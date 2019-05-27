My Favorite Album: The Darbies

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week it's riotous L.A. rock & rollers The Darbies, who conclude their May residency at the Redwood Bar on Tuesday...



Aerosmith

Rocks (Columbia)

Jani Jaakko (vocals): “It speaks to the raw aspects of rock & roll’s primal nature. “Back in the Saddle” is pure animalistic release. You can’t hear this record exploding from your speakers and ever be the same. It’s why I gravitated to heavy, pulsing rock & roll music at all. And “Rats In The Cellar” — when I first heard it in '01, it literally started my puberty as a distraught youth experimenting on the fringe of darker musings. There was a place where freaks like me could be heroes. The whole spectrum of rock & roll and emotion is here: from the soft, sour croon of “Home Tonight” to the bludgeoning rhythms of “Get the Lead Out.” If you’re gonna wanna hear timeless, explosive, eternally raw rock & roll, throw this album on wax and spin it out in your bedroom with the volume turned up past "brain melt." This record is the ground zero for the dolled-up, elegantly wasted yet typically American character of rock & roll.”

Joe (bass): “We need new clothes and somewhere to stay, but rock & roll is how we make it through. We sacrificed everything and withdrew from society to create something bigger then life itself ... music! That is the feeling we get from hearing this record. Everything is a wavelength. Dust off your fucking quantum physics books and see what I mean.”