RIP Vocalist Jill Janus of Huntress, The Starbreakers

Jill Janus, best known as frontwoman and vocalist for Highland Park–based metal band Huntress, died on Tuesday, Aug. 14, at the age of 43 from an apparent suicide, according to the band’s Facebook page.

Janus battled several mental health disorders from a young age, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder. In addition, she had battles with cancer and addiction, all of which she discussed publicly.

Janus was a female powerhouse who stood out from the male-dominated metal music industry, earning respect for her four-octave, gender-fluid, operatic vocal range and metal inflections. Her influences included Rob Halford and King Diamond.