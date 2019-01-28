Sexy, Sweaty Funk From the Puscie Jones Revue

Power funk/soul outfit The Puscie Jones Revue, fronted by the incomparable Puscie Jones himself, are fast developing a reputation for being a thrilling live band. Wild and exuberant but also super-tight, the influence of funk greats like James Brown and George Clinton can be heard, though with a contemporary edge. They play the Echoplex on Tuesday, Jan. 29, so we chatted with Jones about what we can expect.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did you start writing, playing and performing, and when did you realize it could be more than a hobby?

PUSCIE JONES: I originally started performing as a background singer/hype man for the band NY77 in 2011. I was there more for the visual aspect over any actual vocal capability. But continuing to perform with them, I got an itch to try my hand at writing a song; and I did with “Puscie to the People.” It’s an anthem for anyone that’s into our movement of “pursuing everyone’s unique truths.” From there I created another project with Baby DynOmite and Eve Savage called SavagePuscie, and we performed in 2012 to a packed bar of people that paid money to see us! That’s when the project of Puscie Jones lost its place as a hobby in my life.