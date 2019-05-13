 


Ryan Nolan

My Favorite Album: Meiko

Brett Callwood | May 13, 2019 | 1:00pm
"My Favorite Album" is a weekly column in which we ask a musician exactly what the title suggests — to name their favorite album of all time. This week, it's singer/songwriter Meiko who celebrates the release of her new album In Your Dreams at the Hotel Cafe this week.

Portishead

Dummy (Go! Beat/London)

When I was 14, I visited my older sister in South Beach, Miami for part of the summer. She was a bartender at a little dive called Lost Weekend. While she worked, I sat at the bar drinking Shirley Temples, listening to what people picked on the jukebox. When I first heard this record, it stopped me in my tracks. I immediately found out who it was, and bought the CD the next day. Later that summer, I went back to my hometown of Roberta, Georgia (population 808) for 4-H camp, where I blew everyone’s minds with the new treasure I had in my Sony Discman. Dummy is one of those albums that takes me back to exactly how I felt in my adolescent years. It's the album that shaped me as an artist - it’s in my bones. Last year I covered "Wandering Star" as part of a live covers album I released called Playing Favorites, and Portishead's music has definitely influenced my new album of original material, In Your Dreams, which comes out May 21.

Meiko plays at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15 at Hotel Cafe.

