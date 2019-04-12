Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of Life

Fans and friends of Nipsey Hussle overwhelmed Staples Center on Thursday to say farewell to one of the city's favorite sons. Approximately 21,000 tickets were snapped up in a matter of minutes on Tuesday for the homage, cementing the magnitude of how important he is to Los Angeles.

"And until we meet again, the marathon continues," girlfriend Lauren London said to the sold-out crowd and millions watching around the world via livestreaming.

Guests included Jay-Z, Beyoncé, G-Eazy, Master P, Vince Staples, Big Sean and Meek Mill. Stars involved in the service provided renditions of some of Nipsey's favorite songs, including performances by Anthony Hamilton, Jhene Aiko, Marsha Ambrosius and the iconic Stevie Wonder, who performed "Rocket Love."