Chad Kamenshine

Music Pick: P.O.S. at the Roxy

Falling James | February 6, 2019 | 3:00pm
Rap is another form of punk rock and musical rebellion, and Stefon Alexander, who goes by the acronym P.O.S., has long combined the two genres for maximum impact in a variety of projects. The Minneapolis rapper is a member of the hip-hop supergroup Doomtree and Minnesota noise-experimentalists Marijuana Deathsquads, and he used to front the punk groups Om, Building Better Bombs and Degenerates. On his most recent solo record, Chill, Dummy, P.O.S. collaborates with such stellar visionaries and wordsmiths as Busdriver, Dwynell Roland, Rapper Hooks and Moncelas Boston. Exchanging verses with Open Mike Eagle and Manchita on “Infinite Scroll,” P.O.S. poignantly reveals, “I am a dead man walking/Them streets ain’t talking, man/They busy talking on they phones. … Feeling every feeling, every feeling I can stand/Unplugged, unstuck instead of unwound and undone.”

P.O.S. at the Roxy, 9009 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood; Sun., Feb. 10, 8 p.m.; $22. (310) 278-9475.

Falling James is a writer whose work has appeared in numerous publications.

