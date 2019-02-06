 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
4
Music Pick: Sissy Brown at the Love Song
Sissy Brown

Music Pick: Sissy Brown at the Love Song

Falling James | February 6, 2019 | 2:05pm
AA

“I’ve lived all over and played all over. I’m ready for anything you’ve got,” Sissy Brown declares boldly on her Facebook page. The Oklahoma native strums a traditional brand of folk, honky-tonk and country music, and tonight she wanders in from the prairie for a free set at the intimate Love Song. “There’s a place I know to get well,” Brown bursts out in a pealing voice on the ballad “Last Real Bar in Oklahoma.” “It has the charm of an angel fallen to hell.” The singer possesses a voice as big, pure and wide as a windswept horizon as she tries to commemorate the forgotten lives of people who are “down on their luck.” Brown opens up her heart and reveals her romantic side on “I Think of You” before chasing off a rival on “Home Wrecker.”

Sissy Brown at the Love Song, 450 S. Main St., downtown; Tue., Feb. 12, 7 p.m.; free. (323) 284-5728, spacelandpresents.com/event/1807419-sissy-brown-los-angeles/.

Continue Reading

Related Stories

 
Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: