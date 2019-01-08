Pulley Are Looking at a Happy New Year

Simi Valley punks Pulley play Alex's Bar this week with Chicago band 88 Fingers Louie, so we chatted with vocalist (and former Major League Baseball pitcher) Scott Radinsky about what we can expect...
L.A. Weekly: How do you think Pulley's sound has evolved since forming in '94?
SCOTT RADINSKY: The sound has evolved in a songwriting sense as we’ve become better musicians as well as the creativity — writing to write a song and writing to record are some of the challenges we have figured out some in what it takes to create a good record. As far as live, I think we are still loud and play fast but are better on the singing side of it with consistency and backups.
Any sign of new material?
We have been playing some shows recently, and when we get together we talk about it. Finding time to write and rehearse is always tough with our schedules and families all going in different directions, as well as work. But yeah, I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a few songs at the least, especially if we have an open schedule this summer.
What can we expect from your Alex's Bar set?
That will be a fun night at Alex’s. We will play a shorter set, I’m assuming, as it’s an 88 Fingers Louie show. It’s my personal favorite when we can play a set of that length, keeping it to the songs we can really hammer out tight. A wall of music at you and then it’s over. Can’t wait.
What else do you have planned for 2019?
We are discussing some European festivals right now, and I’m sure other opportunities will fall into place if time provides. This could be a good summer if things continue to shake out the way they're looking right now.
Pulley play with 88 Fingers Louie, Go Betty Go and Eken Is Dead at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 11, at Alex's Bar.
