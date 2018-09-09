RIP Mac Miller

On Friday, Sept. 7, music suffered a tragic loss with the untimely death of multiplatinum recording artist Mac Miller. Born Malcolm James McCormick, the Los Angeles-by-way-of-Pittsburgh native died in the bedroom of his San Fernando Valley home from an apparent overdose. The 26-year-old hitmaker was pronounced dead on the scene by law enforcement and emergency responders.

TMZ broke the heartbreaking news, and word quickly spread worldwide through social media. It was publicly reported that Mac Miller had been battling substance abuse issues for years, previously confessing he relied on self-medication to cope with fame. Hours before his death, Mac was interacting with fans via Instagram, watching an NFL game with friends and tweeting about his eagerness to start touring what would unexpectedly be his last album, Swimming.

Discovered at 17 years old in Pittsburgh following the underground success of his breakout mixtape K.I.D.S., recording artist/producer/reality television star Mac Miller (aka Larry Fisherman) signed with Rostrum Records and released his debut album, Blue Slide Park, in 2011. Throughout his eight-year career and five-album catalog, he will be best known for hit songs “Weekend,” “My Favorite Part” and his latest single, “Hurt Feelings.”