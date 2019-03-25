My Favorite Album: Tommy Genesis

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Canadian rapper, model and visual artist Tommy Genesis.
M.I.A.
Kala (XL)
Kala by M.I.A. is one of my favorite albums. It can bring me back to life. No matter how tired I am, it’s what I listen to before my shows. It’s nostalgic yet futuristic to me. Sonically, lyrically, everything. It’s artwork. One of my favorite tracks on Kala is “World Town.”
Tommy Genesis collaborated with M.I.A. in 2017 for Mercedes Benz. She plays ;with Deb Never and Amrit at 8:15 on Thursday, March 28, at the Observatory.
