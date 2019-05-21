Sponge Soaks Up Fresh Glory

Detroit alt-rockers Sponge may have enjoyed their best days in the '90s thanks to the Rotting Piñata album, but frontman Vinnie Dombroski has kept them breathing, releasing quality material, since then. They've seen a resurgence of late thanks to a heap of praise from Howard Stern, and they play the Whisky this week, so we chatted with Dombroski about it all...

L.A. WEEKLY: Things have gone a little wild, haven't they? What happened with the whole Howard Stern thing?

VINNIE DOMBROSKI: Things for Sponge have been good! There seems to be a new interest for the '90s/'90s music. Howard Stern has been very vocal about his appreciation for the song "Plowed." His producer Steve Brandano has reached out to us on several occasions inquiring about the possibility of the band dropping by the studio. We finally made it happen in January. Playing on The Howard Stern Show is a big deal. He has such a loyal audience.

It's been three years since The Beer Sessions— any sign of new material?

YES! We're always working on new material. We just released an album on the Cleopatra label. It's called Demoed In Detroit. It's a collection of previously unreleased songs demoed for the New Pop album that didn't make the cut in 1997 and 1998. We are also releasing a single on the same label called "I Got An Uber and a Fifth."