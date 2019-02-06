Music Pick: Sissy Brown at the Love Song

“I’ve lived all over and played all over. I’m ready for anything you’ve got,” Sissy Brown declares boldly on her Facebook page. The Oklahoma native strums a traditional brand of folk, honky-tonk and country music, and tonight she wanders in from the prairie for a free set at the intimate Love Song. “There’s a place I know to get well,” Brown bursts out in a pealing voice on the ballad “Last Real Bar in Oklahoma.” “It has the charm of an angel fallen to hell.” The singer possesses a voice as big, pure and wide as a windswept horizon as she tries to commemorate the forgotten lives of people who are “down on their luck.” Brown opens up her heart and reveals her romantic side on “I Think of You” before chasing off a rival on “Home Wrecker.”

Sissy Brown at the Love Song, 450 S. Main St., downtown; Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m.; free. (323) 284-5728, spacelandpresents.com/event/1807419-sissy-brown-los-angeles/.