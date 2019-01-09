SLANDER Take Melodic Dubstep to the Masses

Los Angeles clubbers and lovers of EDM in general can't fail to have become familiar with the name SLANDER over the eight and a half years since they launched in 2010. The local project's name (stylized, we're firmly told, in ALL-CAPS) has become ever-present on L.A. bills. Meanwhile, the duo of Derek Andersen and Scott Land have been seeing their online followers grow at a dramatic rate. These are exciting times for SLANDER.

A recent spike in their fortunes has coincided with a slight shift in style, from the "heaven trap" that they have up to now been closely associated with (in fact, their own blend of trance and trap) to dubstep. Collaborations with the likes of Riot, Spag Heddy and Dylan Matthew on their recent EP The Headbangers Ball have been embraced by loyal fans happy to see their boys evolve.

For Andersen and Land, it's all been very organic. As is the case with many electronic music artists, they've been soaking up everything they hear, and their own music has naturally been affected. The two undeniably handsome yet egoless men take it all in their stride; humble and unspectacular in their demeanor, SLANDER radiate a vibe of normality, that they're simply regular guys, friends. It's in the studio, and onstage, that the magic happens.

Of course, it hasn't always been that way. Land and Andersen initially met when both were studying at UC Irvine, and Andersen began hanging out with Land's fraternity.

"This is right when the rave scene started getting big in Los Angeles, and there's a really big one called Together As One," Land says. "Derek and I hadn't really met at this point but we both went to this event with separate groups of people. Our groups had both situated ourselves in the same area to watch the show. Derek recognized our group as being a part of UC Irvine and came over to hang out with us. I remember talking to him there — that was our first interaction. He told me about other fraternities he was checking out, and I told him to come out for the winter quarter. He and I really connected, with electronic music kind of the key component that brought us together."

This was the New Year that went from 2009 to 2010. The two became firm friends and, by May of 2010, were DJing together.

"I was pretty introverted and I remember Scotty was easy to talk to, extroverted, and at that time when we met at the concert I didn't have too many friends at the school," Andersen says. "I was still a freshman and had only been there for three months. I had the friends that I came with separately, and it felt good that this guy was giving me the time of day and having a meaningful conversation with me. Not many people had done that at the school at the time because I was too scared to talk to people. So that was my first impression. He was friendly and overly nice."

Music, of course, is the great connector. Whatever the genre, people have bonded over shared tastes since the beginning of time. Land and Andersen didn't have immediate plans to form a project together — they became friends first, Andersen joining the same fraternity as Land. From there, things moved fast.

"At the point I met Scott, I had been listening to electronic music for like a year already," Andersen says. "I was deep into it. Once I had a good collection, I wanted to DJ. The other reason I wanted to DJ was because at all the frat parties I was going to, they would only play hip-hop and I was super into trance. That was literally the opposite vibe I was going for. I realized I wasn't having a good time because I wasn't into the music. I just noticed that about myself. Everybody else was having a good time, and I noticed that if I wasn't super into the music, I wasn't super into the party."

When the fraternity was looking for a house to host a party, Andersen offered up his, with the condition that he could DJ. That event went well, and the next frat party saw Andersen and Land DJing together, something they continued to do for the next year before landing their first club gig.

SLANDER are Derek Andersen, left, and Scott Land. Koury Angelo /Courtesy SLANDER

"Me and Scott were so stoked that we got a real gig," Andersen says. "I still remember that night. It was really fun playing for our close friends — there were only 100 people there. I wanted to keep doing it, so we started weaseling our way into other Orange County clubs, playing the side rooms for like five hours straight. We had to bring our own speakers, set everything up ourselves, and they let us do our thing while everything else was going on. We did that at Sutra, which is an old club in Orange County that's closed now. The first time we played there, they let us play in the side room. We just played trance shit. It was really fun, and those are our first club experiences."

The fledgling SLANDER performed small sets in San Diego, Orange County and Los Angeles as they experimented with their sound and built up a following. Two years later, they reached the point where people were coming out specifically to see them.

"I graduated college in 2012, and I started working for my dad at a normal office IT job," Andersen says. "All I could think about was music. That voice in my head would not go away. I knew we needed to figure out how this shit worked so we could make a living off of this DJing thing. I knew if we were going to do it, we'd have to learn how to make songs."