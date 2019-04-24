Savannah Pope Vivisects Rock & Roll in Order to Save It

“Fantasy and storytelling are always at the forefront of my creative life,” Savannah Pope says. “I have that Roger Taylor quote — ‘Don’t become some background noise’ — tattooed on my neck,” she adds about the Queen drummer’s lyrics to “Radio Ga Ga.”

The charismatic local singer is hardly in the background, but there is plenty of hard-rocking noise on her debut album, Atlantis, which is officially released on Friday, April 26. Pope revealed the potential of her fiery, powerhouse vocals with her old L.A. glam-rock band SpaceCream, but she demonstrates wider musical range and more ambitious — and sometimes quite bizarre — subject matter on the new record. Fans of SpaceCream won’t be surprised by the tangled, metallic riffage of such cranking tracks as “Just My Luck” and “Daddy Issues,” but Pope unveils new sides of her multiple personas on the dramatic power ballad “Superstar” and the enigmatic tale of bestial transformation “Ms. Moreau.”

“I love the idea of human animals and cross-breeding,” Pope says by phone from her home in Hollywood. (“The tree across the street looks like it’s vaping — just plumes of flower dust,” she notes at one point.) “‘Ms. Moreau’ was inspired by the H.G. Wells novel. I really love that book,” she continues about the 1896 science-fiction fable The Island of Doctor Moreau, which centers on an obsessed scientist who vivisects animals together to create hybrid human beings. “The imagery from that book stuck in my head after I read it in high school. I wanted to write it from a woman’s point of view, a lonely woman stuck on an island. It’s allegorical, about the dark side of obsession and how it can consume you. … I wrote the song years ago, but it never fit in with SpaceCream. Once I went solo, I could bring different elements to the album.”