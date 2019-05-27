 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
    Herban Planet
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/laweekly
4
The DarbiesEXPAND
The Darbies
Jeffrey Michael

My Favorite Album: The Darbies

Brett Callwood | May 27, 2019 | 6:00am
AA

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week it's riotous L.A. rock & rollers The Darbies, who conclude their May residency at the Redwood Bar on Tuesday...

Aerosmith
Rocks (Columbia)

Jani Jaakko (vocals): “It speaks to the raw aspects of rock & roll’s primal nature. “Back in the Saddle” is pure animalistic release. You can’t hear this record exploding from your speakers and ever be the same. It’s why I gravitated to heavy, pulsing rock & roll music at all. And “Rats In The Cellar” — when I first heard it in '01, it literally started my puberty as a distraught youth experimenting on the fringe of darker musings. There was a place where freaks like me could be heroes. The whole spectrum of rock & roll and emotion is here: from the soft, sour croon of “Home Tonight” to the bludgeoning rhythms of “Get the Lead Out.” If you’re gonna wanna hear timeless, explosive, eternally raw rock & roll, throw this album on wax and spin it out in your bedroom with the volume turned up past "brain melt." This record is the ground zero for the dolled-up, elegantly wasted yet typically American character of rock & roll.”

Joe (bass): “We need new clothes and somewhere to stay, but rock & roll is how we make it through. We sacrificed everything and withdrew from society to create something bigger then life itself ... music! That is the feeling we get from hearing this record. Everything is a wavelength. Dust off your fucking quantum physics books and see what I mean.”

Continue Reading

Related Stories

The Darbies plays with The Drained at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 28 at the Redwood Bar.

My Favorite Album: The DarbiesEXPAND
Columbia

Trending Music

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2019 LA Weekly, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >