Premiere: Finding Beauty in Chaos With Goth-Industrial Ensemble

L.A.-based guitarist Michael Ciravolo is best known for his work with Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel, but the New Orleans native has assembled a new gothic industrial rock project, Beauty in Chaos, and the group have decided to premiere their debut album, Finding Beauty In Chaos, with us.

A number of prestigious musicians are featured on the hauntingly heavy and beautiful record, including The Mission's Wayne Hussey, The Cure's Simon Gallup, Ministry's Al Jourgensen, and Michael Aston and Dirk Doucette of Gene Loves Jezebel, plus some less obvious names: Ice-T, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Michael Anthony of Van Halen and Pando of A Flock of Seagulls.

“I look at this as an evolving entity that I am the ‘curator.’ For this album, Finding Beauty in Chaos, I am the only guitarist and no keyboards are used, but you will hear loads of textures created from guitars and effect pedals. This is a convergence of textures and styles that I envisioned blossoming,” Michael Ciravolo says in a press release.