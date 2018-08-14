 


Sean GastEXPAND
Sean Gast
William Sylas

Premiere: Sean Gast Sails the Sea of Love With “Buena Compania”

Bryson "Boom" Paul | August 14, 2018 | 12:00pm
Los Angeles–born singer-songwriter-dancer Sean Gast is music’s next breakout star. The Source says, “Sean Gast has begun to make a name for himself on the urban music scene.” Today, the 20-year-old Latin American premieres the official music video for his new single, “Buena Compañia,” with L.A. Weekly.

Directed by Manuel Renteria, the new video introduces Sean Gast's self-proclaimed new genre known as Rhythm & Español (R&E). Gast hits the high seas on a romantic getaway for two, impressing his love interest with seductive charm — a running theme from his upcoming debut of chasing down the girl of your dreams, only to eventually let her go to make one’s career aspirations come true. “Buena Compañia” follows Sean’s previous hits “Say the Word” and “Party in the Hills.” 

Discovered while attending Musicians Institute of Hollywood by longtime industry veteran Angel Antonio Fernandez (Stevie J), Gast's résumé includes collaborations with Grammy-nominated producer Syk Sense, 808 Mafia, and Mike Will Made-It’s EarDrummers Entertainment. Known for his incredible raw talent, Sean has received praise from icons like Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony.

"Buena Compañia" will be featured on Gast's forthcoming debut album, Good Company. The album features guest appearances from high-profile recording artist Rich the Kid (“New Freezer”) and will include production by multiplatinum producer Cassius Clay (The Weeknd). Good Company will be available in September on all major streaming platforms via Angel Fernandez Productions.

