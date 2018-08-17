Soul Queen Aretha Franklin Is Dead but Her Spirit Lives on

Aretha Franklin was the first woman inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1987, the second year the ceremony was held to honor definitive music artists. She had more than 100 singles in the Billboard charts, both in pop and R&B categories, from the '60s through the '90s. She won 18 Grammy Awards before getting the lifetime achievement award in 1994. She received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1979. She sang at the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s funeral in 1968. She performed at the inauguration of Barack Obama in 2009, and at pre-inaugural events for Jimmy Carter in 1977 and Bill Clinton in 1993.

We’ll never forget that time she filled in for Pavarotti at the Grammys (1998), or that goose-bumpy good rendition of “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the 2015 Kennedy Center Honors, and earlier during VH1’s inaugural Divas Live concert, where she made Céline Dion, Mariah Carey, Gloria Estefan, Shania Twain and Carole King look like backup singers. And who can forget her scene-stealing appearance in The Blues Brothers?

I could continue to list Franklin’s unparalleled credentials and appearances as most obits do, but for most of us who worshipped the Queen of Soul (who died on Thursday at the age of 76 from pancreatic cancer), it was never about industry accomplishments or accolades. I’m sure she appreciated getting them, and over time maybe even expected them. That led some to think of her as a “diva,” not in the operatic sense (which she proved she actually was) nor in the glitzy pop star sense, which despite her great taste in hats she wasn’t (she was way too classy for Mariah-style materialism). Aretha Franklin represented soul in its purest and most provocative form — its ability to convey and sway emotion, better than words alone or melodies without a voice, to make us feel why the music was created to begin with.