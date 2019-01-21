One Eye on the '80s With OMD

English electronic new wave outfit OMD (Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark) perform at the Microsoft Theater this week as part of the ’80s Weekend package tour with artists as diverse as The Bangles, Bananarama, Rob Base and Tiffany. We spoke to singer and bassist Andy McCluskey about that, and more.

L.A. WEEKLY: Your most recent album, 2017's The Punishment of Luxury, received good reviews (and it's damn good) — have you been pleased with the reception?

ANDY MCCLUSKEY: Delighted! After 40 years and 13 albums, it is increasingly hard to find new inspiration that excites, and create music that isn’t just a pastiche of some previous song. We worked incredibly hard on the album, so we did feel that the response was warranted, but you just never know!