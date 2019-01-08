Pulley Are Looking at a Happy New Year

Simi Valley punks Pulley play Alex's Bar this week with Chicago band 88 Fingers Louie, so we chatted with vocalist (and former Major League Baseball pitcher) Scott Radinsky about what we can expect...

L.A. Weekly: How do you think Pulley's sound has evolved since forming in '94?

SCOTT RADINSKY: The sound has evolved in a songwriting sense as we’ve become better musicians as well as the creativity — writing to write a song and writing to record are some of the challenges we have figured out some in what it takes to create a good record. As far as live, I think we are still loud and play fast but are better on the singing side of it with consistency and backups.