLE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), LAURA PURSELL (7 p.m.)

MONDAY, JUNE 24

Hollywood Bowl – SANTANA, THE DOOBIE BROTHERS

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – TAYDBB

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JUNE 25

Bootleg Theater – TACOCAT, THE PARANOYDS

The Echo – VERA SOLA

Hollywood Bowl – HOOTIE AND THE BLOWFISH, BARENAKED LADIES

Masonic Lodge at Hollywood Forever – JORDAN RAKEI

The Moroccan Lounge – GOLDEN DAZE

Staples Center – KHALID, CLAIRO

Teragram Ballroom – INDIGO GIRLS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

The Wiltern - DIDO

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 26

The Echo – TOBi

Fonda Theatre – ALY & AJ

Hi Hat – AIRPLANE MODE

Lodge Room – ROONEY

Teragram Ballroom – REMO DRIVE

Troubadour – HOUSES

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLT. 584 BIG BAND

THURSDAY, JUNE 27

Fonda Theatre – ALY & AJ

Greek Theatre – LANY, SASHA SLOAN, ROLE MODEL

Hi Hat – ANDY'S ROOM, SAFE BET

Lodge Room – CHARLY BLISS

Microsoft Theater – JUDAS PRIEST, URIAH HEEP

The Roxy – THE TECHNICOLORS, PALM SPRINGSTEEN, KING SHELTER

Teragram Ballroom – PRIESTS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – AIN'T NOTHING LIKE THIS BAND, DEBBI LEE (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – LYNN KELLER & RANDY VAN HORN SINGERS (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – PAUL GILBERT

FRIDAY, JUNE 28

Academy LA – TWO FRIENDS

The Canyon Agoura Hills – BLIND MELON

The Canyon Santa Clarita – LYNCH MOB

Coach House – CREED BRATTON

Coffee Gallery Backstage – KATIE DUFFEL TRIO

Fonda Theatre – EMPIRE OF THE SUN

Garden Amp – THROUGH THE ROOTS

Hollywood Palladium – NAV, KILLY

La Cita Bar – THE DELIRIANS

Lodge Room – LOU DOILLON

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JOE ROBINSON

The Mint – JAMMIN JELLIS

Orpheum Theatre – DAVID GRAY, GABY MORENO

Regent Theater – CHASE ATLANTIC, LAUREN SANDERSON

Shrine Expo Hall – LANY, SASHA SLOAN

Teragram Ballroom – MINI MANSIONS

Troubadour – OKKERVIL RIVER

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – VIVA LOS TRIO

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), NOMAD (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FASTER PUSSYCAT, BANG TANGO

The Wiltern – DIO RETURNS (HOLOGRAM)

SATURDAY, JUNE 29

Academy LA – SUNNERY JAMES & RYAN MARCIANO

The Theatre at Ace Hotel – JOSH RITTER & THE ROYAL CITY BAND, PENNY, SPARROW

Banc of California Stadium – THE ORIGINAL MISFITS, RISE AGAINST, THE DISTILLERS, ANTI NOWHERE LEAGUE, CRO-MAGS

Bootleg Theater – SINKANE

The Canyon Montclair – LYNCH MOB

The Canyon @ The Saban – BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY

The Canyon Santa Clarita – BLIND MELON

The Echo – SLAYYYTER

Exchange LA – NOISIA

Fonda Theatre – EMPIRE OF THE SUN

Greek Theatre – COHEED AND CAMBRIA, MASTODON

Hi Hat – KILLRADIO

Hollywood Bowl – HARRY POTTER AND THE ORDER OF THE PHOENIX™ IN CONCERT

La Cita Bar – SELENAMOS

The Plaza at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum – LANE 8

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JOHN McEUEN & THE STRING WIZARDS

Microsoft Theater – CAMILO SESTO

The Mint – MOSHAV

The Moroccan Lounge – THE RURAL ALBERTA ADVANTAGE

The Roxy – NEW POLITICS

Saint Rocke – CREED BRATTON

Teragram Ballroom – YEASAYER

Troubadour – CANAL STREET

Viper Room – BULLETS AND OCTANE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), CATAHOULA (8 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – CARMINE SARDO AND WILD COUNTRY (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – 96 BITTER BEINGS, THE ROCK & ROLL SHOW

SUNDAY, JUNE 30

Academy LA – SWEAT IT OUT! (1 p.m.)

Belasco Theater – HILLSONG

Coffee Gallery Backstage – KEN O'MALLY (matinee)

Coffee Gallery Backstage – JANGLE BROTHERS

FivePoint Amphitheatre – BRIT FLOYD

Fonda Theatre – EMPIRE OF THE SUN

Hi Hat – JOHN S. HALL, LOVEYDOVE, FRIEDA'S ROSES, WHERE'S AGATHA

Hollywood Bowl – ABBA: THE CONCERT

Lodge Room – MARCOS VALLE

McCabe's Guitar Shop – RAMBLIN' JACK ELLIOTT

Regent Theater – CLUBZ, GIRL ULTRA

Saint Rocke – BLIND MELON

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – DEBRA LEE AND TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CAL PHIL: BEETHOVEN MEETS THE BEATLES

The Wiltern – MACHINE GUN KELLY

JULY

MONDAY, JULY 1

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BROMBIES (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JULY 2

Belasco Theater – NEW FOUND GLORY

Hollywood Bowl – JULY 4TH FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Lodge Room – NUBYA GARCIA

Saint Rocke – GALACTIC ft. ERICA FALLS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

The Wiltern – THE STRUTS, THE GLORIOUS SONS

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3

Hollywood Bowl – JULY 4TH FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

The Mint – LEY LINE

The Novo – OTAQUEST LIVE

Saint Rocke – WAYWARD SONS

Viper Room – PEACE FROG

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – WILD CHILD

The Wiltern – JIM JAMES, THE CLAYPOOL LENNON DELIRIUM

THURSDAY, JULY 4

Grand Park – GRAND PARK + THE MUSIC CENTER'S FOURTH OF JULY BLOCK PARTY

Hollywood Bowl – JULY 4TH FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR

Starlight Bowl – BIG BAD VOODOO DADDY, RUMBLE KING

FRIDAY, JULY 5

1720 – SENPAI SQUAD PARTY 2019

Academy LA – JEFFREY SUTORIOUS

Fonda Theatre – FEED ME

Hollywood Bowl – LEON BRIDGES, RHYE

Hollywood Palladium – SAID THE SKY

McCabe's Guitar Shop – THE LONELY HEARTSTRING BAND

The Roxy – ZEPPARELLA

Saint Rocke – METALACHI

Staples Center – SHAWN MENDES, ALESSIA CARA

Troubadour – JOSH WARD

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – PLAY'N LUCKY

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – HEADCAT 13

SATURDAY, JULY 6

Belasco Theater – ARCANGEL

The Canyon Montclair – KOTTONMOUTH KINGS

The Canyon @ The Saban – HOWARD JONES, MEN WITHOUT HATS, ALL HAIL THE SILENCE

Coach House – BEATLES vs. STONES

Coffee Gallery Backstage – BROKEN ARROW

FivePoint Amphitheatre – JETHRO TULL

Fonda Theatre – YUNG BAE

Garden Amp – BANES WORLD, JAMES SUPERCAVE, BEACH BUMS, COWGIRL CLUE, THE HIGH CURBS, THE MEMORIES, LOS HURRICANES, MAKEOUT REEF

Getty Center – CATE LE BON

Hollywood Bowl – CHRISSY HYNDE

La Cita Bar – EL CONJUNTO NUEVA OLA

The Moroccan Lounge – SLEEPTALK, LA BOUQUET, ROUXX

Pacific Amphitheatre – THE DAMNED, X, REVEREND HORTON HEAT

The Roxy – THE HOLDUP

Saint Rocke – BO NAPOLEON

Staples Center – SHAWN MENDES, ALESSIA CARA

Teragram Ballroom – CUBENSIS, MOONALICE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) –STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), JUDE CICCOLELLA (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KAREN VOLPE COMEDY & MUSIC HOUR (8 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FIREHOUSE

SUNDAY, JULY 7

Hollywood Bowl – KCRW'S WORLD FESTIVAL: REGGAE NIGHT XVIII (see Festival Guide)

Pacific Amphitheatre – RAMON AYALA, BANDA MACHOS

Saint Rocke – PRETZEL LOGIC

Teragram Ballroom – AMYL AND THE SNIFFERS

Viva Rancho Cantina (patio) – FIDDLE JAM (10 a.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – THE FLAW (12 p.m.), ANDERON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), M-SQUAD (7.30 p.m.)

MONDAY, JULY 8

The Echoplex – THE CHATS

Saint Rocke – ONE DROP

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JULY 9

Hollywood Bowl – SYMPHONIE FANTASTIQUE

Staples Center – MICHAEL BUBLÉ

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 10

Hollywood Bowl – TONY BENNETT

Pacific Amphitheatre – SEAL

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – CRAZYTOWN

THURSDAY, JULY 11

Coffee Gallery Backstage – ROADHOUSE

The Echo – Y LA BAMBA

The Echoplex – COLD SHOWERS & SECOND STILL

Greek Theatre – BILLIE EILISH

Hammer Museum – HAMMER MUSEUM SUMMER CONCERTS W/LIVE MUSIC & KCRW DJs

Hi Hat – HOLLYWOOD SINNERS, NIGHT TIMES

Hollywood Bowl – SPANISH MUSIC & DANCE

The Mint – BRIANNA & THE FATES

The Moroccan Lounge – BLEACHED, THE LINDA LINDAS, DJ BETHANY COSENTINO

Pacific Amphitheatre – RICK SPRINGFIELD w/THE PACIFIC SYMPHONY

Troubadour – BOB SCHNEIDER

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE PRO JAZZ JAM

The Wiltern – SAM HARRIS & MINGYUR RINPOCHE

FRIDAY, JULY 12

Avalon Hollywood – VAVO, ZACK MARTINO

The Canyon Agoura Hills – KING OF HEARTS

Coach House – THE PETTY BREAKERS

Exchange LA – ALOK

Ford Theatre – GUSTER, KOLARS

Greek Theatre – JON BELLION, MARC E. BASSY, LAWRENCE

Hi Hat – THE PARANOYDS

Hollywood Bowl – CYNDI LAUPER WITH ORCHESTRA, CÉCILE McLORIN SALVANT

The Mint – LINA KAY

Music Center – ADES & McGREGOR: A DANCE COLLABORATION

Pacific Amphitheatre – REBELUTION, COLLIE BUDDZ, IYA TERRA

Regent Theater – JOEY FATTS

The Roxy – SAVED BY THE 90's

The Satellite – JACKIE MENDOZA

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BULLDAWG BLUES BAND

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), NOMAD (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – BONFIRE

SATURDAY, JULY 13

Alamitos Beach – SUN SOAKED (see Festival Guide)

The Canyon @ The Rose – THE SUMMIT: MANHATTAN TRANSFER MEETS TAKE 6

The Canyon @ The Saban – THE TURTLES, CHUCK NEGRON, GARY PUCKETT & THE UNION GAP, THE BUCKINGHAMS, THE CLASSICS IV, THE COWSILLS

Coach House – LOS LONELY BOYS

Coffee Gallery Backstage – JANET KLEIN & PARLOUR BOYS

Dodger Stadium – PAUL McCARTNEY

FivePoint Amphitheatre – MC HAMMER, SIR MIX-A-LOT, TONE LOC, BIZ MARKIE, 2 LIVE CREW, YOUNG MC, FUNKY BUNCH

Ford Theatres – MESHELL NDEGEOCELLO

Getty Center – OFF THE 405

Hi Hat – THE DOLLYROTS

Lodge Room – BASEMENT, TEENAGE WRIST, EKULU, GEM

McCabe's Guitar Shop – THE SMALL GLORIES

The Moroccan Lounge – XIUHTEZCATL

Music Center – ADES & McGREGOR: A DANCE COLLABORATION

The Novo – BONE THUGS-N-HARMONY

Pacific Amphitheatre – REBELUTION, COLLIE BUDDZ, IYA TERRA

Regent Theater – JAWBOX

Saint Rocke – THE SPAZMATICS

Shrine LA Outdoors – THE GHOST INSIDE

Starlight Bowl – KARLA PEREZ, BANDIDOS DE AMOR

Teragram Ballroom – THE BOYS OF SUMMER TOUR 2019

Troubadour – WARD DAVIS

Viper Room – ONESIDEZERO

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – SOUTH PASADENA TRANSIT AUTHORITY (8 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – STRAWBERRY ALARM CLOCK

The Wiltern – CAROLINA ROSS

SUNDAY, JULY 14

Academy LA – WASHED OUT (1 p.m.)

Alamitos Beach – SUN SOAKED (see Festival Guide)

Coffee Gallery Backstage – MIGUEL DE HOYO

The Forum – DUDE PERFECT

Greek Theatre – VULFPECK, JOEY DOSIC

Hollywood Bowl – KRISTIN CHENOWETH

Pacific Amphitheatre – JUSTIN MOORE, JOSH PHILLIPS

Regent Theater – JAWBOX

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BLUEGRASS GHOSTS (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – DEBRA LEE AND TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CAL PHIL: BASTILLE DAY

MONDAY, JULY 15

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BROMBIES (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JULY 16

Bootleg Theater – RED WANTING BLUE

Greek Theatre – STEVE MARTIN & MARTIN SHORT feat. THE STEEP CANYON RANGERS & JEFF BABKO

Hollywood Bowl – DUDAMEL CONDUCTS DVO?ÁK AND PROKOFIEV

Hollywood Palladium – MITSKI, JULIANNA BARWICK

The Moroccan Lounge – THIS IS THE KIT

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 17

Bootleg Theater – JESCA HOOP

El Rey Theatre – BLACK PISTOL FIRE, THUNDERPUSSY

FivePoint Amphitheatre – BECK, CAGE THE ELEPHANT, SPOON, STARCRAWLER

Fonda Theatre – PINEGROVE

Hi Hat – LIVINGMORE, NORTH BY NORTH, YOUNG CREATURES, TANGIENTS

The Moroccan Lounge – MIKE XAVIER (early show)

Pacific Amphitheatre – BRANDI CARLILE, DAVID ROSALES

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

THURSDAY, JULY 18

Coach House – JEFFERSON STARSHIP

Coffee Gallery Backstage – HONEYSUCKLE

El Rey Theatre – SET IT OFF, EMAROSA, BROADSIDE, LIZZY FARRALL

Hammer Museum – HAMMER MUSEUM SUMMER CONCERTS W/LIVE MUSIC & KCRW DJs

Hi Hat – DRUNK MUMS

Hollywood Bowl – DUDAMEL CONDUCTS RACHMANINOFF

Pacific Amphitheatre – WHY DON'T WE

Saint Rocke – JERRY'S MIDDLE FINGER

Troubadour – DYLAN LEBLANC

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – JIMMY ANGEL (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KEN BAUER BIG BAND (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – HOLLYWOOD STARS

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Academy LA – LOST KINGS

The Canyon Agoura Hills – VENICE

The Canyon @ The Rose – TED NUGENT

Coffee Gallery Backstage – JOHN YORK

El Rey Theatre – MONSIEUR PERINE

The Forum – QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT

Hi Hat – IT LOOKS SAD, JUSTUS PROFFIT

Hollywood Bowl – HUGH JACKMAN

La Cita Bar – ANGELO MOORE & THE MISSING LINKS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – HONEYSUCKLE

Microsoft Theater – BRANDY, MONICA, ASHANTI, KERI HILSON, AMERIE, LIL' MO

The Moroccan Lounge – DRESSY BESSY, POTTY MOUTH, COLLEEN GREEN

Pacific Amphitheatre – ZIGGY MARLEY, TOOTS & THE MAYTALS

Saint Rocke – PULLEY, WRATHS

Viper Room – BLACK SABBITCH, SAPPHIC MUSK

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – VIVA LOS TRIO (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), TONI DODD & SOUTHBOUND BLUES (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – CURDOROY

SATURDAY, JULY 20

Avalon Hollywood – MARKUS SCHULZ

The Canyon Agoura Hills – TED NUGENT

Coach House – HINDER

Coffee Gallery Backstage – LOS ANGELES BELLES

FivePoint Amphitheatre – ROCK STAR ENERGY DRINK DISRUPT FESTIVAL (see Festival Guide)

The Forum – QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT

Greek Theatre – THE STYLISTICS, THE CHI-LITES, HAROLD MELVIN'S BLUE NOTES, THE DELFONICS, WILLIAM HART, HEATWAVE

Hollywood Bowl – HUGH JACKMAN

Honda Center – BANDA MS

Pacific Amphitheatre – PAT BENATAR & NEIL GIRALDO, MELISSA ETHERIDGE

Santa Barbara Bowl – NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS, LUCIUS

Starlight Bowl – THE FAB FOUR, THE ANSWER

Teragram Ballroom – BENJI HUGHES AND THE GODDAMN BATS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), JIMMY HARRIS BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KING COTTON (8.30 p.m.)

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Academy LA – ROBOTAKI (1 p.m.)

The Canyon Montclair – THE DOGS

The Canyon Santa Clarita – TED NUGENT

City National Grove of Anaheim – CUCO, UMI

Coffee Gallery Backstage – BEATUNES

FivePoint Amphitheatre – SHINEDOWN, BADFLOWER, DINOSAUR PILE-UP, BROKEN HANDS

Hollywood Bowl – KCRW'S WORLD FESTIVAL: NATALIA LAFOURCADE AND GUSTAVO DUDAMEL

Honda Center – BANDA MS

The Moroccan Lounge – GABBY'S WORLD, BELLOWS

Pacific Amphitheatre – THE HAPPY TOGETHER TOUR

Teragram Ballroom – WE WERE PROMISED JETPACKS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – THE FLAW (1 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), LAURA PURSELL (7 p.m.)

The Wiltern – AUGUST BURNS RED, SILVERSTEIN, SILENT PLANET BAND

MONDAY, JULY 22

The Echo – COSMO SHELDRAKE

Lodge Room – MEKONS, SKOKIE GIRLS

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JULY 23

Coach House – TED NUGENT

Greek Theatre – RODRIGO Y GABRIELA

Hollywood Bowl – DUDAMEL CONDUCTS MAHLER'S 2ND

Santa Barbara Bowl – THE HEAD AND THE HEART, HIPPO CAMPUS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 24

Bootleg Theater – THE BETHS

City National Grove of Anaheim – CUCO, UMI

Coach House – TED NUGENT

The Echo – WAAX

The Mint – GEORGE PORTER Jr

Pacific Amphitheatre – STYX

Regent Theater – THE ACID

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

THURSDAY, JULY 25

The Canyon @ The Rose – HINDER

FivePoint Amphitheatre – ZAC BROWN BAND

Hammer Museum – HAMMER MUSEUM SUMMER CONCERTS W/LIVE MUSIC & KCRW DJs

Hollywood Bowl – DUDAMEL & YUJA WANG

Pacific Amphitheatre – BROTHERS OSBORNE, CHASE BRYANT

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE PRO JAZZ JAM

Whisky A Go-Go – BROTHER MARQUIS

FRIDAY, JULY 26

1720 – SECRET GUESTS

The Canyon @ The Rose – LED ZEPAGAIN

Coffee Gallery Backstage – HONEY WHISKEY TRIO

El Rey Theatre – SLAYYYTER

FivePoint Amphitheatre – ZAC BROWN BAND

Fonda Theatre – DRAB MAJESTY

Fox Theater Pomona – CUCO, UMI

Greek Theatre – THE RACONTEURS

Hi Hat – ALEX DI LEO

Hollywood Bowl – INTO THE WOODS

Lodge Room – DAVE HARRINGTON GROUP

Pacific Amphitheatre – CHICAGO

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – VIVA LOS TRIO (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.), JANICE JOHNSON ROCK'N RETRO (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – PRETTY BOY FLOYD

SATURDAY, JULY 27

1720 – CALIFORNIA DEATHFEST V

Bootleg Theater – STEF CHURA, FRENCH VANILLA

The Canyon Agoura Hills – HINDER

Coffee Gallery Backstage – MARTY AXELROD & FRIENDS

FivePoint Amphitheatre – YES, ASIA, JOHN LODGE, CARL PALMER'S ELP LEGACY

The Forum – ROBYN

Garden Amp – THE ADOLESCENTS, FINAL CONFLICT, DEATH BY STEREO, ACXDC, SKULLCRACK, THE SIDE EYES

Getty Center – LALA LALA

Glen Helen Amphitheater – KNOTFEST ROADSHOW (see Festival Guide)

Greek Theatre – CHICAGO

Hollywood Bowl – INTO THE WOODS

Hollywood Palladium – THE DRUMS, CHAI

Honda Center – FREESTYLE EXPLOSION (see Festival Guide)

Los Angeles State Historic Park – ODESZA, BIG WILD, EVAN GIIA, MEMBA, FORD

Microsoft Theater – ANDY BELL, THE ALARM, GENERAL PUBLIC/ENGLISH BEAT, MODERN ENGLISH, THE MOTELS, NAKED EYES, VANILLA ICE, YOUNG MC, TONE LOC

The Novo – CUCO, UMI

Pacific Amphitheatre – SMOKEY ROBINSON

Saint Rocke – MAIDEN USA

Santa Barbara Bowl – THE RACONTEURS

Starlight Bowl – YACHTLEY CREW, GRACEBAND

Troubadour – SOUND COLLECTIVE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STEVE WADDINGTON (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – CRUEFEST

The Wiltern – ANA BARBARA

SUNDAY, JULY 28

The Canyon Santa Clarita – HINDER

Coach House – STRUNZ & FARAH

Coffee Gallery Backstage – BAFFLE & SHOOSTER

The Echo – SARAH SHOOK AND THE DISARMERS

The Echoplex – SHE PAST AWAY

Ford Theatres – KINKY, M.I.S.

Hollywood Bowl – INTO THE WOODS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – GUY BLAKESLEE, LEAL NEALE

Pacific Amphitheatre – DWIGHT YOAKAM, MIDLAND

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – DEBRA LEE AND TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 p.m.)

Walt Disney Concert Hall – CAL PHIL: SPACE: A GIANT LEAP

MONDAY, JULY 29

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, JULY 30

FivePoint Amphitheatre – JOEY BADA$$ & FLATBUSH ZOMBIES, THE UNDERACHIEVERS, KIRK KNIGHT, NYCK CAUTION, POWERS PLEASANT, CJ FLY

Hollywood Bowl – BEETHOVEN, BRUCH, AND BRAHMS

The Moroccan Lounge – IBIBIO SOUND MACHINE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, JULY 31

Greek Theatre – JOEY BADA$$ & FLATBUSH ZOMBIES, , THE UNDERACHIEVERS, KIRK KNIGHT, NYCK CAUTION, POWERS PLEASANT, CJ FLY

Hi Hat – AIRPLANE MODE

Hollywood Bowl – MICHAEL McDONALD, CHAKA KHAN

Pacific Amphitheatre – KOOL & THE GANG, EVELYN 'CHAMPAGNE' KING

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – STONE SENATE

AUGUST

THURSDAY, AUGUST 1

FivePoint Amphitheatre – RASCAL FLATTS, MORGAN EVANS

Hammer Museum – HITOMI OBA

Hollywood Bowl – DVO?ÁK & HAYDN

Pacific Amphitheatre – THE B-52S, DEAD MAN'S PARTY

Viper Room – BOBAFLEX

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KEN BAUER BIG BAND

FRIDAY, AUGUST 2

Bootleg Theater – THE MINUS 5, WHISPERTOWN

The Canyon Montclair – QUIET RIOT

The Canyon @ The Rose – DON MCLEAN

FivePoint Amphitheatre – IRATION, PEPPER, FORTUNATE YOUTH, KATASTRO

Greek Theatre – GEORGE CLINTON & PARLIAMENT FUNKADELIC, DUMPSTAPHUNK, FISHBONE, MISS VELVET & THE BLUE WOLF

Hi Hat – BARS OF GOLD

Hollywood Bowl – THE GIPSY KINGS feat. NICOLAS REYES and TONINO BALIARDO, LAS CAFETERAS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – PETER ASHER & ALBERT LEE

Pacific Amphitheatre – MICHAEL McDONALD, CHAKA KHAN

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – BANSHEE, JIM CREAN

SATURDAY, AUGUST 3

Banc of California Stadium – MUMFORD & SONS, PORTUGAL. THE MAN

The Canyon Montclair – DON MCLEAN

The Canyon Santa Clarita – QUIET RIOT

City National Grove of Anaheim – SAD SUMMER FESTIVAL feat. THE MAINE, STATE CHAMPS, MAYDAY PARADE, MOMS JEANS, STAND ATLANTIC, JUST FRIENDS

Coach House – HONK

The Echo – IMPERIAL TEEN

Hollywood Bowl – THE GIPSY KINGS feat. NICOLAS REYES and TONINO BALIARDO, LAS CAFETERAS

McCabe's Guitar Shop – PAUL BARRERE & FRED TACKETT

Pacific Amphitheatre – THE FAB FOUR

Saint Rocke – 40 OZ TO FREEDOM

Santa Barbara Bowl – SANTA BARBARA MARIACHI FESTIVAL

Staples Center – BACKSTREET BOYS

Starlight Bowl – WHICH ONE'S PINK?, THE NEIL DEAL

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), JIMMY HARRIS BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KAREN VOLPE COMEDY & MUSIC HOUR (8 p.m.)

SUNDAY, AUGUST 4

The Echo – DEAD HORSES

FivePoint Amphitheatre – ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS, BLONDIE

Greek Theatre – BONEY JAMES

Hollywood Bowl – KCRW'S WORLD FESTIVAL (see Festival Guide)

Microsoft Theater – THE B-52S, OMD, BERLIN

Pacific Amphitheatre – VIVA EL MARIACHI

Santa Barbara Bowl – SLIGHTLY STOOPID, TRIBAL SEEDS, MATISYAHU, HIRIE

Viper Room – HOLY GRAIL

Viva Rancho Cantina (patio) – FIDDLE JAM (10 a.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – THE FLAW (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), M-SQUAD (7.30 p.m.)

MONDAY, AUGUST 5

Greek Theatre – ELVIS COSTELLO & THE IMPOSTERS, BLONDIE

Hollywood Bowl – LIONEL RICHIE

Honda Center – BACKSTREET BOYS

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BROMBIES (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, AUGUST 6

Greek Theatre – BUSH, LIVE, OUR LADY PEACE

Hollywood Bowl – MOZART MASTERWORKS

Santa Barbara Bowl – LIONEL RICHIE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 7

Coach House – THE BACON BROTHERS

Greek Theatre – THE PSYCHEDELIC FURS, JAMES, DEAR BOY

Hollywood Bowl – BUDDY GUY, JIMMIE VAUGHAN, CHARLIE MUSSELWHITE

Pacific Amphitheatre – LINDSEY STIRLING, ZZ WARD

Santa Barbara Bowl – ELVIS COSTELLO, BLONDIE

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

THURSDAY, AUGUST 8

The Canyon Agoura Hills – THE BACON BROTHERS

The Canyon @ The Rose – THE ORIGINAL WAILERS

The Echo – PINKY PINKY

The Echoplex – SONS OF KEMET

Greek Theatre – LOS LOBOS, LOS LONELY BOYS, OZOMATLI

Hammer Museum – ALEX CLINE

Hollywood Bowl – VIVALDI'S FOUR SEASONS

Pacific Amphitheatre – 'WEIRD AL' YANKOVIC

Santa Barbara Bowl – YOUNG THE GIANT, FITZ & THE TANTRUMS, ALICE MERTON

Teragram Ballroom – ALTIN GUN

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE PRO JAZZ JAM

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

The Canyon Agoura Hills – THE ORIGINAL WAILERS

Hi Hat – PRINCE DADDY & THE HYENA

Hollywood Bowl – TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR WITH FIREWORKS

Hollywood Palladium, PRETTYMUCH

The Mayan – IVY QUEEN

McCabe's Guitar Shop – EILEN JEWELL

The Moroccan Lounge – HANNAH WICKLUND & THE STEPPIN STONES

Pacific Amphitheatre – GEORGE THOROGOOD & THE DESTROYERS, WALTER TROUT

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ORGY

The Wiltern – BETTER OBLIVION COMMUNITY CENTER

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Coffee Gallery Backstage – EDDY DETROIT AND MISHY KATZ (matinee)

Exchange LA – DIRTY SOUTH

FivePoint Amphitheatre – GO COUNTRY 105's GO FEST (see Festival Guide)

The Forum – YOUNG THE GIANT, FITZ AND THE TANTRUMS, ALICE MERTON

Garden Amp – NO DOUBT, SUBLIME, BLINK-182, SOCIAL DISTORTION & OFFSPRING TRIBUTE FEST

Greek Theatre – WEIRD AL

Hollywood Bowl – TCHAIKOVSKY SPECTACULAR WITH FIREWORKS

The Mint – SHAMARR ALLEN

The Moroccan Lounge – PIXX

Pacific Amphitheatre – LIVE, BUSH, OUR LADY PEACE

Queen Mary Events Park – DALE FUEGO FEST (see Festival Guide)

Staples Center – MONSTA X

Starlight Bowl – JOHN WAITE, VENICE

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.). DEANNA DAMICO-WHITE (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – TIM SKOLD

The Wiltern – CARLY RAE JEPSEN

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

Ford Theatres – [UP]RISING – AN AFRO-FUTURE JAZZ HER STORY

Hollywood Bowl – DEATH CAB FOR CUTIE, CAR SEAT HEADREST

Pacific Amphitheatre – AMERICA, POCO, FIREFALL

Santa Barbara Bowl – JOJO SIWA

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BLUEGRASS GHOSTS (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – DEBRA LEE AND TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 p.m.)

The Wiltern – CARLY RAE JEPSEN

MONDAY, AUGUST 12

Coffee Gallery Backstage – ARCADIAN WILD

Troubadour – SYML

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, AUGUST 13

Greek Theatre – KING GIZZARD AND THE LIZARD WIZARD

Hollywood Bowl – BRITAIN AT THE BOWL

Honda Center – JOJO SIWA

Troubadour – ALEX LAHEY

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 14

The Canyon Santa Clarita – THE ORIGINAL WAILERS

Hollywood Bowl – IVAN LINS AND FRIENDS: A JOURNEY TO BRAZIL, LEE RITENOUR'S WORLD OF BRAZIL

Troubadour – STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

THURSDAY, AUGUST 15

Coffee Gallery Backstage – ROADHOUSE

Fonda Theatre – SUMMER SALT

Hammer Museum – JOSHUA WHITE

Hollywood Bowl – AMERICA IN SPACE

Regent Theater – EVERYTHING IS TERRIBLE!

Troubadour – STEVE EARLE & THE DUKES

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – JIMMY ANGEL (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KEN BAUER BIG BAND (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – DAVE EVANS

The Wiltern – KIRK FRANKLIN

FRIDAY, AUGUST 16

Coach House – THE FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS

Exchange LA – SAM FELDT

FivePoint Amphitheatre – THIRD EYE BLIND, JIMMY EAT WORLD, RA RA RIOT

Greek Theatre – JOE RUSSO'S ALMOST DEAD

Hi Hat – HIBOU, TANGERINE, JORDAN GATESMITH

Hollywood Bowl – JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT

Pacific Amphitheatre – JACKSON BROWNE

Starlight Bowl – AIR SUPPLY

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – VIVA LOS TRIO (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – TIM CAPPELLO

SATURDAY, AUGUST 17

The Canyon Montclair – KEIKO MATSUI

The Canyon @ The Rose – THE GRASS ROOTS

The Canyon Santa Clarita – DON MCLEAN

Hollywood Bowl – JURASSIC PARK IN CONCERT

Lodge Room – BAD BOOKS

Los Angeles State Historic Park – HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FESTIVAL (see Festival Guide)

McCabe's Guitar Shop – SEAN WATKINS & THE BEE EATERS

Saint Rocke – BONFIRE

Staples Center – KCON 2019 LA

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.), JIMMY HARRIS BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KING COTTON (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – TWISTED GYPSY

The Wiltern – DEMONS & WIZARDS, LIZZY BORDEN, TYR

SUNDAY, AUGUST 18

The Canyon Agoura Hills – THE GRASS ROOTS

Hi Hat – KINDO

Hollywood Bowl – DAVE KOZ & FRIENDS, THE COMMODORES, HIROSHIMA THE 40th ANNIVERSARY, ADAM HAWLEY

Pacific Amphitheatre – O.A.R., AMERICAN AUTHORS, ROZZI

Staples Center – KCON 2019 LA

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – THE FLAW (12 p.m.), ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.), LAURA PURSELL (7 p.m.)

MONDAY, AUGUST 19

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – BROMBIES (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, AUGUST 20

Hollywood Bowl – PETER & THE WOLF

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 21

Greek Theatre – STEVE MILLER BAND, MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES

Hollywood Bowl – HERBIE HANCOCK: NEXT GENERATION, R+R=NOW, NONAME, PHOELIX

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

THURSDAY, AUGUST 22

Greek Theatre – THE AVETT BROTHERS, LAKE STREET DIVE

Hollywood Bowl – APPALACHIAN SPRING

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STRANGE JAZZ UNIVERSE PRO JAZZ JAM

Whisky A Go-Go – SKINLAB

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

The Canyon Montclair – CINDERELLA'S TOM KEIFER

Coffee Gallery Backstage – SOURDOUGH SLIM

The Echoplex – HANK VON HELL

Exchange LA – NITTI GRITTI

FivePoint Amphitheatre – ZZ TOP, LYNYRD SKYNYRD, CHEAP TRICK

Hollywood Bowl – PINK MARTINI WITH ORCHESTRA, VIOLENT FEMMES

McCabe's Guitar Shop – JOHN JORGENSON QUINTET

The Mint – JERRY'S MIDDLE FINGER

Shrine Expo Hall – SUICIDEBOY$, DENZEL CURRY, CITY MORGUE, GERM, NIGHT LOVELL, TRASH TALK

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – RIO BRAVO (8 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JANICE JOHNSON ROCK'N RETRO (7.30 p.m.)

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24

The Canyon Montclair – PUDDLE OF MUDD

Coffee Gallery Backstage – PHIL SALAZAR & THE KINFOLK

Getty Center – SAN CHA

Hollywood Bowl – PINK MARTINI WITH ORCHESTRA, LA SANTA CECILIA

McCabe's Guitar Shop – DOUG McLEOD

Santa Barbara Bowl – THE AVETT BROTHERS, LAKE STREET DIVE

Starlight Bowl – KRIS KRISTOFFERSON

Viper Room – FIREBALL MINISTRY, MOTH, PAINTED WIVES

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (1 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – STEVE WADDINGTON (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – WILD CHILD

SUNDAY, AUGUST 25

The Canyon @ The Rose – CINDERELLA'S TOM KEIFER

City National Grove of Anaheim – ONE NIGHT OF QUEEN performed by GARY MULLEN & THE WORKS

Hollywood Bowl – PINK MARTINI, BOOKER T'S STAX REVUE

McCabe's Guitar Shop (morning) – A FAERY HUNT

Santa Barbara Bowl – IRATION, PEPPER, FORTUNATE YOUTH, KATASTRO

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – ANDERSON/ROSS JAM (3 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – DEBRA LEE AND TRIGGER HAPPY (6.30 p.m.)

MONDAY, AUGUST 26

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – THIS AIN'T YOUR DADDY'S BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – FAST TIMES, RUBIX KUBE

TUESDAY, AUGUST 27

Hollywood Bowl – BEETHOVEN'S NINTH

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JOHN PISANO'S GUITAR NIGHT (7 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ULTIMATE JAM NIGHT

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 28

Greek Theatre – THE STRAY CATS

Hi Hat – AIRPLANE MODE

Hollywood Bowl – THE ROOTS, CHRISTIAN McBRIDE BIG BAND

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – FLIGHT 584 BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – THE SKAPONES

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29

The Canyon @ The Rose – JON ANDERSON of YES

Coach House – SAVOY BROWN

FivePoint Amphitheatre – THE SMASHING PUMPKINS, NOEL GALLAGHER'S HIGH FLYING BIRDS, AFI

Greek Theatre – BRYAN FERRY

Hollywood Bowl – BEETHOVEN' NINTH

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – KEN BAUER BIG BAND

Whisky A Go-Go – PATHOLOGY, NARCOTIC WASTELAND

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30

The Canyon Montclair – HERMAN'S HERMITS starring PETER NOONE

The Canyon Santa Clarita – JON B.

Coach House – CINDERELLA'S TOM KIEFER

Exchange LA – NERVO

FivePoint Amphitheatre – KORN, ALICE IN CHAINS, UNDEROATH, FEVER 333

Hi Hat – ADULT MOM, PEACH KELLI POP

Hollywood Bowl – MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – VIVA LOS TRIO (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – WOODY JAMES BIG BAND (1 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – ONYX

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31

The Canyon Agoura Hills – JON B.

The Canyon Montclair – BLACK FLAG, LINE CUTTERS

The Canyon @ The Rose – RICHARD CHEESE & LOUNGE AGAINST THE MACHINE

The Canyon Santa Clarita – LITA FORD

FivePoint Amphitheatre – NELLY, TLC, FLO RIDA

Greek Theatre – MAZE feat. FRANKIE BEVERLY, DONNELL RAWLINGS, REGINA BELLE

Hollywood Bowl – MAESTRO OF THE MOVIES

Hollywood Palladium – PAPA ROACH, ASKING ALEXANDRIA, BAD WOLVES

Viva Rancho Cantina (front stage) – STEVE JOHNSON JAZZ LEGACY (5 p.m.), BULLDAWG BLUES BAND (7.30 p.m.)

Viva Rancho Cantina (rear stage) – JIMMY HARRIS BAND (8.30 p.m.)

Whisky A Go-Go – HOLLYWOOD ROSES