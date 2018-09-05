Smashing Pumpkins' Big, Bright Reunion at the Forum

Few possess Billy Corgan’s gift for conveying angst, affection, wistfulness and wicked grandiosity with song, and at Smashing Pumpkins’ sold-out Forum shows Thursday and Friday, he gave us all of this and more. Still, the audacious, arrogant expression that makes the Pumpkins so provocative onstage and on record can be off-putting at times, and they often tread a very fine line between heart-full performance and heady pomposity.

Interviews with Corgan over the years reveal that he can be both sincere and self-important, and for longtime fans like me, this duality hasn’t done too much to taint appreciation of the music, on record at least. Live, however, I’ve seen the singer be un-engaging just because he was in a bad mood and downright pissy when it wasn't really called for (like the time he walked offstage at the Viper Room because the club was too noisy).

When the Pumpkins' first album, Gish, came out, their individual personae were not as prevalent or obvious as they came to be with Siamese Dream and Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Their videos were always arty endeavors, but with more success came bigger budgets, which wasn’t always for the best. Back in 1991, Gish was the soundtrack to my young-adult life, along with Nirvana’s Nevermind and Soundgarden’s BadMotorfinger.