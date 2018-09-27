 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
  • Google Plus
Premiere: Finding Beauty in Chaos With Goth-Industrial EnsembleEXPAND
Eloisa Limon

Premiere: Finding Beauty in Chaos With Goth-Industrial Ensemble

Brett Callwood | September 27, 2018 | 10:15am
AA

L.A.-based guitarist Michael Ciravolo is best known for his work with Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel, but the New Orleans native has assembled a new gothic industrial rock project, Beauty in Chaos, and the group have decided to premiere their debut album, Finding Beauty In Chaos, with us.

A number of prestigious musicians are featured on the hauntingly heavy and beautiful record, including The Mission's Wayne Hussey, The Cure's Simon Gallup, Ministry's Al Jourgensen, and Michael Aston and Dirk Doucette of Gene Loves Jezebel, plus some less obvious names: Ice-T, Robin Zander of Cheap Trick, Michael Anthony of Van Halen and Pando of A Flock of Seagulls.

Related Stories

“I look at this as an evolving entity that I am the ‘curator.’ For this album, Finding Beauty in Chaos, I am the only guitarist and no keyboards are used, but you will hear loads of textures created from guitars and effect pedals. This is a convergence of textures and styles that I envisioned blossoming,” Michael Ciravolo says in a press release.

"Assembling, or in some cases, disassembling beautiful soundscapes, melodies and chords, while injecting harsh bursts of sonics … or vice versa.  Light in the dark, dark in the light is the contrast that helps in realizing the goal of creating something musical that is also very visual and cinematic."

premiere

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >