My Favorite Album: Tommy GenesisEXPAND
Exquisite Eye

My Favorite Album: Tommy Genesis

Brett Callwood | March 25, 2019 | 1:00pm
"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Canadian rapper, model and visual artist Tommy Genesis.

M.I.A.
Kala (XL)

Kala by M.I.A. is one of my favorite albums. It can bring me back to life. No matter how tired I am, it’s what I listen to before my shows. It’s nostalgic yet futuristic to me. Sonically, lyrically, everything. It’s artwork. One of my favorite tracks on Kala is “World Town.”

Related Stories

Tommy Genesis collaborated with M.I.A. in 2017 for Mercedes Benz. She plays ;with Deb Never and Amrit at 8:15 on Thursday, March 28, at the Observatory.

My Favorite Album: Tommy Genesis
