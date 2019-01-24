Rob Base Is Ready for '80s Fest

New York rapper Rob Base performs at the Microsoft Theater this week as part of the 80's Weekend package tour, sharing the stage with artists as diverse as The Bangles, Bananarama, OMD and Tiffany. We spoke to the man himself about that, and more.
L.A. WEEKLY: Do you enjoy nostalgia tours like this one, with artists of varying genres?
ROB BASE: I love doing them. Being able to share the stage with the different genres of music 30 years later is a blessing.
Is there any new music from you on the way?
I have thought about it, but my touring schedule has kept me pretty busy. Maybe one day I will go into the studio again, but for now I am enjoying getting onstage and doing my classics.
As a New York guy, do you enjoy playing L.A.?
I definitely enjoy being on the West Coast. It has been such a blessing to travel around the world and meet different people.
What can we expect from the set from you at the Microsoft?
A lot of memories and a whole lot of fun. We are going to party like it’s 1988.
What else do you have planned for 2019?
Right now I working on producing plays and a film with my partner, Lynette Blackwell. She is an upcoming writer and I am the executive producer.
Rob Base plays with The Bangles, Bananarama, OMD, Tiffany, Farrington + Mann and The Flirts at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26, at the Microsoft Theater.
