Post-Punk Band the SP's Will Never Stop Fighting Nazis

The world needs bands like SP's right now. Pulling no punches with their hard-left politics in the face of a world where Nazis seem to have become acceptable again, the L.A.-based band are about to release their Rise/Fall EP via their own Baby Robot Records, and they're playing a record release show at the Highland Park Bowl in May, so we chatted.

L.A. WEEKLY: When did the band form?

STEVE ALBERTSON: Me and [Steve] LaBate have been playing music for eight years now. We started playing in Atlanta — we had a band called Sex BBQ. We started a business together, and we ended up moving out here to L.A. In between, we have another band called Illiterates, which we also have a record coming out for, but the rest of that band’s in Atlanta. When we moved here to L.A., we wanted to keep playing music, so me and LaBate have Allen [Kronenberger] and James [Holland] as the rhythm section.

STEVE LABATE: We were at a party at Dangerbird Records, all hanging out in line waiting for the keg. We struck up a conversation — Allen is a music attorney and James is a radio promoter. But we’ve all always played in bands. We started rehearsing with them and in the first practice we wrote a few songs. We kept at it from there. That was 2017. We recorded our EP late last year. These first four songs are very political and we were feeling the moment leading up to the last election. All of our stuff is probably not that political, but these four definitely are.