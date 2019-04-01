R.I.P. Nipsey Hussle

Los Angeles was rocked to its core on Sunday afternoon as the news came through that music mogul Nipsey Hussle had been shot and killed in South L.A.

Born Airmiess Joseph Asghedom, the South Central native was murdered in front of his Hyde Park clothing store, the Marathon, by an unknown gunman. Hussle suffered six gunshot wounds, including a shot to the head; two of the recording artist's associates also sustained gunshot wounds. The Los Angeles native was rushed by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Nipsey Hussle died in the same parking lot where his music career began. As an aspiring artist, Nipsey would sell his mixtapes to the public. He eventually earned enough money to rent one of the shopping center's storefronts and, earlier this year, became the owner of the entire shopping center.

As TMZ broke the news of his death, social media was flooded with emotions as people remembered the 33-year-old. Many of music's biggest names, including Drake, Rihanna and Diddy, paid their respects to the fallen.

"This doesn't make any sense!" Rihanna tweeted. "My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God May his spirit Rest in Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I'm so sorry this happened to you Nipsey Hussle."

Fans gather outside Nipsey Hussle's the Marathon to pay their respects. Ted Soqui

Devasted, many of L.A.'s biggest and brightest, including Miguel, Issa Rae and LeBron James, poured out their respects to Nipsey Hussle, demanding an end to senseless gun violence.

Mayor Eric Garcetti released an official statement via Twitter offering his condolences to the slain artist's family.

Currently in Argentina, Kendrick Lamar paid his respects to his Los Angeles brethren with a moment of silence.

While the world recognizes Nipsey Hussle for his breakout year in 2018, which included the release of his Grammy-nominated debut album, Victory Lap, to L.A. he was Neighborhood Nip, the Crenshaw Slauson boy who made a name for himself in 2009 with the regional hit "Hussle in the House" from his fan-favorite mixtape series, Bullets Ain't Got No Name.

In 2013, L.A. Weekly proclaimed Hussle the "next big L.A. MC," and he fulfilled that prophecy throughout his 10-year career with star-studded collaborations with many musical icons, among them Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Drake and 50 Cent. In February, Nipsey was up for Best Rap Album at this year's 61st annual Grammy Awards, although he fell short to Cardi B's award-winning debut, Invasion of Privacy.

At the time of his death, Hussle was in the early stages of recording his highly anticipated full-length sophomore solo album. Along with his solo follow-up, he'd recently revealed details of a collaboration with fellow Atlantic Records recording artist Meek Mill ("Amen"), and an upcoming joint album was in the works.

"Broke me...," Meek Mill tweeted on Nipsey's passing. "We really fighting for our lives against our own kind and really have to take risk and match the level of hatred that we are born in ... I'm tired. Prayers for my brother and his family."

Nipsey Hussle signed a joint venture recording partnership contract with Atlantic Records in November 2017. Following the Grammys, he released "Racks in the Middle," a new single featuring Hit-Boy and Roddy Ricch.

Outside of music, Nipsey Hussle was a valued pillar of his community. With his renowned ambition, he went from recording artist to real estate mogul, business venture capitalist and community activist. Partnering with Puma, Nipsey Hussle began restoring school playgrounds in South L.A.

Hussle, along with Roc Nation, was scheduled to meet with Los Angeles Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff on Monday, April 1, to discuss gang violence. Soboroff confirmed, "We (Soboroff and Police Chief Michel Moore) were meeting, at the request of Nipsey Hussle, with him and Roc Nation tomorrow at 4 p.m. to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids. I'm so very sad."

Fans from all over Los Angeles gathered on Crenshaw Boulevard and Slauson Avenue on Sunday evening to pay their respects to the late recording artist, placing candles on the street corners along with memorabilia, playing favorite Nipsey Hussle songs and consoling others in the community he was so heavily involved in.

Nipsey Hussle is survived by his two children, Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, and his longtime girlfriend, actress Lauren London (The Perfect Match).

We at L.A. Weekly would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, All Money In/The Marathon Clothing staff and the fans of Nipsey Hussle. May your memory live on forever in our hearts.

At press time, Nipsey's murderer is still at large. If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of the suspect(s), please contact the Los Angeles Police Department at (323) 846-6547.