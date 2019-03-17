R.I.P. Surf Guitar Pioneer Dick Dale

Rock & roll titan Dick Dale has played his last chord. Dead at 81 on March 16 after 50-plus years of battling rectal cancer, Dale’s thundering approach revolutionized early '60s electric guitar style, kick-started the fledgling surf music style and made him one of the most memorable and influential stylists in the idiom’s history.

Dale was the Paul Bunyan of big beat, one who blazed with an illimitable talent. Dale wasn’t just a musician, he was a carpenter (singlehandedly built his own house) as well as an “accomplished Horseman, Exotic Animal Trainer, Surfer, Martial Arts Expert, Archer and Pilot” and all around bad-ass.

Musically his offbeat mix of influences — he idolized swing geniuses Gene Krupa and Harry James, the lightning-strike picking of country kingpin Joe Maphis and the exotic Middle Eastern songs his Lebanese father introduced him to — created a distinctively singular sound, one enhanced by Dale’s oft-stated wish to incorporate the jungle cries of wild beasts and desire to aurally replicate the physical experience of surfing.