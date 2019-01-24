Rob Base Is Ready for '80s Fest

New York rapper Rob Base performs at the Microsoft Theater this week as part of the 80's Weekend package tour, sharing the stage with artists as diverse as The Bangles, Bananarama, OMD and Tiffany. We spoke to the man himself about that, and more.

L.A. WEEKLY: Do you enjoy nostalgia tours like this one, with artists of varying genres?

ROB BASE: I love doing them. Being able to share the stage with the different genres of music 30 years later is a blessing.