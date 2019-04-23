Book of the Month: Quintron Keeps in Constant Motion With His Memoir Europa My Mirror

Many of the best and most honest books about rock & roll are tour diaries. Besides having constantly changing locales, books about life on the road tend to reveal musicians and the people around them at their most fascinating extremes. There's something about being far from home and trying to entertain suspicious strangers that brings out both the best and worst behavior in bands on tour.

Musician-inventor-writer Quintron makes it clear early on that his road memoir Europa My Mirror (Goner Records) won't be some romanticized whitewash about the wonders of traveling. "We played every night, and for the most part it was great, but I won't bore you with the details of good nights," he writes. "Broken down on the side of the road with no clothes and a dull spear is where all worthwhile tales begin, and that is where I will start this one."

Quintron goes on to chart the daily disasters, overall treachery and saving-grace surprises of a six-week Western European tour with an unsentimental worldview and morbidly cutting wit. He and his wife, Panacea Theriac — aka puppeteer-musician Miss Pussycat, who drew the book's cartoonish illustrations — have built up a devoted cult of fans in the underground-music scene with their curiously bizarre concerts. Their "swamp tech" performances combine rootsy soul and garage-rock frenzy with electronics, puppetry and other theatrical elements, as organist Quintron pumps out music and light on a variety of instruments he invented. The New Orleans duo have toured with The Cramps and worked with The Oblivians, but that résumé seldom impresses the various border guards, innkeepers, French policemen, German doormen, restaurateurs and duplicitous promoters they meet along the way.