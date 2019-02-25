My Favorite Album: Soulfly's Max Cavalera

"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's Max Cavalera, formerly of Brazilian thrash titans Sepultura and frontman with Soulfly.

This is my favorite album, Outer Heaven's Realms of Eternal Decay. What an incredible old-school perfection of death metal! Between blast beats and D-beats, this record hits like a napalm bomb and doesn’t let go from beginning to end. Great atmospheric passages and insanely awesome vocal patterns. It reminds me of the glory days of death metal but with the sound of NOW! It sounds fucking insane!