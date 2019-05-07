Rival Sons Are Stepping Out From the Shadows Of Their Heroes

Long Beach hard rockers Rival Sons perform at the Fonda Theatre this week in support of new album Feral Roots, which came out in January, so we chatted with frontman Jay Buchanan about it all...

L.A. WEEKLY: Are you pleased with the response to Feral Roots?

JAY BUCHANAN: I am pleased with the response. It’s our sixth full length record. We’ve been doing this for ten years and we’ve gone all over the world. The response to Feral Roots — it’s showing me that the rock audience, rock radio and everything, have taken to it and that makes our jobs so much easier. I’m so pleased with the renaissance that rock music is undergoing, and we’re right in the middle of right now. To get such a positive response from so many people, it just validates but it doesn’t validate artistically because you do things for your own reasons. It just makes me so happy because it lets me know that our path may be a little bit easier in this next year or two. It’s a great barometer in that sense.

How has the band evolved over the years?

Oh goodness, there’s no doubt that we have evolved. I think that early on, when you’re in such an antiquated medium, we tended to vibe off of our heroes — everyone from the Black Crowes to the Stones to Zeppelin to the Kinks to the Animals. By the time we made out third record, we were finally developing our own narrative in our own voice. The funniest thing about that is when we first got going and people wanted to compare us to these different bands, and I would be like, “We don’t sound like them, we’re doing our own thing.” Oh my lord, was I wrong. Nobody wants to be compared to their older brother. You want to be recognized in your own right. But you have to emulate your heroes before you develop your own voice. That’s just the way it works artistically. You listen to Bob Dylan’s early recordings, well he’s just biting off Woody Guthrie. But I think we’ve definitely grown and I’m proud to say that I can look through our catalog from album to album and I see pretty large strides. That’s not to say one record is better than the previous one, it’s just different because we’re different individually as well as a collective.