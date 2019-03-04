 


My Favorite Album: Josh Hogan of The Mowgli'sEXPAND
Cortney Armitage

My Favorite Album: Josh Hogan of The Mowgli's

Brett Callwood | March 4, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Josh Hogan, singer and guitarist with harmony-heavy local indie band the Mowgli's.

Local Natives
Gorilla Manor (Frenchkiss)
From the first plucks of the guitar on “Wide Eyes,” you’re left with a sense of excitement, wondering what’s coming next. The intro on “Airplane” takes you into the band’s living room for just a moment before the song really kicks into another rhythmic masterpiece. “Sun Hands” is a favorite, with its group vocals screaming up to the sky. “Who Knows Who Cares” has a carefree message of impermanence. The whole record has beautiful vocal arrangements with soothing guitar and key parts, all accompanied by driving percussion. There’s no doubt Gorilla Manor have inspired many bands, including The Mowgli’s.

The Mowgli's play with Jukebox the Ghost and Arrested Youth at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, at the Fonda Theatre. The American Feelings EP was released on March 1 and can be found here.

